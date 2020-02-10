Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyzer
●
by escaladesports
●
1.0.5 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
A Gatsby plugin to help analyze your bundle content.
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyzer
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
6.5K
GitHub Stars
13
Maintenance
Last Commit
2yrs
ago
Contributors
6
Package
Dependencies
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Gatsby Bundle Analysis
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
legacy-gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyzer
DO NOT USE
Now part of
escalade
monorepo.
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
gpw
gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2
Gatsby plugin with the latest version of webpack-bundle-analyser (https://github.com/webpack-contrib/webpack-bundle-analyzer) to visualize size of output files with an interactive zoomable treemap.
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
gatsby-plugin-bundle-stats
Analyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
7K
gpw
gatsby-plugin-webpack-size
Implements CI friendly bundle size logging for your production builds
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1K
gpp
gatsby-plugin-perf-budgets
**gatsby-plugin-perf-budgets** is an *experimental* plugin to make browsing bundles on a page basis easier. It is used in conjunction with `gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2`.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6K
@bundle-analyzer/gatsby-plugin
Bundle Analyzer JavaScript clients.
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
168
See 7 Alternatives
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial