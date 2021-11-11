Gatsby plugin with the latest version of webpack-bundle-analyser to visualize size of output files with an interactive zoomable treemap.

Install

npm i gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2 -D

or

yarn add gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2 -D

Usage

Include the plugin in your gatsby-config.js file :

module .exports = { plugins : [ "gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2" ] }

Then run a build as normal and the plugin will automatically open a browser window with the bundle analysis.

Options

This plugin is disabled in dev mode by default, if you want to use it in dev mode , set devMode: true like this :

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2" , options : { devMode : true , }, }, ], }

Optionally you can disable the analyser, just add disable: true in options : {}

Original plugin options

You can add all available options of webpack-bundle-analyser original plugin like this :

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2" , options : { analyzerMode : "server" , analyzerPort : "8888" , analyzerHost : "http://myhost.com" , defaultSizes : "gzip" }, }, ], }

In this plugin, the default original options are :

{ analyzerMode : 'server' , analyzerPort : 3001 , }

which run a server on http://127.0.0.1:3001 with your bundle report.

Note for Gatsby Cloud users :

Default options for Gatsby Cloud users change a bit, analyzerMode is set to static , and a report.html will be generated in /public folder.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome ! See contributing guidelines

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2019 Jimmy Beldone