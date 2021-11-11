npm i gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2 -D
or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2 -D
Include the plugin in your
gatsby-config.js file :
/* gatsby-config.js */
module.exports = {
plugins: [
"gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2"
]
}
Then run a build as normal and the plugin will automatically open a browser window with the bundle analysis.
This plugin is disabled in
dev mode by default, if you want to use it in
dev mode,
set
devMode: true like this :
// in gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2",
options: {
devMode: true,
},
},
],
}
Optionally you can disable the analyser, just add
disable: true in
options : {}
You can add all available options of webpack-bundle-analyser original plugin like this :
// in gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyser-v2",
options: {
analyzerMode: "server",
analyzerPort: "8888",
analyzerHost: "http://myhost.com",
defaultSizes: "gzip"
},
},
],
}
In this plugin, the default original options are :
{
analyzerMode: 'server',
analyzerPort: 3001,
}
which run a server on http://127.0.0.1:3001 with your bundle report.
Note for Gatsby Cloud users :
Default options for Gatsby Cloud users change a bit,
analyzerMode is set to
static, and a
report.html will be generated in
/public folder.
