A Gatsby plugin to prevent a flash of default styles when using the
use-dark-mode hook if the user is not using the default theme.
Specifically, this plugin handles the injection of the
noflash.js logic.
yarn add gatsby-plugin-use-dark-mode use-dark-mode
Add the plugin to your
gatsby-config.js.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
'gatsby-plugin-use-dark-mode',
],
};
Follow the
use-dark-mode documentation for further instructions.
If you would like to change the class names that are applied, specify the storage key, or skip the script minification process, you may do so through plugin options:
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-use-dark-mode',
options: {
classNameDark: 'dark-mode',
classNameLight: 'light-mode',
storageKey: 'darkMode',
minify: true,
},
},
],
};
Note: You will also need to pass the corresponding options to
useDarkMode.
useDarkMode can be configured to specify which DOM
element receives the class and to use an alternate storage provider if desired.
This plugin does not currently support those options, so it will only work if
you are using the defaults (
document.body and
localStorage).