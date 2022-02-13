A Gatsby plugin to prevent a flash of default styles when using the use-dark-mode hook if the user is not using the default theme. Specifically, this plugin handles the injection of the noflash.js logic.

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-use-dark-mode use-dark-mode

Usage

Add the plugin to your gatsby-config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'gatsby-plugin-use-dark-mode' , ], };

Follow the use-dark-mode documentation for further instructions.

Advanced Configuration

If you would like to change the class names that are applied, specify the storage key, or skip the script minification process, you may do so through plugin options:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-use-dark-mode' , options : { classNameDark : 'dark-mode' , classNameLight : 'light-mode' , storageKey : 'darkMode' , minify : true , }, }, ], };

Note: You will also need to pass the corresponding options to useDarkMode .

Limitations