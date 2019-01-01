Provides plug-n-play support for Typescript and tslint in Gatsby.
npm install gatsby-plugin-ts-loader
The only other option for adding typescript to Gatsby at the time of writing is gatsby-plugin-typescript, which does not use the typescript compiler but instead a babel plugin. Therefore it does not do type checking and you are required to install a separate plugin to check types. In addition, you are required to install a third plugin for linting. I would also argue that most react developers prefer ts-loader over the babel plugin, which could just be my perspective, but the plugins listed above were the first time I even came someone using the babel plugin.
Also, it is worth noting that the compiled typescript is fed back through babel, this means that anything you have setup through babel should still work.
I wrote this to reduce the required number of plugins to get up and running with typescript and to also do typescript in a way more react developers are accustomed to, using the same tools most frontend developers already use. I also wanted to make it very easy for new developers to get up and running by simplifying the process and providing better documentation than other options.
gatsby-config.js file, optionally enabling
tslint (defaults to:
false). It is important to include this plugin AFTER any other plugins that modify the babel config, as this plugin will feed the compiled typescript back through babel.
tsconfig.json file to the root of your site (example below)
tslint, add a
tslint.json file to the root of your project (example below)
.ts or
.tsx file. To use the jsx syntax, your file must have the
.tsx extension.
.js files will continue to work. Note that sometimes gatsby crashes when changing file names, simply restart the dev-server and you will be good to go.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-ts-loader",
options: {
tslint: true // false or exclude to disable tslint
}
}
]
};
{
"compilerOptions": {
"outDir": "./dist/",
"sourceMap": true,
// uncomment the following lines if you are working with a mixed code base (both javascript and typescript. Useful when migrating a project)
// "noImplicitAny": true,
// "allowJs": true,
"module": "commonjs",
"target": "esnext",
"jsx": "react",
"lib": ["dom", "esnext"]
},
"include": ["./src/**/*"]
}
{
"extends": "tslint:recommended",
"rules": {
"quotemark": [true, "single", "jsx-single", "avoid-escape"]
}
}
These are some of my ideas for things I would like to add to this in the future. These shouldn't break any of the existing functionality. I will add a feature when I need it myself or if someone ask (nicely) for it or better yet, opens up a PR for it. If you have any ideas for what you would like to add, please feel free to open an issue.