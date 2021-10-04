This plugin will allow you to write your
gatsby-*configuration files in Typescript.
For v1 documentation, see the old docs
Install using your package manager
npm install -D gatsby-plugin-ts-config
The cleanest way to use this plugin is to use
gatsby-config.js and
gatsby-node.js
as pointers to your
.ts files that you keep in another directory. This isn't required,
though. All you need initially is
gatsby-config.js
To point
gatsby-config.js and/or
gatsby-node.js to
.ts files:
// gatsby-config.js
const { useGatsbyConfig } = require("gatsby-plugin-ts-config");
// For static analysis purposes, you can use a callback with a require() statement
module.exports = useGatsbyConfig(() => require("./config/gatsby-config"), opts);
// A simpler method is to just use the filename
module.exports = useGatsbyConfig("./config/gatsby-config", opts);
// Or you can just return the `gatsby-config` object from the callback
module.exports = useGatsbyConfig(
() => ({
siteMetadata: {
...
},
plugins: [
{
resolve: ...,
options: ...,
}
]
}),
opts
)
Once
useGatsbyConfig is called from
gatsby-config,
gatsby-node.ts can exist in your site's
root directory. However, if you do not wish to have your
gatsby-config in Typescript,
useGatsbyConfig is
not required. You can use this plugin directly from
gatsby-node if you wish.
// gatsby-node.js
const { useGatsbyNode } = require("gatsby-plugin-ts-config");
// All of the same usage patterns for `useGatsbyConfig` are valid for `useGatsbyNode`
// as well
module.exports = useGatsbyNode(() => require("./config/gatsby-node"), opts);
props:
Object
This "property bag" is an object that can take any shape you wish. When a
gatsby-* module is defined
with a function for a default export, these
props will be passed in the second parameter.
The property bag is mutable, so any changes you make to it will be passed to the next module
props defined by your default
site will not be passed down to plugins.
props is defined in both
useGatsbyConfig and
useGatsbyNode, the values in
useGatsbyNode will be
merged into the property bag before being passed on to default export of the module.
type:
"babel" | "ts-node"
Determines which transpiler to use.
transpilerOptions:
Object
Any additional options you'd like to provide to the transpiler
type === "babel": See the babel options documentation
type === "ts-node": See the ts-node options documentation
hooks:
Object
Allows you to hook into certain processes.
ignore:
Array<IgnoreHookFn>
IgnoreHookFn = (filename: string, origIgnore: boolean) => boolean
Override the rule set used to tell the transpiler to ignore files.
Receives two parameters:
Return a falsy or truthy value. It will be converted to boolean.
To use the value that would have been chosen by the internal process, return the second parameter.
The first
true or truthy value to be returned from your rule set will be used. The rest of the rule
set will be ignored
The default export is supported for your
gatsby-*.ts files. This is important to note, because Typescript
prefers that you use either the default export, or named exports.
While named exports are absolutely supported as well, some people may prefer to build their module object and then export it all at once. In that case, you may use the default export.
In other cases, you may want to perform some more advanced actions during the module processing. For this,
you may export a function as the default export. They will be called in order
(
gatsby-config ->
gatsby-node), and used to set the module's exports so that Gatsby can read them.
gatsby-config.ts or
gatsby-node.ts may export a function as the default export. This will be called with
some details regarding the transpiling process, as well as some helpful information about the current project.
These modules may export this function as the default export whether or not they are in the root of your
site, as is the Gatsby standard. However, since this plugin needs to get kicked off by one of the
useGatsby* plugins,
gatsby-config may not be accessible from the root.
These functions should return the object that Gatsby generally expects. For
gatsby-config, it would be
the same object you would define in
gatsby-config.js. For
gatsby-node, it would be the
gatsby-node
APIs.
The default export function will receive two parameters:
The transpiler & project information
projectRoot: The absolute path to the current project.
imports: All of the imports used by your
gatsby-* modules.
config:
string[]
node:
string[]
plugins:
Object
[pluginName: string]:
Object
config:
string[]
node:
string[]
The property bag defined in the bootstrap (
useGatsby*) functions.
If you feel a feature is missing, or you find a bug, please feel free to file an issue at https://github.com/Js-Brecht/gatsby-plugin-ts-config/issues.
I would also welcome any additions anybody would like to make.
If you enjoyed using this plugin, and you'd like to help support its development, you're welcome to donate!