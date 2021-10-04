openbase logo
gatsby-plugin-ts-config

by Jeremy Albright
2.1.3 (see all)

Configure Gatsby to use typescript configuration files

Documentation
6K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Configure Gatsby to use Typescript for configuration files

paypal

This plugin will allow you to write your gatsby-* configuration files in Typescript.

For v1 documentation, see the old docs

Installation

  • Install using your package manager

    npm install -D gatsby-plugin-ts-config

Usage

The cleanest way to use this plugin is to use gatsby-config.js and gatsby-node.js as pointers to your .ts files that you keep in another directory. This isn't required, though. All you need initially is gatsby-config.js

To point gatsby-config.js and/or gatsby-node.js to .ts files:

// gatsby-config.js
const { useGatsbyConfig } = require("gatsby-plugin-ts-config");

// For static analysis purposes, you can use a callback with a require() statement
module.exports = useGatsbyConfig(() => require("./config/gatsby-config"), opts);

// A simpler method is to just use the filename
module.exports = useGatsbyConfig("./config/gatsby-config", opts);

// Or you can just return the `gatsby-config` object from the callback
module.exports = useGatsbyConfig(
  () => ({
    siteMetadata: {
      ...
    },
    plugins: [
      {
        resolve: ...,
        options: ...,
      }
    ]
  }),
  opts
)

Once useGatsbyConfig is called from gatsby-config, gatsby-node.ts can exist in your site's root directory. However, if you do not wish to have your gatsby-config in Typescript, useGatsbyConfig is not required. You can use this plugin directly from gatsby-node if you wish.

// gatsby-node.js
const { useGatsbyNode } = require("gatsby-plugin-ts-config");

// All of the same usage patterns for `useGatsbyConfig` are valid for `useGatsbyNode`
// as well
module.exports = useGatsbyNode(() => require("./config/gatsby-node"), opts);

Options

  • props: Object

    This "property bag" is an object that can take any shape you wish. When a gatsby-* module is defined with a function for a default export, these props will be passed in the second parameter.

    The property bag is mutable, so any changes you make to it will be passed to the next module

    • Each project gets its own property bag. They do not mix, which means props defined by your default site will not be passed down to plugins.
      • One difference when using local plugins: The property bag will be copied and then passed to the local plugin.
    • If props is defined in both useGatsbyConfig and useGatsbyNode, the values in useGatsbyNode will be merged into the property bag before being passed on to default export of the module.

  • type: "babel" | "ts-node"

    Determines which transpiler to use.

  • transpilerOptions: Object

    Any additional options you'd like to provide to the transpiler

  • hooks: Object

    Allows you to hook into certain processes.

    • ignore: Array<IgnoreHookFn>

      IgnoreHookFn = (filename: string, origIgnore: boolean) => boolean

      Override the rule set used to tell the transpiler to ignore files.

      • Receives two parameters:

        1. The file name to check (fully qualified)
        2. The original ignore value

      • Return a falsy or truthy value. It will be converted to boolean.

      • To use the value that would have been chosen by the internal process, return the second parameter.

      • The first true or truthy value to be returned from your rule set will be used. The rest of the rule set will be ignored

Default exports

The default export is supported for your gatsby-*.ts files. This is important to note, because Typescript prefers that you use either the default export, or named exports.

While named exports are absolutely supported as well, some people may prefer to build their module object and then export it all at once. In that case, you may use the default export.

In other cases, you may want to perform some more advanced actions during the module processing. For this, you may export a function as the default export. They will be called in order (gatsby-config -> gatsby-node), and used to set the module's exports so that Gatsby can read them.

Default export function

gatsby-config.ts or gatsby-node.ts may export a function as the default export. This will be called with some details regarding the transpiling process, as well as some helpful information about the current project.

These modules may export this function as the default export whether or not they are in the root of your site, as is the Gatsby standard. However, since this plugin needs to get kicked off by one of the useGatsby* plugins, gatsby-config may not be accessible from the root.

These functions should return the object that Gatsby generally expects. For gatsby-config, it would be the same object you would define in gatsby-config.js. For gatsby-node, it would be the gatsby-node APIs.

Function parameters

The default export function will receive two parameters:

  1. The transpiler & project information

    • projectRoot: The absolute path to the current project.
    • imports: All of the imports used by your gatsby-* modules.
      • This is structured by API Type, and then by plugin + API Type
        • config: string[]
        • node: string[]
        • plugins: Object
          • [pluginName: string]: Object
            • config: string[]
            • node: string[]

  2. The property bag defined in the bootstrap (useGatsby*) functions.

Contributing / Issues

If you feel a feature is missing, or you find a bug, please feel free to file an issue at https://github.com/Js-Brecht/gatsby-plugin-ts-config/issues.

I would also welcome any additions anybody would like to make.

Donations

If you enjoyed using this plugin, and you'd like to help support its development, you're welcome to donate!

paypal

