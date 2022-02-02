Gatsby Typescript Plugin

An alternative to the official typescript plugin, with ts-loader & automatic type generation for your graphql queries (using graphql-code-generator )

Installation

yarn add typescript gatsby-plugin-ts

Add this to your gatsby config like any other plugins:

module .exports = { plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-ts` , ] }

Unlike the official plugin, you'd have to bring your own tsconfig.json .

tsc --init

In order for this plugin to work right, you'd need to set your compile options like the following:

"compilerOptions" : { "target" : "ES2018" , "module" : "ESNext" , "lib" : [ "dom" ], "jsx" : "preserve" , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "allowJs" : true , "outDir" : "./build" }

Options

key default value typecheck options options.tsLoader {} option to be passed into ts-loader . transpileOnly is always true , since typechecking is handled by fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin . See ts-loader docs for more options.alwaysCheck false ⚠️deprecated

By default type checking is disabled in production mode (during gatsby build ). Set this to true to enable type checking in production as well options.typeCheck true Enable / disable type checking with fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin . options.forkTsCheckerPlugin {} Options that'll be passed to fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin . For all options, please see their docs codegen options options.codegen true enable / disable generating definitions for graphql queries options.documentPaths ['./src/**/*.{ts,tsx}',

'./.cache/fragments/*.js',

'./node_modules/gatsby-*/**/*.js'] The paths to files containing graphql queries.

⚠️ The default paths will be overwritten by the documentPaths you pass in, so please make sure to include all necessary paths ⚠️ options.fileName graphql-type.ts path to the generated file. By default, it's placed at the project root directory & it should not be placed into src , since this will create an infinite loop options.codegenDelay 200 amount of delay from file change to codegen options.pluckConfig { globalGqlIdentifierName: "graphql", modules: [ { name: 'gatsby', identifier: 'graphql' } ] } options passed to graphql-tag-pluck when extracting queries and fragments from documents options.failOnError (2.5.0) process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' Throw error if the codegen fails. By default only apply to production builds. options.codegenConfig (^2.7.0) {} Add config directly to graphql-codegen . These key-value config will be applied to every graphql-codegen plugins. See graphql-codegen docs on the config field options.codegenPlugins (^2.7.0) [] Add additional plugins to graphql-codegen . We use the same format as Gatsby's. See example usage below. options.additionalSchemas (^2.6.0) [] array of additional schemas (other than the schema used by gatsby queries) for which types should be generated for. This is useful when you use client-side queries (e.g. with apollo-client) where you are querying another schema/endpoint

Example Setup

Basic

module .exports = { plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-ts` , ] }

Custom Output Path

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-ts` , options : { fileName : `gen/graphql-types.ts` , } } ] }

I need to change everything

{ resolve : `gatsby-plugin-ts` , options : { tsLoader : { logLevel : 'warn' , }, forkTsCheckerPlugin : { eslint : true , }, fileName : `types/graphql-types.ts` , codegen : true , codegenDelay : 250 , typeCheck : false , pluckConfig : { globalGqlIdentifierName : 'graphql' , modules : [ { name : 'gatsby' , identifier : 'graphql' }, ], }, additionalSchemas : [ { key : 'example' , fileName : 'graphql-types-example.ts' , schema : 'https://example.com/graphql' , pluckConfig : { globalGqlIdentifierName : 'gql' , modules : [ { name : 'graphql-tag' , identifier : 'gql' , }, ], }, } ], }, }

Gatsby files

gatsby-config has to be a .js file

has to be a file gatsby-node is run directly by node , so it has to be a .js file as well. It is a shame, because in a complicated Gatsby app it is where a lot of logic live & will benefit from ts. As a work around, it can be built with tsc independently, in a script in package.json or somehow in gatsby's pre-init hook.

is run directly by , so it has to be a .js file as well. It is a shame, because in a complicated Gatsby app it is where a lot of logic live & will benefit from ts. As a work around, it can be built with independently, in a script in or somehow in gatsby's pre-init hook. Gatsby's global variable like __PATH_PREFIX__ can be handled by declaring this code somewhere:

declare const __PATH_PREFIX__: string

Code generation

By default, this plugin will build typing for your queries automatically to graphql-types.d.ts on every edit. Please note that the definition file should not be placed inside src since this triggers a never ending loop during development.

In order to take advantage of the generated code, user needs to name their query:

export const pageQuery = graphql ` - query { + query BlogIndex { site { siteMetadata { title } } ...

...and import it from the generated type file:

import { BlogIndexQuery } from '../graphqlTypes' interface IBlogIndexProps { data : BlogIndexQuery; location: Location; } const BlogIndex: React.FC<IBlogIndexProps> = ( { data, location } ) => { ... }

Disable type checking in production

Previously this plugin disable type checking in production by default, which can be changed by setting alwaysCheck to true . Since 2.0.0 it no longer does this. If you want to preseve the previous behavior, please set the typeCheck option like below: