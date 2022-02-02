An alternative to the official typescript plugin, with
ts-loader & automatic type generation for your graphql queries (using
graphql-code-generator)
yarn add typescript gatsby-plugin-ts
Add this to your gatsby config like any other plugins:
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-ts`,
]
}
Unlike the official plugin, you'd have to bring your own
tsconfig.json.
# generate a tsconfig if you have none
tsc --init
In order for this plugin to work right, you'd need to set your compile options like the following:
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "ES2018", /* or at least ES2015 */
"module": "ESNext", /* or at least ES2015 */
"lib": ["dom"], /* <-- required! */
"jsx": "preserve", /* <-- required! */
"moduleResolution": "node", /* <-- required! */
/* for mixed ts/js codebase */
"allowJs": true,
"outDir": "./build" /* this won't be used by ts-loader */
/* other options... */
}
|key
|default
|value
|typecheck options
|options.tsLoader
{}
|option to be passed into
ts-loader.
transpileOnly is always
true, since typechecking is handled by
fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin. See ts-loader docs for more
|options.alwaysCheck
false
|⚠️deprecated
By default type checking is disabled in production mode (during
gatsby build). Set this to
true to enable type checking in production as well
|options.typeCheck
true
|Enable / disable type checking with
fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin.
|options.forkTsCheckerPlugin
{}
|Options that'll be passed to
fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin. For all options, please see their docs
|codegen options
|options.codegen
true
|enable / disable generating definitions for graphql queries
|options.documentPaths
['./src/**/*.{ts,tsx}',
|The paths to files containing graphql queries.
⚠️ The default paths will be overwritten by the
documentPaths you pass in, so please make sure to include all necessary paths ⚠️
|options.fileName
graphql-type.ts
|path to the generated file. By default, it's placed at the project root directory & it should not be placed into
src, since this will create an infinite loop
|options.codegenDelay
200
|amount of delay from file change to codegen
|options.pluckConfig
{ globalGqlIdentifierName: "graphql", modules: [ { name: 'gatsby', identifier: 'graphql' } ] }
|options passed to graphql-tag-pluck when extracting queries and fragments from documents
|options.failOnError (2.5.0)
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
|Throw error if the codegen fails. By default only apply to production builds.
|options.codegenConfig (^2.7.0)
{}
|Add config directly to
graphql-codegen. These key-value config will be applied to every
graphql-codegen plugins. See graphql-codegen docs on the config field
|options.codegenPlugins (^2.7.0)
[]
|Add additional plugins to
graphql-codegen. We use the same format as Gatsby's. See example usage below.
|options.additionalSchemas (^2.6.0)
[]
|array of additional schemas (other than the schema used by gatsby queries) for which types should be generated for. This is useful when you use client-side queries (e.g. with apollo-client) where you are querying another schema/endpoint
module.exports = {
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-ts`,
]
}
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-ts`,
options: {
fileName: `gen/graphql-types.ts`,
}
}
]
}
// gatsby-config.js
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-ts`,
options: {
tsLoader: {
logLevel: 'warn',
},
forkTsCheckerPlugin: {
eslint: true,
},
fileName: `types/graphql-types.ts`,
codegen: true,
codegenDelay: 250,
typeCheck: false,
pluckConfig: {
// this is the default config
globalGqlIdentifierName: 'graphql',
modules: [
{ name: 'gatsby', identifier: 'graphql' },
],
},
additionalSchemas: [
{
key: 'example',
fileName: 'graphql-types-example.ts',
schema: 'https://example.com/graphql',
pluckConfig: {
// config to ensure only queries using the `gql` tag are used for this schema
globalGqlIdentifierName: 'gql',
modules: [
{
name: 'graphql-tag',
identifier: 'gql',
},
],
},
}
],
},
}
gatsby-config has to be a
.js file
gatsby-node is run directly by
node, so it has to be a .js file as well. It is a shame, because in a complicated Gatsby app it is where a lot of logic live & will benefit from ts. As a work around, it can be built with
tsc independently, in a script in
package.json or somehow in gatsby's pre-init hook.
__PATH_PREFIX__ can be handled by declaring this code somewhere:
// src/global.d.ts
declare const __PATH_PREFIX__: string
By default, this plugin will build typing for your queries automatically to
graphql-types.d.ts on every edit. Please note that the definition file should not be placed inside
src since this triggers a never ending loop during development.
In order to take advantage of the generated code, user needs to name their query:
// src/pages/index.tsx
export const pageQuery = graphql`
- query {
+ query BlogIndex {
site {
siteMetadata {
title
}
}
...
...and import it from the generated type file:
// src/pages/index.tsx
import { BlogIndexQuery } from '../graphqlTypes'
interface IBlogIndexProps {
data: BlogIndexQuery;
location: Location;
}
const BlogIndex: React.FC<IBlogIndexProps> = ({ data, location }) => {
...
}
Previously this plugin disable type checking in production by default, which can be changed by setting
alwaysCheck to
true. Since 2.0.0 it no longer does this. If you want to preseve the previous behavior, please set the
typeCheck option like below:
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-ts',
options: {
// Disable type checking in production
typeCheck: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production',
}
}