gatsby-plugin-transitions enables animated page-transitions. It uses react-spring for smooth, customizable animations.

Default animation for every page-transition

Define per link animations additionally

animations additionally Two animation-modes: successive (animate out, then animate in) and immediate (in and out at the same time)

(animate out, then animate in) and (in and out at the same time) Restores scroll-position on traversing browser-history

🚀 Have a look at the example!

This Project is under development. Please join and contribute!

Install

Install all dependencies via Yarn or NPM.

yarn add gatsby-plugin-transitions gatsby-plugin-layout react-spring react react-dom

Usage

1. Register gatsby-plugin-layout

Register gatsby-plugin-layout in your gatsby-config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ "gatsby-plugin-layout" ] };

2. Disable default scroll-to-top

Copy this into your gatsby-browser.js :

exports.shouldUpdateScroll = () => { return false ; };

3. Create default Layout-file

Activate gatsby-plugin-layout . Either do it your own way, or take the default way:

Create the folder src/layouts and the file src/layouts/index.js .

and the file . Here you need to wrap all children into the components TransitionProvider and TransitionViews .

import React from "react" ; import { TransitionProvider, TransitionViews } from "gatsby-plugin-transitions" ; const Layout = ( { location, children } ) => { return ( < TransitionProvider location = {location} > < TransitionViews > {children} </ TransitionViews > </ TransitionProvider > ); }; export default Layout;

🎉 Voila! You have smooth animated page-transitions! Now customize these!

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import { TransitionProvider, TransitionViews } from "gatsby-plugin-transitions" ; import Header from "./header" ; const Layout = ( { location, children } ) => { return ( < TransitionProvider location = {location} mode = "immediate" enter = {{ opacity: 0 , transform: " translate3d ( 0 , 20vh , 0 ) scale3d ( 1 , 1 , 1 ) rotate ( 0deg )", config: { mass: 1 , tension: 210 , friction: 20 , clamp: true }, onRest: () => { console.log("Hello, World!"); } }} usual={{ opacity: 1, transform: "translate3d(0vh,0vh,0) scale3d(1, 1, 1) rotate(0deg)" }} leave={{ opacity: 0, transform: "translate3d(0vh,0vh,0) scale3d(2, 2, 1) rotate(180deg)", config: { duration: 1000 } }} > // This Header is an example for a component, that should remain between routes < Header /> < TransitionViews > {children} </ TransitionViews > </ TransitionProvider > ); }; export default Layout;

5. Check out TransitionLink below for individual per-link-animations!

TransitionProvider

List of props:

Name Type Default Description location Object null required. Gatsby’s location-object. mode String 'successive' Transition-mode: 'successive' or 'immediate' enter object { opacity: 0, config: 'stiff' } From-values, when the view is entering. Accepts also callbacks and react-spring- config . usual object { opacity: 1 } Normal state of the view. leave object { opacity: 0, config: 'stiff' } To-Values, when the view is leaving. Accepts also callbacks and react-spring- config . style object null Style the views-wrapper (which is a div with class views ).

successive : Wait till previous view has disappeared.

: Wait till previous view has disappeared. immediate : Next view is entering while previous view is disappearing.

You can enter default-springs for all animation-states. These props accept a regular react-spring-object. Animated are currently only the keys opacity and transform .

enter

From-values, when the view is entering.

Props: opacity , transform ,

, , Callbacks: onStart , onFrame , onRest

, , Config: react-spring- config -object

usual

Normal animation-state of the view.

Props: opacity , transform ,

, , Callbacks: none

config: none — define with enter and leave !

leave

To-Values, when the view is leaving.

Props: opacity , transform ,

, , Callbacks: onStart , onFrame , onRest

, , Config: react-spring- config -object

config

The key config can be either a regular react-spring-config-object.

Or pass in the name of a react-spring-default ( default , gentle , wobbly , stiff , slow , molasses ) as string.

TransitionLink

gatsby-plugin-transition works out of the box with Gatsby's default Link -component. If you want to apply custom animations to certain links, use TransitionLink .

import React from "react" ; import { TransitionLink } from "gatsby-plugin-transitions" ; const MyComponent = () => ( < div className = "content content--1" > < h1 > gatsby-plugin-transitions </ h1 > < p > Transitions are easy. </ p > < p > Now go build something great. </ p > < TransitionLink to = "/page-2" style = {{ color: " red " }} className = "my-custom-link" leave = {{ opacity: 0 , transform: " translate3d ( 100vh , 0vh , 0 )", config: { mass: 1 , tension: 180 , friction: 12 , clamp: true } }} enter = {{ opacity: 0 , transform: " translate3d ( 100vh , 0vh , 0 )", config: " stiff ", onRest: () => { console.log("Hello, World!"); } }} usual={{ transform: "translate3d(0vh,0vh,0)", opacity: 1 }} mode="immediate" y={() => window.scrollY} > I have a special animation! < br /> And mode 'immediate'! < br /> Go to page 2 </ TransitionLink > </ div > ); export default MyComponent;

List of props:

Name Type Default Description to Object '' required. Pathname of your link-target. mode String 'successive' Transition-mode: 'successive' or 'immediate' enter object { opacity: 0, config: 'stiff' } From-values, when the view is entering usual object { opacity: 1, config: 'stiff' } Normal state of the view. leave object { opacity: 0, config: 'stiff' } To-Values, when the view is leaving. y number or function 0 Scroll position of the next view. If function, it must return a number (for example current window.scrollY). style object null Style the Link.

🔥 TransitionLink can only be used in components, that are children of TransitionProvider !

useTransitionStore

A hook, that exposes the plugin’s state-management. It returns an Array with 2 elements:

state of type object dispatch of type function

Get some useful information from the module’s store! For example get the current location-object:

import React from "react" ; import { useTransitionStore } from "gatsby-plugin-transitions" ; const MyComponent = () => { const [{ currentLocation }] = useTransitionStore(); return < h1 > {currentLocation.pathname} </ h1 > ; }; export default MyComponent;

🔥 useTransitionStore can only be used in components, that are children of TransitionProvider !

Navigate programmatically

To navigate programmatically you need to dispatch the NAVIGATE -action from the TransitionStore . It takes the same props as TransitionLink .

Example: Navigate, when the user scrolls to the bottom of the page:

import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react" ; import { useTransitionStore } from "../transitions" ; const MyComponent = () => { const [, dispatch] = useTransitionStore(); useEffect( () => { function onScroll ( ) { if ( window .innerHeight + window .pageYOffset >= document .body.offsetHeight - 2 ) { dispatch({ type : "NAVIGATE" , to : "/another-page" , leave : { opacity : 0 , transform : "translate3d(0, -50vh, 0)" , config : "stiff" }, y : 500 }); } } window .addEventListener( "scroll" , onScroll); return () => window .removeEventListener( "scroll" , onScroll); }, []); return ( < div className = "content" style = {{ minHeight: " 300vh " }}> < h1 > Scroll down to navigate! </ h1 > </ div > ); }; export default MyComponent;

🔥 Caution 🔥

Keep animated props consistent!

react-spring needs consistent props and transform-units. So if you for example once animated opacity , always write it, even if it does not get changed!

import React from "react" ; import { TransitionLink } from "gatsby-plugin-transitions" ; const MyComponent = () => ( < TransitionLink to = "/page-2" style = {{ color: " red " }} className = "my-custom-link" leave = {{ opacity: 0 , transform: " translate3d ( 100vh , 0vh , 0 )" }} enter = {{ opacity: 0 , transform: " translate3d ( 100vh , 0vh , 0 )" }} usual = {{ opacity: 1 transform: " translate3d ( 0vh , 100vh , 0 )", }} mode = "immediate" y = {1000} > I have a special animation! </ TransitionLink > ); export default MyComponent;

Use clamp: true to speed up your animations!

Spring-Animations "wobble", which takes extra time. To make the animations snappier, define clamp: true in the config -object.

MIT © AndreasFaust