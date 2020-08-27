gatsby-plugin-transitions enables animated page-transitions. It uses react-spring for smooth, customizable animations.
This Project is under development. Please join and contribute!
Install all dependencies via Yarn or NPM.
yarn add gatsby-plugin-transitions gatsby-plugin-layout react-spring react react-dom
Register
gatsby-plugin-layout in your
gatsby-config.js:
module.exports = {
plugins: ["gatsby-plugin-layout"]
};
Copy this into your
gatsby-browser.js:
exports.shouldUpdateScroll = () => {
return false;
};
Activate
gatsby-plugin-layout. Either do it your own way, or take the default way:
src/layouts and the file
src/layouts/index.js.
children into the components
TransitionProvider and
TransitionViews.
import React from "react";
import { TransitionProvider, TransitionViews } from "gatsby-plugin-transitions";
const Layout = ({ location, children }) => {
return (
<TransitionProvider location={location}>
<TransitionViews>
{children}
</TransitionViews>
</TransitionProvider>
);
};
export default Layout;
🎉 Voila! You have smooth animated page-transitions! Now customize these!
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { TransitionProvider, TransitionViews } from "gatsby-plugin-transitions";
// Example Header-Component (see below)
import Header from "./header";
const Layout = ({ location, children }) => {
return (
<TransitionProvider
location={location}
mode="immediate"
enter={{
opacity: 0,
transform: "translate3d(0,20vh,0) scale3d(1, 1, 1) rotate(0deg)",
config: {
mass: 1,
tension: 210,
friction: 20,
clamp: true
},
onRest: () => {
console.log("Hello, World!");
}
}}
usual={{
opacity: 1,
transform: "translate3d(0vh,0vh,0) scale3d(1, 1, 1) rotate(0deg)"
}}
leave={{
opacity: 0,
transform: "translate3d(0vh,0vh,0) scale3d(2, 2, 1) rotate(180deg)",
config: {
duration: 1000
}
}}
>
// This Header is an example for a component, that should remain between routes
<Header />
<TransitionViews>
{children}
</TransitionViews>
</TransitionProvider>
);
};
export default Layout;
List of props:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|location
|Object
null
|required. Gatsby’s location-object.
|mode
|String
'successive'
|Transition-mode:
'successive' or
'immediate'
|enter
|object
{ opacity: 0, config: 'stiff' }
|From-values, when the view is entering. Accepts also callbacks and react-spring-
config.
|usual
|object
{ opacity: 1 }
|Normal state of the view.
|leave
|object
{ opacity: 0, config: 'stiff' }
|To-Values, when the view is leaving. Accepts also callbacks and react-spring-
config.
|style
|object
null
|Style the views-wrapper (which is a div with class
views).
successive: Wait till previous view has disappeared.
immediate: Next view is entering while previous view is disappearing.
You can enter default-springs for all animation-states. These props accept a regular react-spring-object.
Animated are currently only the keys
opacity and
transform.
enter
From-values, when the view is entering.
opacity,
transform,
onStart,
onFrame,
onRest
config-object
usual
Normal animation-state of the view.
opacity,
transform,
enter and
leave!
leave
To-Values, when the view is leaving.
opacity,
transform,
onStart,
onFrame,
onRest
config-object
The key
config can be either a regular react-spring-config-object.
Or pass in the name of a react-spring-default (
default,
gentle,
wobbly,
stiff,
slow,
molasses) as string.
gatsby-plugin-transition works out of the box with Gatsby's default
Link-component. If you want to apply custom animations to certain links, use
TransitionLink.
import React from "react";
import { TransitionLink } from "gatsby-plugin-transitions";
const MyComponent = () => (
<div className="content content--1">
<h1>gatsby-plugin-transitions</h1>
<p>Transitions are easy.</p>
<p>Now go build something great.</p>
<TransitionLink
to="/page-2"
style={{ color: "red" }}
className="my-custom-link"
leave={{
opacity: 0,
transform: "translate3d(100vh,0vh,0)",
config: { mass: 1, tension: 180, friction: 12, clamp: true }
}}
enter={{
opacity: 0,
transform: "translate3d(100vh,0vh,0)",
config: "stiff",
onRest: () => {
console.log("Hello, World!");
}
}}
usual={{
transform: "translate3d(0vh,0vh,0)",
opacity: 1
}}
mode="immediate"
y={() => window.scrollY}
>
I have a special animation!
<br />
And mode 'immediate'!
<br />
Go to page 2
</TransitionLink>
</div>
);
export default MyComponent;
List of props:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|to
|Object
''
|required. Pathname of your link-target.
|mode
|String
'successive'
|Transition-mode:
'successive' or
'immediate'
|enter
|object
{ opacity: 0, config: 'stiff' }
|From-values, when the view is entering
|usual
|object
{ opacity: 1, config: 'stiff' }
|Normal state of the view.
|leave
|object
{ opacity: 0, config: 'stiff' }
|To-Values, when the view is leaving.
|y
|number or function
0
|Scroll position of the next view. If function, it must return a number (for example current window.scrollY).
|style
|object
null
|Style the Link.
🔥
TransitionLink can only be used in components, that are children of
TransitionProvider!
A hook, that exposes the plugin’s state-management.
It returns an
Array with 2 elements:
object
function
Get some useful information from the module’s store! For example get the current location-object:
import React from "react";
import { useTransitionStore } from "gatsby-plugin-transitions";
const MyComponent = () => {
const [{ currentLocation }] = useTransitionStore();
return <h1>{currentLocation.pathname}</h1>;
};
export default MyComponent;
🔥
useTransitionStore can only be used in components, that are children of
TransitionProvider!
To navigate programmatically you need to dispatch the
NAVIGATE-action from the
TransitionStore. It takes the same props as
TransitionLink.
Example: Navigate, when the user scrolls to the bottom of the page:
import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react";
import { useTransitionStore } from "../transitions";
const MyComponent = () => {
const [, dispatch] = useTransitionStore();
useEffect(() => {
function onScroll() {
if (
window.innerHeight + window.pageYOffset >=
document.body.offsetHeight - 2
) {
dispatch({
type: "NAVIGATE",
to: "/another-page",
leave: {
opacity: 0,
transform: "translate3d(0, -50vh, 0)",
config: "stiff"
},
y: 500
});
}
}
window.addEventListener("scroll", onScroll);
return () => window.removeEventListener("scroll", onScroll);
}, []);
return (
<div className="content" style={{ minHeight: "300vh" }}>
<h1>Scroll down to navigate!</h1>
</div>
);
};
export default MyComponent;
react-spring needs consistent props and transform-units.
So if you for example once animated
opacity, always write it, even if it does not get changed!
import React from "react";
import { TransitionLink } from "gatsby-plugin-transitions";
const MyComponent = () => (
<TransitionLink
to="/page-2"
style={{ color: "red" }}
className="my-custom-link"
leave={{
opacity: 0,
transform: "translate3d(100vh,0vh,0)"
}}
enter={{
opacity: 0,
transform: "translate3d(100vh,0vh,0)"
}}
usual={{
opacity: 1
transform: "translate3d(0vh,100vh,0)",
}}
mode="immediate"
y={1000}
>
I have a special animation!
</TransitionLink>
);
export default MyComponent;
clamp: true to speed up your animations!
Spring-Animations "wobble", which takes extra time. To make the animations snappier, define
clamp: true in the
config-object.
Every contribution is very much appreciated.
😍 If you like gatsby-plugin-transitions, star it on GitHub!
MIT © AndreasFaust