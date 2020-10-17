TransitionLink provides a simple api for describing expressive transitions between pages in Gatsbyjs. Page links are used to determine which transition should fire, making page transitions flexible and easy to use.
TransitionLink is compatible with declarative react animation libraries like react-pose and react-spring. It's also compatible with imperative animation libraries like gsap and anime.js
<TransitionLink />
<TransitionState /> and in your page & template props
<TransitionPortal />
<AniLink />
For info on using TransitionLink refer to the docs. The source for the docs site is available here.
yarn installed.
mkdir transitionlink-workspace
cd into this repo and run
yarn && yarn watch. Leave this terminal window open.
{
"private": true,
"workspaces": [
"example", <-- the name of your test site folder
"gatsby-plugin-transition-link/lib"
]
}
cd to your workspace folder and run
yarn && yarn workspace example run develop.
Now when you make changes to the TransitionLink src folder, they will reflect in your project.
Please use the Conventional Commits specification for your commit messages.
Feature requests and PR's are welcome! If you're having a problem please leave an issue and I'll help you out asap.