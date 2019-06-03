Gatsby Plugin Tailwind CSS

What

A Gatsby plugin to use Tailwind CSS with css-in-js. Like styled-components or emotion.js

If you want to quickly use Gatsby + Tailwind CSS + EmotionJS. There's already gatsby-tailwind-emotion-starter

Installation

Inside your Gatsby project

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-tailwindcss tailwindcss

Init Tailwind configuration

./node_modules/.bin/tailwind init

It will add tailwind.js to your root project

Add this plugin to your gatsby-config.js.

module . exports = { plugins: [ 'gatsby-plugin-tailwindcss' ], }

Add tw global to your .eslintrc

{ ... "globals": { "tw": true }, ... }

You can now use Tailwind CSS with your favorite CSS-in-JS

This plugin use babel-plugin-tailwind-components under the hood.

Usage

With Emotion

Install gatsby-plugin-emotion

In your React Component

import React from 'react' import styled from 'react-emotion' const Container = styled.div ` ${tw `py-8` } ; ` const Text = styled.p ` ${tw `bg-black text-white` } ; ` const Home = () => ( < Container > < Text > I am Text component made with Tailwind CSS + EmotionJS </ Text > </ Container > ) export default Home

With Styled Components

Install gatsby-plugin-styled-components.

In your React Component

import React from 'react' import styled from 'styled-components' const Container = styled.div ` ${tw `py-8` } ; ` const Text = styled.p ` ${tw `bg-black text-white` } ; ` const Home = () => ( < Container > < Text > I am Text component made with Tailwind CSS + Styled Components </ Text > </ Container > ) export default Home

Using Vscode

Try this snippet plugin vscode-tailwind-styled-snippets

For more information

Contributing

Submit an idea

Make a pull request

Related

I recently uses monad-ui . If you love tailwind, you might wanna try it too :)

react-tailwind-emotion-starter A React + Tailwind + EmotionJs starter based on create-react-app

vscode-tailwind-styled-snippets A Snippet Plugin For VSCode. Made with Tailwind + CSS-in-JS in mind.

babel-plugin-tailwind-components

gatsby-tailwind-emotion-starter

Enjoy!