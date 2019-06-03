A Gatsby plugin to use Tailwind CSS with css-in-js. Like styled-components or emotion.js
If you want to quickly use Gatsby + Tailwind CSS + EmotionJS. There's already gatsby-tailwind-emotion-starter
Inside your Gatsby project
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-tailwindcss tailwindcss
Init Tailwind configuration
./node_modules/.bin/tailwind init
It will add
tailwind.js to your root project
Add this plugin to your gatsby-config.js.
module.exports = {
plugins: ['gatsby-plugin-tailwindcss'],
}
Add
tw global to your
.eslintrc
{
...
"globals": {
"tw": true
},
...
}
You can now use Tailwind CSS with your favorite CSS-in-JS
This plugin use babel-plugin-tailwind-components under the hood.
Install gatsby-plugin-emotion
In your React Component
import React from 'react'
import styled from 'react-emotion'
const Container = styled.div`
${tw`py-8`};
`
const Text = styled.p`
${tw`bg-black text-white`};
`
const Home = () => (
<Container>
<Text>I am Text component made with Tailwind CSS + EmotionJS</Text>
</Container>
)
export default Home
Install gatsby-plugin-styled-components.
In your React Component
import React from 'react'
import styled from 'styled-components'
const Container = styled.div`
${tw`py-8`};
`
const Text = styled.p`
${tw`bg-black text-white`};
`
const Home = () => (
<Container>
<Text>I am Text component made with Tailwind CSS + Styled Components</Text>
</Container>
)
export default Home
Try this snippet plugin vscode-tailwind-styled-snippets
I recently uses
monad-ui. If you love tailwind, you might wanna try it too :)
Enjoy!