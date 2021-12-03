Plugin allows you to use SVGs as react components, configure SVGO(SVG optimization) settings and declare rules for SVG url loader with or without optimization.
For Gatsby 3.0.0+ versions use
npm install gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo @svgr/webpack --save
For Gatsby 2.3.0+ versions use
npm install gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo@1.1.0 @svgr/webpack --save
For older versions
npm install gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo@v1.0.12 @svgr/webpack --save
Add to your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [`gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo`];
By default there are two rules will be added:
cat.inline.svg
import React from "react";
import CatInlineSvg from "../images/cat.inline.svg";
const IndexPage = () => (
<div>
<CatInlineSvg />
</div>
);
export default IndexPage;
.svg. Example:
cat.svg.
import React from "react";
import CatSvg from "../images/cat.svg";
const IndexPage = () => (
<div>
<img src={CatSvg} />
</div>
);
export default IndexPage;
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo",
options: {
inlineSvgOptions: [
{
test: /\.inline.svg$/,
svgoConfig: {
plugins: [
{
name: "preset-default",
params: {
overrides: [{ name: "removeViewBox", active: false }],
},
},
"prefixIds",
],
},
},
],
urlSvgOptions: [
{
test: /\.svg$/,
svgoConfig: {
plugins: [{ name: "removeViewBox", active: false }],
},
},
],
},
},
];
You can declare various rules based on loader that should be used under
inlineSvgOptions and
urlSvgOptions.
test - pattern that will be used to match file name
svgoConfig - accepts plugins list with settings, list of available plugins(options) you can find here
svgo - disables SVGO if set in
false
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo",
options: {
urlSvgOptions: [
{
test: /\.svg$/,
svgo: false,
},
],
},
},
];
By default webpack
url-loader has a fallback to
file-loader that converts the file from the original extension to base64. Plugins set default as 512 bytes. So if you want to set the limit from which it should be loaded directly from url instead of base64 loading just use limit option within
urlLoaderOptions.
Limits you set in bytes. Read about more options there
urlSvgOptions: [
{
test: /\.svg$/,
svgoConfig: {
plugins: [{ name: "removeViewBox", active: false }],
},
urlLoaderOptions: {
limit: 512,
},
},
];