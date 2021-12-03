Plugin allows you to use SVGs as react components, configure SVGO(SVG optimization) settings and declare rules for SVG url loader with or without optimization.

Install

For Gatsby 3.0.0+ versions use

npm install gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo @ svgr / webpack --save

For Gatsby 2.3.0+ versions use

npm install gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo @ 1 . 1 . 0 @svgr/webpack --save

For older versions

npm install gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo @ v1 . 0 . 12 @svgr/webpack --save

Setup

Default configuration

Add to your gatsby-config.js

plugins: [ `gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo` ];

By default there are two rules will be added:

SVG as a react component(inline svg), SVGO enabled for all SVGs that have .inline postfix. Example: cat.inline.svg

import React from "react" ; import CatInlineSvg from "../images/cat.inline.svg" ; const IndexPage = () => ( < div > < CatInlineSvg /> </ div > ); export default IndexPage;

SVG as a file that available by url, SVGO enabled for all svgs that have .svg . Example: cat.svg .

import React from "react" ; import CatSvg from "../images/cat.svg" ; const IndexPage = () => ( < div > < img src = {CatSvg} /> </ div > ); export default IndexPage;

Advanced configuration

plugins: [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo" , options : { inlineSvgOptions : [ { test : /\.inline.svg$/ , svgoConfig : { plugins : [ { name : "preset-default" , params : { overrides : [{ name : "removeViewBox" , active : false }], }, }, "prefixIds" , ], }, }, ], urlSvgOptions : [ { test : /\.svg$/ , svgoConfig : { plugins : [{ name : "removeViewBox" , active : false }], }, }, ], }, }, ];

You can declare various rules based on loader that should be used under inlineSvgOptions and urlSvgOptions .

test - pattern that will be used to match file name

svgoConfig - accepts plugins list with settings, list of available plugins(options) you can find here

svgo - disables SVGO if set in false

SVGO disabled example

plugins: [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-svgr-svgo" , options : { urlSvgOptions : [ { test : /\.svg$/ , svgo : false , }, ], }, }, ];

Set URL loader fallback limit

By default webpack url-loader has a fallback to file-loader that converts the file from the original extension to base64. Plugins set default as 512 bytes. So if you want to set the limit from which it should be loaded directly from url instead of base64 loading just use limit option within urlLoaderOptions .

Limits you set in bytes. Read about more options there