openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gps

gatsby-plugin-stripe

by Nathan Beck
1.2.4 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] A Gatsby.js plugin that includes stripe.js in every page of your Gatsby site

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-plugin-stripe

THIS PROJECT IS NOW DEPRECATED. Read below for more details.

Stripe has now published a wrapper for Stripe.js that you should use instead of this plugin. For an example of it used in a React project with Stripe Elements, see these Stripe docs.

This plugin will no longer be maintained or updated. Dragon Mart, an example site that used this plugin before, has been updated.

A simple plugin that adds stripe.js to every page on your Gatsby site.

This is especially useful for building out a Stripe integration using Stripe Elements or the new version of Stripe Checkout.

If you're using Stripe Elements, once stripe.js is added to your Gatsby site, you can use Stripe's React Element components to integrate Elements into your site.

How to use

  1. Install using either npm or yarn:
yarn add gatsby-plugin-stripe

or

npm install gatsby-plugin-stripe
  1. Add to gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    `gatsby-plugin-stripe`,
  ]
}

To load the <script> tag asyncronously, pass an 'async' option in gatsby-config.js.

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: `gatsby-plugin-stripe`,
      options: {
        async: true,
      },
    },
  ],
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial