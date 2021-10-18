A Gatsby plugin to add Subresource Integrity (SRI) to your generated script tags.
<script src="/webpack-runtime-cde5506958f1afc4d89e.js"></script>
becomes
<script src="/webpack-runtime-cde5506958f1afc4d89e.js" integrity="sha512-uxm8lZAnmLGO3hMOyYy7HFgEGJgDdXwZR+Pdyt2f3AKbgVZ706v9YyI4t9veKTirqfdLGvPVDsDkHEWmWsECRA=="></script>
With npm:
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-sri
Or with Yarn:
yarn add gatsby-plugin-sri
In your
gatsby-config.js file add:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-sri',
options: {
hash: 'sha512', // 'sha256', 'sha384' or 'sha512' ('sha512' = default)
crossorigin: false // Optional
}
}
]
}
The
crossorigin option, if set to
true, will optionally add add a
crossorigin="anonymous" attribute to the script / style tags.
If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.
Not a coder, but still want to support? Have a look at the options available to donate.
Licensed under MIT.
NOTE: This plugin only generates output when run in
production mode! To test your generated tags, run:
gatsby build && gatsby serve