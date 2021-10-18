A Gatsby plugin to add Subresource Integrity (SRI) to your generated script tags.

< script src = "/webpack-runtime-cde5506958f1afc4d89e.js" > </ script >

becomes

< script src = "/webpack-runtime-cde5506958f1afc4d89e.js" integrity = "sha512-uxm8lZAnmLGO3hMOyYy7HFgEGJgDdXwZR+Pdyt2f3AKbgVZ706v9YyI4t9veKTirqfdLGvPVDsDkHEWmWsECRA==" > </ script >

Installation

With npm:

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-sri

Or with Yarn:

yarn add gatsby-plugin-sri

Usage

In your gatsby-config.js file add:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-sri' , options : { hash : 'sha512' , crossorigin : false } } ] }

The crossorigin option, if set to true , will optionally add add a crossorigin="anonymous" attribute to the script / style tags.

Maintainers

Osmond van Hemert

Contributing

If you would like to help out with some code, check the details.

Not a coder, but still want to support? Have a look at the options available to donate.

License

Licensed under MIT.