Polyfilled smooth scrolling behavior and helper function for Gatsby sites.

The plugin uses smoothscroll-polyfill and calls it during the onClientEntry Gatsby lifecycle method.

It also includes a scrollTo helper function as its main export that you can use as onClick event handlers to scroll to the desired element using { behavior: 'smooth' } .

How to install

npm install gatsby-plugin-smoothscroll yarn add gatsby-plugin-smoothscroll

When do I use this plugin?

When you want a polyfilled smooth scroll behavior without having to manually install and call the polyfill.

Examples of usage

Just add the plugin to the plugins array in your gatsby-config.js :

plugins: [ `gatsby-plugin-smoothscroll` ];

If you want to use the helper function, import it:

import scrollTo from 'gatsby-plugin-smoothscroll' ;

Then use it as an onClick event handler:

<button onClick={() => scrollTo( '#some-id' )}>My link< /button>