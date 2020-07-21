Polyfilled smooth scrolling behavior and helper function for Gatsby sites.
The plugin uses
smoothscroll-polyfill and calls it during the
onClientEntry Gatsby lifecycle method.
It also includes a
scrollTo helper function as its main export that you can use as
onClick event handlers to scroll to the desired element using
{ behavior: 'smooth' }.
# npm
npm install gatsby-plugin-smoothscroll
# yarn
yarn add gatsby-plugin-smoothscroll
When you want a polyfilled smooth scroll behavior without having to manually install and call the polyfill.
Just add the plugin to the plugins array in your
gatsby-config.js:
plugins: [`gatsby-plugin-smoothscroll`];
If you want to use the helper function, import it:
// this could be in your `pages/index.js` file
import scrollTo from 'gatsby-plugin-smoothscroll';
Then use it as an
onClick event handler:
<button onClick={() => scrollTo('#some-id')}>My link</button>
Be aware that
scrollTo uses
document.querySelector() under the hood, so make sure to respect its syntax.