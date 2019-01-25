openbase logo
gatsby-plugin-sentry

by Jason Stallings
1.0.1 (see all)

Gatsby plugin to add Sentry error tracking to your site.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gatsby-plugin-sentry

Gatsby plugin to add Sentry error tracking to your site.

Learn more about Sentry here.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-sentry

How to use

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: "gatsby-plugin-sentry",
    options: {
      dsn: "YOUR_SENTRY_DSN_URL",
      // Optional settings, see https://docs.sentry.io/clients/node/config/#optional-settings
      environment: process.env.NODE_ENV,
      enabled: (() => ["production", "stage"].indexOf(process.env.NODE_ENV) !== -1)()
    }
  }
];

Now Sentry is available in global window object. so you can use it in react 16 like:

export default class ErrorBoundary extends React.Component {
  
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = { error: null };
  }

  componentDidCatch(error, errorInfo) {
    this.setState({ error });
    Sentry.configureScope((scope) => {
      Object.keys(errorInfo).forEach(key => {
        scope.setExtra(key, errorInfo[key]);
      });
    });
    Sentry.captureException(error);
  }

  render() {
    if (this.state.error) {
      // render fallback UI
      return <h1>Something went wrong!</h1>;
    } else {
      // when there's not an error, render children untouched
      return this.props.children;
    }
  }
}

