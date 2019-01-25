Gatsby plugin to add Sentry error tracking to your site.
Learn more about Sentry here.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-sentry
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-sentry",
options: {
dsn: "YOUR_SENTRY_DSN_URL",
// Optional settings, see https://docs.sentry.io/clients/node/config/#optional-settings
environment: process.env.NODE_ENV,
enabled: (() => ["production", "stage"].indexOf(process.env.NODE_ENV) !== -1)()
}
}
];
Now
Sentry is available in global window object. so you can use it in
react 16 like:
export default class ErrorBoundary extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { error: null };
}
componentDidCatch(error, errorInfo) {
this.setState({ error });
Sentry.configureScope((scope) => {
Object.keys(errorInfo).forEach(key => {
scope.setExtra(key, errorInfo[key]);
});
});
Sentry.captureException(error);
}
render() {
if (this.state.error) {
// render fallback UI
return <h1>Something went wrong!</h1>;
} else {
// when there's not an error, render children untouched
return this.props.children;
}
}
}