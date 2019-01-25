Gatsby plugin to add Sentry error tracking to your site.

Learn more about Sentry here.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-sentry

How to use

plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-sentry" , options : { dsn : "YOUR_SENTRY_DSN_URL" , environment : process.env.NODE_ENV, enabled : ( ( ) => [ "production" , "stage" ].indexOf(process.env.NODE_ENV) !== -1 )() } } ];

Now Sentry is available in global window object. so you can use it in react 16 like: