A lightweight & feature-rich Gatsby plugin to easily add Segment JS snippet to your site.
Packed with features:
v4.15.3), or you can provide your own custom snippet
$ npm install --save gatsby-plugin-segment-js
$ yarn add gatsby-plugin-segment-js
In your gatsby-config.js file:
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-segment-js`,
options: {
// your segment write key for your production environment
// when process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'
// required; non-empty string
prodKey: 'SEGMENT_PRODUCTION_WRITE_KEY',
// if you have a development env for your segment account, paste that key here
// when process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'
// optional; non-empty string
devKey: 'SEGMENT_DEV_WRITE_KEY',
// boolean (defaults to false) on whether you want
// to include analytics.page() automatically
// if false, see below on how to track pageviews manually
trackPage: false,
// number (defaults to 50); time to wait after a route update before it should
// track the page change, to implement this, make sure your `trackPage` property is set to `true`
trackPageDelay: 50,
// If you need to proxy events through a custom endpoint,
// add a `host` property (defaults to https://cdn.segment.io)
// Segment docs:
// - https://segment.com/docs/connections/sources/custom-domains
// - https://segment.com/docs/connections/sources/catalog/libraries/website/javascript/#proxy
host: 'https://override-segment-endpoint',
// boolean (defaults to false); whether to delay load Segment
// ADVANCED FEATURE: only use if you leverage client-side routing (ie, Gatsby <Link>)
// This feature will force Segment to load _after_ either a page routing change
// or user scroll, whichever comes first. This delay time is controlled by
// `delayLoadTime` setting. This feature is used to help improve your website's
// TTI (for SEO, UX, etc). See links below for more info.
// NOTE: But if you are using server-side routing and enable this feature,
// Segment will never load (because although client-side routing does not do
// a full page refresh, server-side routing does, thereby preventing Segment
// from ever loading).
// See here for more context:
// GIF: https://github.com/benjaminhoffman/gatsby-plugin-segment-js/pull/19#issuecomment-559569483
// TTI: https://github.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse/blob/master/docs/scoring.md#performance
// Problem/solution: https://marketingexamples.com/seo/performance
delayLoad: false,
// number (default to 1000); time to wait after scroll or route change
// To be used when `delayLoad` is set to `true`
delayLoadTime: 1000,
// Whether to completely skip calling `analytics.load({writeKey})`.
// ADVANCED FEATURE: only use if you are calling `analytics.load({writeKey})` manually
// elsewhere in your code or are using a library
// like: https://github.com/segmentio/consent-manager that will call it for you.
// Useful for only loading the tracking script once a user has opted in to being tracked, for example.
manualLoad: false,
// This package will use a default version of Segment's code snippet, but
// if you'd like to include your own you can do so here. This is useful if
// the version this package uses is different than the one you'd like to
// use...or you need to do something custom.
// While you should NOT use a back-ticked template string here, the string
// will be evaluated as template literal with the following variables
// available to it:
// - `writeKey`: The appropriate value from the `prodKey` and `devKey`
// options, based on the `NODE_ENV`
// - any of the other options passed here
//
// NOTES:
// - If you provide a custom snippet, an immediate call to
// `analytics.load()` and/or `analytics.page()` will not be added by
// this plugin. You can - of course - add them yourself to your snippet.
// - If your custom snippet does not include a call to `analytics.load()`
// then you must either:
// 1. Manually load it and set the `manualLoad` option here to `true`
// 2. Use the `delayLoad` option here
customSnippet: '!function(){var analytics=window.analytics||[];...;analytics.load("${writeKey}");analytics.page();}}();'
}
}
];
If you want to track events, you simply invoke Segment as normal in your React components — (
window.analytics.track('Event Name', {...}) — and you should see the events within your Segment debugger! For example, if you wanted to track events on a click, it may look something like this:
class IndexPage extends React.Component {
...
_handleClick() {
window.analytics.track("Track Event Fired", {
userId: user.id,
gender: 'male',
age: 33,
});
}
render() {
return (
<p>
<Link onClick={this._handleClick} to="/">
Click here
</Link>{" "}
to see a track event
</p>
);
}
}
If you want to track pageviews automatically, set
trackPage to
true in your
gatsby-config.js file. What we mean by "automatically" is that whenever there is a route change, we leverage Gatsby's
onRouteUpdate API in the
gatsby-browser.js file (link) to invoke
window.analytics.page() on each route change. But if you want to pass in properties along with the pageview call (ie, it's common to see folks pass in some user or account data with each page call), then you'll have to set
trackPage: false and call it yourself in your
gatsby-browser.js file, like this:
// gatsby-browser.js
exports.onRouteUpdate = () => {
window.analytics && window.analytics.page();
};