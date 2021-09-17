Includes Gatsby V2 drop-in webpack support for SCSS stylesheets modules & automatic generation of accompanying typing declaration (
.d.ts) files.
yarn add --dev sass gatsby-plugin-scss-typescript
or
npm install --save-dev sass gatsby-plugin-scss-typescript
gatsby-config.js file.
// gatsby-config.js
plugins: ['gatsby-plugin-scss-typescript'];
// component.ts
import * as styles from './styles.module.scss';
Only files that include the
.module.scss extensions shall be treated as module files, and hence have typings generated at build time.
.scss files shall be loaded using the regular css-loader with no additional magic.
The default gatsby rule loaders are used where possible, see the gatsby webpack utils for more info.
The
declarationOptions key is passed to typings-for-css-modules-loader.
The
cssLoaderOptions key is passed to the css-loader, with a few defaults from gatsby.
The
sassLoaderOptions key is passed to the sass-loader.
The
cssMinifyOptions key is passed to the OptimizeCssAssetsPlugin.
The
cssExtractOptions key is passed to the MiniCssExtractPlugin.
// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-scss-typescript',
options: {
cssLoaderOptions: {
importLoaders: 1,
localIdentName: '[name]_[local]___[contenthash:base64:5]_[emoji:1]',
},
sassLoaderOptions: {
includePaths: [path.resolve(__dirname, './src/styles/scss')],
},
cssMinifyOptions: {
assetNameRegExp: /\.optimize\.css$/g,
canPrint: true,
},
cssExtractOptions: {
filename: '[name].css',
chunkFilename: '[id].css',
},
},
},
];
.d.ts files?!
Firstly, thats not really a question, but we can take a stab at it.
Yes, it does generate a bunch of files, one for each
.module.scss file imported by a react component.
.d.ts file do?
Thats better as a question. These are Typescript declaration files, they essentially describe a js module, such that TS can expect the details that are declared.
In this case they are describing what the scss will look like once it has been turned into a js module.
This is what is happening under the surface, when you write:
import styles from './styles.module.scss';
You are importing a js module that can be transpiled from your scss using a webpack loader.
No.
Well, maybe. You can have type safe css without these declaration files using typescript-plugin-css-modules in your
tsconfig.json.
For those who prefer to throw caution to the wind, you can use this:
declare module '*.scss' {
const content: { [className: string]: string };
export default content;
}
You animal. 🦁
Make sure your file are suffixed with
.module.scss, the plugin won't generate declarations for regular
.scss files by design. This is to give the most power to you!
No, and make sure you don't have other scss plugins like
gatsby-plugin-sass installed, they'll just disagree.
gatsby-plugin-scss-typescript achieves the same thing plus the type generation.
You will need
sass as a dependency of your project though!