Gatsby plugin to animate DOM elements on scroll. Using Sal (Scroll Animation Library) focus on performance less than 2.8kb, written in vanilla Javascript.

To see how to use advanced options visit Sal's docs.

Note: Supported IE11

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-scroll-reveal

or

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-scroll-reveal

How to use

Include the plugin in your gatsby-config.js file. Add your custom options object (optional)

plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-scroll-reveal` ];

Note: If you are using Gatsby Plugin Transition Link add this plugin first in the config.

Options

Here is a full list of options with their default values you can use to configure this plugin.

plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-scroll-reveal` , options : { threshold : 1 , once : true , disable : false , selector : '[data-sal]' , animateClassName : 'sal-animate' , disabledClassName : 'sal-disabled' , rootMargin : '0% 50%' , enterEventName : 'sal:in' , exitEventName : 'sal:out' , } } ];

Usage

It will look for all HTML elements with a data-sal attribute and launch their animation when in viewport.

data-sal - attribute with the animation name as value - required

- attribute with the animation name as value - data-sal-duration - changes duration of the animation - optional

- changes duration of the animation - optional data-sal-delay - adds delay to the animation - optional

- adds delay to the animation - optional data-sal-easing - sets easing for the animation - optional

For example:

< div data-sal = "slide-up" data-sal-delay = "300" data-sal-easing = "ease" > </ div >

The library supports:

fade

slide-up

slide-down

slide-left

slide-right

zoom-in

zoom-out

flip-up

flip-down

flip-left

flip-right

Gatsby v1

This plugin is not compatible anymore with Gatsby v1, you should update to the version 2.0.0.

Collaborate

We are open to new functionalities or fix bugs. If you want to collaborate to improve this plugin, just make a pull request 🤗

License

Created by Soluble Studio. Released under the MIT License.