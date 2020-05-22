openbase logo
gatsby-plugin-scroll-reveal

by solublestudio
0.0.7 (see all)

✨ Gatsby plugin to animate your DOM elements on scroll

Categories

Readme

gatsby-plugin-scroll-reveal ✨

npm version License: MIT

Gatsby plugin to animate DOM elements on scroll. Using Sal (Scroll Animation Library) focus on performance less than 2.8kb, written in vanilla Javascript.

To see how to use advanced options visit Sal's docs.

Note: Supported IE11

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-scroll-reveal

or

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-scroll-reveal

How to use

  1. Include the plugin in your gatsby-config.js file.
  2. Add your custom options object (optional)
// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  `gatsby-plugin-scroll-reveal`
];

Note: If you are using Gatsby Plugin Transition Link add this plugin first in the config.

Options

Here is a full list of options with their default values you can use to configure this plugin.

// in gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-plugin-scroll-reveal`,
    options: {
        threshold: 1, // Percentage of an element's area that needs to be visible to launch animation
        once: true, // Defines if animation needs to be launched once
        disable: false, // Flag for disabling animations
        
        // Advanced Options
        selector: '[data-sal]', // Selector of the elements to be animated
        animateClassName: 'sal-animate', // Class name which triggers animation
        disabledClassName: 'sal-disabled', // Class name which defines the disabled state
        rootMargin: '0% 50%', // Corresponds to root's bounding box margin
        enterEventName: 'sal:in', // Enter event name
        exitEventName: 'sal:out', // Exit event name
    }
  }
];

Usage

It will look for all HTML elements with a data-sal attribute and launch their animation when in viewport.

  • data-sal - attribute with the animation name as value - required
  • data-sal-duration - changes duration of the animation - optional
  • data-sal-delay - adds delay to the animation - optional
  • data-sal-easing - sets easing for the animation - optional

For example:

<div
  data-sal="slide-up"
  data-sal-delay="300"
  data-sal-easing="ease"
></div>

The library supports:

  • fade
  • slide-up
  • slide-down
  • slide-left
  • slide-right
  • zoom-in
  • zoom-out
  • flip-up
  • flip-down
  • flip-left
  • flip-right

Gatsby v1

This plugin is not compatible anymore with Gatsby v1, you should update to the version 2.0.0.

Collaborate

We are open to new functionalities or fix bugs. If you want to collaborate to improve this plugin, just make a pull request 🤗

License

Created by Soluble Studio. Released under the MIT License.

