Enables you to deploy your gatsby site to a S3 bucket. Requires very little configuration, while optimizing your site as much as possible.
Install the plugin:
npm i gatsby-plugin-s3
Add it to your
gatsby-config.js & configure the bucket name (required)
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-s3`,
options: {
bucketName: 'my-website-bucket',
},
},
];
There are more fields that can be configured, see below.
Add a deployment script to your
package.json
"scripts": {
...
"deploy": "gatsby-plugin-s3 deploy"
}
Optionally you can skip the confirmation prompt automatically by adding
--yes like so:
"deploy": "gatsby-plugin-s3 deploy --yes"
When
gatsby-plugin-s3 detects a CI environment, it will automatically skip this prompt by default.
After configuring credentials (see below), you can now execute
npm run build && npm run deploy to have your site be build and immediately deployed to S3.
A couple of different methods of specifying credentials exist, the easiest one being using the AWS CLI:
# NOTE: ensure python is installed
pip install awscli
aws configure
If you don't want to have your credentials saved globally (i.e. you're dealing with multiple tokens on the same environment), they can be set as environment variables, for example:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=xxxx AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=xxxx npm run deploy
Additionally, these can be set in a local
.env file too, but this requires a bit more setup work. See the recipe here.
As mentioned above, the
bucketName is required, but there's much more to configure (add to the
options object) as you please:
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
bucketName
string
|n/a
|Your bucket name (required)
bucketPrefix
string \| undefined
undefined
|An optional prefix/directory to use on the bucket. This requires the bucket to already be created. Do not include leading or trailing slashes. Can be useful with CloudFront originPath option.
region
string \| undefined
|Whatever the AWS SDK decides is the default otherwise.
|Your region.
protocol
'http' \| 'https' \| undefined
undefined
|The protocol of your site. If you are using a CDN or reverse-proxy (such as CloudFront) in front of S3. then you must fill out this and the
hostname field to ensure redirects work correctly. If you are just using your S3 website directly, this is unnecessary..
hostname
string \| undefined
undefined
|The hostname of your site. See above.
params
Params
\| undefined
|Depending on your
mergeCachingParams setting, either an empty object or the recommended headers.
|Custom params to apply to your files
acl
string \| null \| undefined
"public-read"
|Define bucket ACL. If you don't want to use an ACL, set this to null
mergeCachingParams
boolean \| undefined
true
|Enable Gatsby recommended caching settings
generateRoutingRules
boolean \| undefined
true
|The plugin will generate routing rules to be applied to the website config for all redirects it can find.
generateRedirectObjectsForPermanentRedirects
boolean \| undefined
false (until 1.0)
|The plugin will not generate routing rules for permanent (301) redirects, but will instead upload empty objects with the
x-amz-website-redirect-location property. This can be used to get around the hard limit of 50 routing rules on AWS S3.
generateIndexPageForRedirect
boolean \| undefined
true
|The plugin will create a fake index page if a redirect from the root path is made - as a workaround, because routing rules can't be applied in that situation.
generateMatchPathRewrites
boolean \| undefined
true
|Generate rewrites for client only paths
removeNonexistentObjects
boolean \| undefined
true
|Remove S3 objects if they no longer exist locally
retainObjectsPatterns
string array \| undefined
[]
|An array of file globs that should not be removed from the S3 bucket if the file does not exist locally, this does nothing unless
removeNonexistentObjects is true. See here for glob format
customAwsEndpointHostname
string \| undefined
amazonaws.com
|Custom AWS S3 endpoint. See our docs for all available options
enableS3StaticWebsiteHosting
boolean \| undefined
true
|Disables modifications to the S3 Static Website Hosting configuration. Without S3 Static Website Hosting some features (index.html rewriting, trailing slash redirects, and serverside redirects), will not function. Not recommended, but could be useful for preventing Cloud formation Stack Drift or suppressing Terraform noise if you don't need, the static website hosting functionality.
parallelLimit
number \| undefined
20
|Max number of files to upload in parallel.
maxRetries
number \| undefined
undefined
|The maximum amount of retries to perform for a service request.
connectTimeout
number \| undefined
undefined
|The maximum time in milliseconds that the connection phase of the request should be allowed to take. This only limits the connection phase and has no impact once the socket has established a connection.
timeout
number \| undefined
120000
|Sets the socket to timeout after the specified amount of milliseconds of inactivity on the socket.
fixedRetryDelay
number \| undefined
undefined
|By default an exponential backoff is used for retryable failures. Use this option to use a fixed retry delay instead of exponential for particularly flaky connections
verbose
boolean \| undefined
false
|Whether or not the plugin should output verbose logs from S3 uploads
Several recipes are available:
Learn how to retrieve AWS credentials from a .env file. Additionally setup a different bucket name depending on your environment.
Learn how to override the content type gatsby-plugin-s3 sets on your files.
CloudFront is a global CDN and can be used to make your blazing fast Gatsby site load even faster, particularly for first-time visitors. Additionally, CloudFront provides the easiest way to give your S3 bucket a custom domain name and HTTPS support.
Serverless can be used in combination with gatsby-plugin-s3, swapping the plugin's deployment step for
sls deploy instead.
Serverless will give you the added advantage of being able to add multiple AWS services such as Lambda, CloudFront, and more all in the same repo, deployment step and CloudFormation stack while still being able to profit from all the optimisations gatsby-plugin-s3 does.
with-serverless example
Routing traffic from gatsby-plugin-s3 during the deployment through a http proxy can be done with a env var.
Using Yandex, DigitalOcean, or any other S3-compliant storage service together with gatsby-plugin-s3
You can deploy your site to a prefix, leaving all other data in the bucket intact.
gatsby-plugin-s3 respects the
pathPrefix gatsby option with no additional setup needed for this plugin, so you can follow the guide in the gatsby docs.
AWS S3 has an undocumented limit on the number of Routing Rules that can be applied to a bucket. Unfortunately this limits
the number of 302 (temporary) redirects you can create. For 301 (permanent) redirects, a way to get around the limit is
setting the
x-amz-website-redirect-location header on an empty object.
To enable this behavior, set the
generateRedirectObjectsForPermanentRedirects configuration option to
true.