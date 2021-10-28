Set Webpack to resolve modules and aliases, allowing you to import modules from an absolute project path rather than relative
../../ paths.
Install the
gatsby-plugin-root-import plugin:
npm install --save-dev gatsby-plugin-root-import
or
yarn add --dev gatsby-plugin-root-import
Add into
gatsby-config.js.
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: ["gatsby-plugin-root-import"],
};
If no options are specified, the plugin allows you access to the
src folder and also it's contents automatically.
This means you should be able to import modules like such:
// importing gatsbyProject/src/someFolder/SomeComponent.js
import SomeComponent from "src/someFolder/SomeComponent";
// or more succinctly
import SomeComponent from "someFolder/SomeComponent";
Plugin Options allows you to:
resolve.modules search locations with the
resolveModules key.
alias.
// gatsby-config.js
const path = require("path");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-root-import",
options: {
resolveModules: [path.join(__dirname, "libs")],
utils: path.join(__dirname, "src", "components", "utilities"),
},
},
],
};
This means you should be able to import modules like such:
// gatsbyProject/libs is now a searched resolve.modules directory
// importing gatsbybProject/libs/someLib/SomeLibComponent.js
import SomeLibComponent from "someLib/SomeLibComponent";
// from the 'utils' alias
// importing gatsbyProject/src/components/utilities/UtilityComponent.js
import UtilityComponent from "utils/UtilityComponent";
The new aliased paths lets Webpack correctly compile your app. However this does not mean that Jest, or other test runners will understand where those aliases point to.
When setting up testing with Jest, see
moduleNameMapper to correctly map your your aliases to a path that Jest can understand.
For example:
// gatsby-config.js
const path = require("path");
module.exports = {
// ...other configs
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-root-import",
options: {
components: path.join(__dirname, "src", "web", "components"),
},
},
],
};
could work with a Jest map like:
// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...other configs
moduleNameMapper: {
"^components/(.*)": "<rootDir>/src/web/components/$1",
},
};
Please see Jest's
moduleNameMapper documentation for specific implementation details regarding format and options.
Install the
gatsby-plugin-root-import plugin:
npm install --save-dev --save-exact gatsby-plugin-root-import@1.0.0
or
yarn add --dev gatsby-plugin-root-import@1.0.0
Add into
gatsby-config.js.
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: ["gatsby-plugin-root-import"],
};
If no options are specified, the plugin defaults to your project root folder.
This means you should be able to import modules like such:
// importing gatsbyProject/src/yourFolder/YourComponent.js
import YourComponent from "src/yourFolder/YourComponent";
You can pass a
root option. You can specify your own folder, such as
src.
This option corresponds with Webpack v3's
resolve.root found here.
This may be both a directory string, or an array of directory strings.
// gatsby-config.js
const path = require("path");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-root-import",
options: {
root: path.join(__dirname, "src"),
},
},
],
};
This means you can import modules with project's
src folder as
root:
// importing gatsbyProject/src/yourFolder/YourComponent.js
import YourComponent from "yourFolder/YourComponent";