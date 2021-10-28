openbase logo
gpr

gatsby-plugin-root-import

by Mong-Kuen Sun
2.0.8 (see all)

Gatsby plugin to set Webpack to resolve import root

Readme

gatsby-plugin-root-import

Set Webpack to resolve modules and aliases, allowing you to import modules from an absolute project path rather than relative ../../ paths.

Install

  1. Install the gatsby-plugin-root-import plugin:

    npm install --save-dev gatsby-plugin-root-import

    or

    yarn add --dev gatsby-plugin-root-import

Usage

Add into gatsby-config.js.

// gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: ["gatsby-plugin-root-import"],
};

Default Settings

If no options are specified, the plugin allows you access to the src folder and also it's contents automatically.

This means you should be able to import modules like such:

// importing gatsbyProject/src/someFolder/SomeComponent.js

import SomeComponent from "src/someFolder/SomeComponent";
// or more succinctly
import SomeComponent from "someFolder/SomeComponent";

Plugin Options

Plugin Options allows you to:

  1. Specify additional webpack resolve.modules search locations with the resolveModules key.
  2. All other option keys will become a Webpack alias.
// gatsby-config.js
const path = require("path");

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: "gatsby-plugin-root-import",
      options: {
        resolveModules: [path.join(__dirname, "libs")],
        utils: path.join(__dirname, "src", "components", "utilities"),
      },
    },
  ],
};

This means you should be able to import modules like such:

// gatsbyProject/libs is now a searched resolve.modules directory
// importing gatsbybProject/libs/someLib/SomeLibComponent.js
import SomeLibComponent from "someLib/SomeLibComponent";

// from the 'utils' alias
// importing gatsbyProject/src/components/utilities/UtilityComponent.js
import UtilityComponent from "utils/UtilityComponent";

Jest testing

The new aliased paths lets Webpack correctly compile your app. However this does not mean that Jest, or other test runners will understand where those aliases point to.

When setting up testing with Jest, see moduleNameMapper to correctly map your your aliases to a path that Jest can understand.

For example:

// gatsby-config.js
const path = require("path");

module.exports = {
  // ...other configs
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: "gatsby-plugin-root-import",
      options: {
        components: path.join(__dirname, "src", "web", "components"),
      },
    },
  ],
};

could work with a Jest map like:

// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
  // ...other configs
  moduleNameMapper: {
    "^components/(.*)": "<rootDir>/src/web/components/$1",
  },
};

Please see Jest's moduleNameMapper documentation for specific implementation details regarding format and options.

Deprecated Gatsby V1 Instructions

Install

  1. Install the gatsby-plugin-root-import plugin:

    npm install --save-dev --save-exact gatsby-plugin-root-import@1.0.0

    or

    yarn add --dev gatsby-plugin-root-import@1.0.0

Usage

Add into gatsby-config.js.

// gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: ["gatsby-plugin-root-import"],
};

Default Settings

If no options are specified, the plugin defaults to your project root folder.

This means you should be able to import modules like such:

// importing gatsbyProject/src/yourFolder/YourComponent.js

import YourComponent from "src/yourFolder/YourComponent";

Plugin Options

You can pass a root option. You can specify your own folder, such as src. This option corresponds with Webpack v3's resolve.root found here. This may be both a directory string, or an array of directory strings.

// gatsby-config.js
const path = require("path");

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: "gatsby-plugin-root-import",
      options: {
        root: path.join(__dirname, "src"),
      },
    },
  ],
};

This means you can import modules with project's src folder as root:

// importing gatsbyProject/src/yourFolder/YourComponent.js

import YourComponent from "yourFolder/YourComponent";

