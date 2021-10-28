Set Webpack to resolve modules and aliases, allowing you to import modules from an absolute project path rather than relative ../../ paths.

Install

Install the gatsby-plugin-root-import plugin: npm install --save-dev gatsby-plugin-root-import or yarn add --dev gatsby-plugin-root-import

Usage

Add into gatsby-config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [ "gatsby-plugin-root-import" ], };

Default Settings

If no options are specified, the plugin allows you access to the src folder and also it's contents automatically.

This means you should be able to import modules like such:

import SomeComponent from "src/someFolder/SomeComponent" ; import SomeComponent from "someFolder/SomeComponent" ;

Plugin Options

Plugin Options allows you to:

Specify additional webpack resolve.modules search locations with the resolveModules key. All other option keys will become a Webpack alias .

const path = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-root-import" , options : { resolveModules : [path.join(__dirname, "libs" )], utils : path.join(__dirname, "src" , "components" , "utilities" ), }, }, ], };

This means you should be able to import modules like such:

import SomeLibComponent from "someLib/SomeLibComponent" ; import UtilityComponent from "utils/UtilityComponent" ;

Jest testing

The new aliased paths lets Webpack correctly compile your app. However this does not mean that Jest, or other test runners will understand where those aliases point to.

When setting up testing with Jest, see moduleNameMapper to correctly map your your aliases to a path that Jest can understand.

For example:

const path = require ( "path" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-root-import" , options : { components : path.join(__dirname, "src" , "web" , "components" ), }, }, ], };

could work with a Jest map like:

module .exports = { moduleNameMapper : { "^components/(.*)" : "<rootDir>/src/web/components/$1" , }, };

Please see Jest's moduleNameMapper documentation for specific implementation details regarding format and options.