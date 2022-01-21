Create robots.txt for your Gatsby site on build.

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-robots-txt

or

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-robots-txt

How To Use

gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { siteMetadata : { siteUrl : 'https://www.example.com' }, plugins : [ 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt' ] };

Options

This plugin uses generate-robotstxt to generate content of robots.txt and it has the following options:

Name Type Default Description host String ${siteMetadata.siteUrl} Host of your site sitemap String / String[] ${siteMetadata.siteUrl}/sitemap/sitemap-index.xml Path(s) to sitemap.xml policy Policy[] [] List of Policy rules configFile String undefined Path to external config file output String /robots.txt Path where to create the robots.txt

gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt' , options : { host : 'https://www.example.com' , sitemap : 'https://www.example.com/sitemap.xml' , policy : [{ userAgent : '*' , allow : '/' }] } } ] };

env -option

gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt' , options : { host : 'https://www.example.com' , sitemap : 'https://www.example.com/sitemap.xml' , env : { development : { policy : [{ userAgent : '*' , disallow : [ '/' ]}] }, production : { policy : [{ userAgent : '*' , allow : '/' }] } } } } ] };

The env key will be taken from process.env.GATSBY_ACTIVE_ENV first ( see Gatsby Environment Variables for more information on this variable), falling back to process.env.NODE_ENV . When this is not available then it defaults to development .

You can resolve the env key by using resolveEnv function:

gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt' , options : { host : 'https://www.example.com' , sitemap : 'https://www.example.com/sitemap.xml' , resolveEnv : () => process.env.GATSBY_ENV, env : { development : { policy : [{ userAgent : '*' , disallow : [ '/' ]}] }, production : { policy : [{ userAgent : '*' , allow : '/' }] } } } } ] };

configFile -option

You can use the configFile option to set specific external configuration:

gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt' , options : { configFile : 'robots-txt.config.js' } } ] };

robots-txt.config.js

module .exports = { host : 'https://www.example.com' , sitemap : 'https://www.example.com/sitemap.xml' , policy : [{ userAgent : '*' }] };

Netlify

If you would like to disable crawlers for deploy-previews you can use the following snippet:

gatsby-config.js

const { NODE_ENV, URL : NETLIFY_SITE_URL = 'https://www.example.com' , DEPLOY_PRIME_URL : NETLIFY_DEPLOY_URL = NETLIFY_SITE_URL, CONTEXT : NETLIFY_ENV = NODE_ENV } = process.env; const isNetlifyProduction = NETLIFY_ENV === 'production' ; const siteUrl = isNetlifyProduction ? NETLIFY_SITE_URL : NETLIFY_DEPLOY_URL; module .exports = { siteMetadata : { siteUrl }, plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt' , options : { resolveEnv : () => NETLIFY_ENV, env : { production : { policy : [{ userAgent : '*' }] }, 'branch-deploy' : { policy : [{ userAgent : '*' , disallow : [ '/' ]}], sitemap : null , host : null }, 'deploy-preview' : { policy : [{ userAgent : '*' , disallow : [ '/' ]}], sitemap : null , host : null } } } } ] };

query -option

By default the site URL will come from the Gatsby node site.siteMeta.siteUrl . Like in Gatsby's sitemap plugin an optional GraphQL query can be used to provide a different value from another data source as long as it returns the same shape:

gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt' , options : { query : `{ site: MyCustomDataSource { siteMetadata { siteUrl } } }` } } ] };

License