gpr

gatsby-plugin-robots-txt

by Marat Dreizin
1.6.14

Gatsby plugin that automatically creates robots.txt for your site

5.0/5
Readme

NPM version Actions Build Status Reliability Rating Coverage FOSSA Status

gatsby-plugin-robots-txt

Create robots.txt for your Gatsby site on build.

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-robots-txt

or

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-robots-txt

How To Use

gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  siteMetadata: {
    siteUrl: 'https://www.example.com'
  },
  plugins: ['gatsby-plugin-robots-txt']
};

Options

This plugin uses generate-robotstxt to generate content of robots.txt and it has the following options:

NameTypeDefaultDescription
hostString${siteMetadata.siteUrl}Host of your site
sitemapString / String[]${siteMetadata.siteUrl}/sitemap/sitemap-index.xmlPath(s) to sitemap.xml
policyPolicy[][]List of Policy rules
configFileStringundefinedPath to external config file
outputString/robots.txtPath where to create the robots.txt

gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt',
      options: {
        host: 'https://www.example.com',
        sitemap: 'https://www.example.com/sitemap.xml',
        policy: [{userAgent: '*', allow: '/'}]
      }
    }
  ]
};

env-option

gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt',
      options: {
        host: 'https://www.example.com',
        sitemap: 'https://www.example.com/sitemap.xml',
        env: {
          development: {
            policy: [{userAgent: '*', disallow: ['/']}]
          },
          production: {
            policy: [{userAgent: '*', allow: '/'}]
          }
        }
      }
    }
  ]
};

The env key will be taken from process.env.GATSBY_ACTIVE_ENV first ( see Gatsby Environment Variables for more information on this variable), falling back to process.env.NODE_ENV. When this is not available then it defaults to development.

You can resolve the env key by using resolveEnv function:

gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt',
      options: {
        host: 'https://www.example.com',
        sitemap: 'https://www.example.com/sitemap.xml',
        resolveEnv: () => process.env.GATSBY_ENV,
        env: {
          development: {
            policy: [{userAgent: '*', disallow: ['/']}]
          },
          production: {
            policy: [{userAgent: '*', allow: '/'}]
          }
        }
      }
    }
  ]
};

configFile-option

You can use the configFile option to set specific external configuration:

gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt',
      options: {
        configFile: 'robots-txt.config.js'
      }
    }
  ]
};

robots-txt.config.js

module.exports = {
  host: 'https://www.example.com',
  sitemap: 'https://www.example.com/sitemap.xml',
  policy: [{userAgent: '*'}]
};

Netlify

If you would like to disable crawlers for deploy-previews you can use the following snippet:

gatsby-config.js

const {
  NODE_ENV,
  URL: NETLIFY_SITE_URL = 'https://www.example.com',
  DEPLOY_PRIME_URL: NETLIFY_DEPLOY_URL = NETLIFY_SITE_URL,
  CONTEXT: NETLIFY_ENV = NODE_ENV
} = process.env;
const isNetlifyProduction = NETLIFY_ENV === 'production';
const siteUrl = isNetlifyProduction ? NETLIFY_SITE_URL : NETLIFY_DEPLOY_URL;

module.exports = {
  siteMetadata: {
    siteUrl
  },
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt',
      options: {
        resolveEnv: () => NETLIFY_ENV,
        env: {
          production: {
            policy: [{userAgent: '*'}]
          },
          'branch-deploy': {
            policy: [{userAgent: '*', disallow: ['/']}],
            sitemap: null,
            host: null
          },
          'deploy-preview': {
            policy: [{userAgent: '*', disallow: ['/']}],
            sitemap: null,
            host: null
          }
        }
      }
    }
  ]
};

query-option

By default the site URL will come from the Gatsby node site.siteMeta.siteUrl. Like in Gatsby's sitemap plugin an optional GraphQL query can be used to provide a different value from another data source as long as it returns the same shape:

gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-robots-txt',
      options: {
        query: `{
          site: MyCustomDataSource {
            siteMetadata {
              siteUrl
            }
          }
        }`
      }
    }
  ]
};

License

FOSSA Status

100
Karolis Šarapnickis
December 28, 2020
December 28, 2020
Easy to Use

Easy to use, does what it says. The configuration is also conventional - right at the congif.js file.

0

