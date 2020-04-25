openbase logo
gpr

gatsby-plugin-resolve-src

by Aaron Lampros
2.1.0 (see all)

Gatsby plugin to allow resolving imports from the src subdirectory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gatsby-plugin-resolve-src

Gatsby plugin to resolve imports from your project's /src directory

This plugin modifies your webpack config to allow imports from your /src directory, such as:

import MyComponent from 'components/MyComponent'

...instead of

import MyComponent from '../../components/MyComponent'

Usage

Add it to your project

yarn add gatsby-plugin-resolve-src

Then add it to your gatsby-config.js:

{
  plugins: [
    'gatsby-plugin-resolve-src',
  ]
}

VSCode Configuration

You have to tell VS Code how to find your modules by creating a tsconfig.json (or jsconfig.json) file in your project root. For example:

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "baseUrl": "./src",
    "paths": {
      "*": [
        "types/*",
        "*"
      ]
    }
  },
}

See #9 for more info.

ESLint Configuration

If using eslint-plugin-import, you have to tell ESLint how to find your modules by configuring the default node resolver in your eslint config. For example:

{
  "settings": {
    "import/resolver": {
      "node": {
        "moduleDirectory": ["node_modules", "src"]
      }
    }
  }
}

If your project is linting filetypes besides .js, you will have to add them explicitly. See the node resolver documentation for more details.

Options

srcPath (file path)

Default: path.resolve(__dirname, '../../src')

The full path to your /src directory.

Yarn Workspaces

To resolve your src directory when using yarn workspaces, use the srcPath option:

{
  resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-resolve-src',
  options: {
    srcPath: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src'),
  },
},

