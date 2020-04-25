Gatsby plugin to resolve imports from your project's
/src directory
This plugin modifies your webpack config to allow imports from your
/src directory, such as:
import MyComponent from 'components/MyComponent'
...instead of
import MyComponent from '../../components/MyComponent'
Add it to your project
yarn add gatsby-plugin-resolve-src
Then add it to your
gatsby-config.js:
{
plugins: [
'gatsby-plugin-resolve-src',
]
}
You have to tell VS Code how to find your modules by creating a
tsconfig.json (or
jsconfig.json) file in your project root. For example:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": "./src",
"paths": {
"*": [
"types/*",
"*"
]
}
},
}
See #9 for more info.
If using
eslint-plugin-import, you have to tell ESLint how to find your modules by configuring the default
node resolver in your eslint config. For example:
{
"settings": {
"import/resolver": {
"node": {
"moduleDirectory": ["node_modules", "src"]
}
}
}
}
If your project is linting filetypes besides
.js, you will have to add them explicitly. See the node resolver documentation for more details.
srcPath (file path)
Default:
path.resolve(__dirname, '../../src')
The full path to your
/src directory.
To resolve your
src directory when using yarn workspaces, use the srcPath option:
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-resolve-src',
options: {
srcPath: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src'),
},
},