Gatsby plugin to resolve imports from your project's /src directory

This plugin modifies your webpack config to allow imports from your /src directory, such as:

import MyComponent from 'components/MyComponent'

...instead of

import MyComponent from '../../components/MyComponent'

Usage

Add it to your project

yarn add gatsby-plugin-resolve-src

Then add it to your gatsby-config.js :

{ plugins : [ 'gatsby-plugin-resolve-src' , ] }

VSCode Configuration

You have to tell VS Code how to find your modules by creating a tsconfig.json (or jsconfig.json ) file in your project root. For example:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "baseUrl" : "./src" , "paths" : { "*" : [ "types/*" , "*" ] } }, }

See #9 for more info.

ESLint Configuration

If using eslint-plugin-import , you have to tell ESLint how to find your modules by configuring the default node resolver in your eslint config. For example:

{ "settings" : { "import/resolver" : { "node" : { "moduleDirectory" : [ "node_modules" , "src" ] } } } }

If your project is linting filetypes besides .js , you will have to add them explicitly. See the node resolver documentation for more details.

Options

srcPath (file path)

Default: path.resolve(__dirname, '../../src')

The full path to your /src directory.

Yarn Workspaces

To resolve your src directory when using yarn workspaces, use the srcPath option: