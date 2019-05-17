Easily remove the output contenthash from your built JavaScript files.

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-remove-fingerprints

How to use

Add the plugin to your

plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-remove-fingerprints` ];

Gatsby's default behaviour is to include a [contenthash] for all built JavaScript files. The default output configuration looks like this:

return { filename : `[name]-[contenthash].js` , chunkFilename : `[name]-[contenthash].js` , path : directoryPath( `public` ), publicPath : withTrailingSlash(publicPath), };

This is useful for the majority of cases, but services like Netlify recommend building files without a hash. This plugin will eliminate the hash from built JavaScript files. The configuration looks like this:

if (stage === 'build-javascript' ) { const newWebpackConfig = { ...getConfig(), output : { filename : `[name].js` , chunkFilename : `[name].js` , path : getConfig().output.path, publicPath : getConfig().output.publicPath, }, }; actions.replaceWebpackConfig(newWebpackConfig); }

To learn more about the reasons why this is important you can read Netlify's staff response to a Gatsby issue, Netlify and cache busting urls.

You can also learn more about how Netlify handles their caching.