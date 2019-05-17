openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gatsby-plugin-remove-fingerprints

by narative
0.0.2 (see all)

Gatsby plugin to remove the [contenthash] from built JavaScript files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-plugin-remove-fingerprints

Easily remove the output contenthash from your built JavaScript files.

Install

yarn add gatsby-plugin-remove-fingerprints

How to use

Add the plugin to your

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [`gatsby-plugin-remove-fingerprints`];

Why?

Gatsby's default behaviour is to include a [contenthash] for all built JavaScript files. The default output configuration looks like this:

return {
  filename: `[name]-[contenthash].js`,
  chunkFilename: `[name]-[contenthash].js`,
  path: directoryPath(`public`),
  publicPath: withTrailingSlash(publicPath),
};

This is useful for the majority of cases, but services like Netlify recommend building files without a hash. This plugin will eliminate the hash from built JavaScript files. The configuration looks like this:

if (stage === 'build-javascript') {
  const newWebpackConfig = {
    ...getConfig(),
    output: {
      filename: `[name].js`, // no contenthash
      chunkFilename: `[name].js`, // no contenthash
      path: getConfig().output.path,
      publicPath: getConfig().output.publicPath,
    },
  };

  actions.replaceWebpackConfig(newWebpackConfig);
}

To learn more about the reasons why this is important you can read Netlify's staff response to a Gatsby issue, Netlify and cache busting urls.

You can also learn more about how Netlify handles their caching.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial