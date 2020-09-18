A plugin that adds support to remove all console.* calls from Gatsby's production builds using babel-plugin-transform-remove-console .

Example

In

console .log( 'foo' ); console .error( 'bar' );

Out

Getting started

Install the plugin

npm install gatsby-plugin-remove-console && npm install babel-plugin-transform-remove-console --save-dev

or

yarn add gatsby-plugin-remove-console && yarn add babel-plugin-transform-remove-console --dev

Usage

Specify the plugin in your gatsby-config.js . Here's an example:

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'gatsby-plugin-remove-console' ], };

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-remove-console' , options : { exclude : [ 'error' , 'warn' ], } } ] };

Options

exclude - An array of console methods to exclude from removal.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for details.