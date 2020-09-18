A plugin that adds support to remove all
console.* calls from Gatsby's production builds using
babel-plugin-transform-remove-console.
In
console.log('foo');
console.error('bar');
Out
npm install gatsby-plugin-remove-console && npm install babel-plugin-transform-remove-console --save-dev
or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-remove-console && yarn add babel-plugin-transform-remove-console --dev
Specify the plugin in your
gatsby-config.js. Here's an example:
// without options
module.exports = {
plugins: [
'gatsby-plugin-remove-console'
],
};
// with options
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-remove-console',
options: {
exclude: ['error', 'warn'], // <- will be removed all console calls except these
}
}
]
};
exclude - An array of console methods to exclude from removal.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.
See CHANGELOG.md for details.