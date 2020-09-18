openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpr

gatsby-plugin-remove-console

by Abdullah Musab Ceylan
0.0.2 (see all)

A plugin that removes all console.* calls from Gatsby's production builds.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-plugin-remove-console

NPM JavaScript Style Guide npm

A plugin that adds support to remove all console.* calls from Gatsby's production builds using babel-plugin-transform-remove-console.

Example

In

console.log('foo');
console.error('bar');

Out

Getting started

Install the plugin

npm install gatsby-plugin-remove-console && npm install babel-plugin-transform-remove-console --save-dev

or

yarn add gatsby-plugin-remove-console && yarn add babel-plugin-transform-remove-console --dev

Usage

Specify the plugin in your gatsby-config.js. Here's an example:

// without options
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    'gatsby-plugin-remove-console'
  ],
};

// with options
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-remove-console',
      options: {
        exclude: ['error', 'warn'], // <- will be removed all console calls except these
      }
    }
  ]
};

Options

exclude - An array of console methods to exclude from removal.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial