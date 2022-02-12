Gatsby plugin so you can write your site in ReasonML!
Check out gatsby-starter-reason for an in-depth example of how to use this plugin with your site.
Install
gatsby-plugin-reason
npm i gatsby-plugin-reason
or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-reason
You'll need
bs-platform to compile Reason -> BuckleScript.
You can either
a) install globally and link to the binary
npm i -g bs-platform
npm link bs-platform
or b) Install as a dependency
npm i bs-platform
Add
'gatsby-plugin-reason' to
gatsby-config.js.
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: ['gatsby-plugin-reason']
// ...
};
Create a
bsconfig.json file at the root of your gatsby app with the following contents:
{
"name": "my-gatsby-app",
"reason": { "react-jsx": 2 },
"bs-dependencies": ["reason-react"],
"sources": [
{
"dir": "src",
"subdirs": true
}
],
"package-specs": {
"module": "commonjs"
},
"suffix": ".bs.js",
"refmt": 3
}
For more configuration options refer to the BuckleScript docs or the bsconfig.json spec
That's it! Create your
.ml/
.re files and they'll automatically be compiled to javascript when you run
gatsby develop.
Normally, Gatsby will take all the components defined in
src/pages and turn each component into its own page, using the file name as the path.
e.g.
src/pages/home-page.js exports a component that creates the page shown when a user navigates to
/home-page in your site.
However, ReasonML does not allow dashes in file names or file names composed of only numbers, which means you can't create files such as
home-page.re or
404.re.
To get around that, you can use the
derivePathFromComponentName option to remap the path to your component based on the name you give your page component. For instance, you can have
src/pages/NotFound.re map to the
404 route as shown below:
/* Whatever string you pass to ReasonReact.statelessComponent will be the page's route
In this case, this page will be used for the 404 page */
let component = ReasonReact.statelessComponent("404");
let make = children => {
/* ... */
};
let default = ReasonReact.wrapReasonForJs(~component, jsProps => make(jsProps##children));
Create your ReasonReact component (e.g.
Paragraph.re shown below)
let component = ReasonReact.statelessComponent("Paragraph");
let make = children => {
...component,
render: _self => <p> children </p>
};
let default = ReasonReact.wrapReasonForJs(~component, jsProps => make(jsProps##children));
Import the reason file from your JavaScript components
import React from 'react';
import Paragraph from './Paragraph.re';
const Component = () => {
return <Paragraph>Hello world!</Paragraph>;
};
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|derivePathFromComponentName
boolean
false
|Instead of deriving a page's URL path from its file name, use the name of the component instead. See Creating pages