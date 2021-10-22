Adds svg-react-loader to gatsby webpack config.

Note: the plugin can remove SVG s from the built-in url-loader config in case invalid configuration.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-react-svg

How to use

plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-react-svg" , options : { rule : { include : /assets/ } } } ];

Configuration

The rule plugin option can be used to pass rule options. If either include or exclude options are present, svg-react-loader will use them and url-loader will be re-enabled with the inverse.

The following configuration uses svg-react-loader to process SVGs from a path matching /assets/ , and url-loader to process SVGs from everywhere else.

{ resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-react-svg' , options : { rule : { include : /assets/ } } }

From now on you can import SVGs and use them as Components:

import Icon from "./path/assets/icon.svg" ; < Icon /> ;

Another common configuration:

name SVGs used in React components like something.inline.svg and process them with svg-react-loader

and process them with name other SVGs (e.g. used in css/scss) something.svg and process them with the default url-loader

{ resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-react-svg' , options : { rule : { include : /\.inline\.svg$/ } } }

In React components:

import Something from "./path/something.inline.svg" ; < Something /> ;

In styles file:

.header-background { background-image : url (./path/something.svg); }

Using with typescript

To use SVGs with Typescript, create a custom type definition like this:

declare module "*.svg" { const content: any ; export default content; }

Make sure the file is contained in your tsconfig.json include .

SVG-React-Loader options

Any of the svg-react-loader query parameters can be passed down via the webpack config by including an options prop within the rule prop.

plugins : [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-react-svg" , options : { rule : { include : /\.inline\.svg$/ , options : { tag : "symbol" , name : "MyIcon" , props : { className : "my-class" , title : "example" }, filters : [ value => console .log(value)] } } } } ];

They can also be defined at the import level:

import Fork from "-!svg-react-loader?props[]=className:w-4 h-4!../components/Icons/Fork.inline.svg" ;

Removing svg props (filters)

Unwanted SVG props can be removed with filters. Since filters are quite complex this plugin adds a simple key omitKeys to allow end users to quickly remove props that are problematic from their svg files.

{ resolve : `gatsby-plugin-react-svg` , options : { rule : { include : /images\/.*\.svg/ , omitKeys : [ 'xmlnsDc' , 'xmlnsCc' , 'xmlnsRdf' , 'xmlnsSvg' , 'xmlnsSodipodi' , 'xmlnsInkscape' ] filters : [ ( value ) => { console .log(value); }] } } },

Troubleshooting

I get "InvalidCharacterError" overlay in my browser during development

Example of this error:

InvalidCharacterError: Failed to execute 'createElement' on 'Document' : The tag name provided ( 'data:image/svg+xml; ...

It's likely that you use SVG in your React component, that is processed by url-loader instead of svg-react-loader due to incorrect configuration.

I get endless spinner (with an infinite loop in the background) in my browser during development

It's likely that some of your SVGs used in css/sass files are processed by svg-react-loader instead of url-loader due to incorrect configuration.

I get error "Module parse failed" in console

Example of this error:

ERROR in ./src/images/some-image.png 1:0 Module parse failed: Unexpected character '�' (1:0)