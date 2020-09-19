A Gatsby plugin for react-redux with built-in server-side rendering support.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-react-redux react-redux redux

How to use

./src/state/createStore.js // same path you provided in gatsby-config

import { createStore } from 'redux' ; function reducer ( ) { } export default preloadedState => { return createStore(reducer, preloadedState); };

./gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-react-redux` , options : { pathToCreateStoreModule : './src/state/createStore' , serialize : { space : 0 , isJSON : true , unsafe : false , ignoreFunction : true , }, cleanupOnClient : true , windowKey : '__PRELOADED_STATE__' , }, }, ], };

License

MIT