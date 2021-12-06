This package takes care of setting up your project for React Leaflet.
The current npm version is for Gatsby v2.
First install the packages.
npm i --save gatsby-plugin-react-leaflet react-leaflet leaflet
Add the plugin to your Gatsby configuration.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-react-leaflet',
options: {
linkStyles: true // (default: true) Enable/disable loading stylesheets via CDN
}
}
]
}
When using your
react-leaflet components, be sure to wrap them in a check for
window. For example:
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Map } from 'react-leaflet'
export default class MyMap extends Component {
render() {
const { options } = this.props
if (typeof window !== 'undefined') {
return (
<Map {...options}>
{/* Map code goes here */}
</Map>
)
}
return null
}
}
Without these checks your code will fail when gatsby tries to build it for production.
WebpackError: Minified React error #130