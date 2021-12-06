openbase logo
gpr

gatsby-plugin-react-leaflet

by David Weirich
3.0.3

React Leaflet integration for Gatsbyjs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Getting started

This package takes care of setting up your project for React Leaflet.

The current npm version is for Gatsby v2.

Step 1

First install the packages.

npm i --save gatsby-plugin-react-leaflet react-leaflet leaflet

Step 2

Add the plugin to your Gatsby configuration.

gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-react-leaflet',
      options: {
        linkStyles: true // (default: true) Enable/disable loading stylesheets via CDN
      }
    }
  ]
}

Step 3

When using your react-leaflet components, be sure to wrap them in a check for window. For example:

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Map } from 'react-leaflet'

export default class MyMap extends Component {
  render() {
    const { options } = this.props

    if (typeof window !== 'undefined') {
      return (
        <Map {...options}>
          {/* Map code goes here */}
        </Map>
      )
    }
    return null
  }
}

Without these checks your code will fail when gatsby tries to build it for production.

WebpackError: Minified React error #130

