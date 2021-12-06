Getting started

This package takes care of setting up your project for React Leaflet.

The current npm version is for Gatsby v2.

Step 1

First install the packages.

npm i --save gatsby-plugin-react-leaflet react-leaflet leaflet

Step 2

Add the plugin to your Gatsby configuration.

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-react-leaflet' , options : { linkStyles : true } } ] }

Step 3

When using your react-leaflet components, be sure to wrap them in a check for window . For example:

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { Map } from 'react-leaflet' export default class MyMap extends Component { render() { const { options } = this .props if ( typeof window !== 'undefined' ) { return ( < Map { ...options }> {/* Map code goes here */} </ Map > ) } return null } }

Without these checks your code will fail when gatsby tries to build it for production.