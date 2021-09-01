openbase logo
gpr

gatsby-plugin-react-intl

by Owen
3.0.2

Gatsby plugin that turns your website into an internationalization-framework out of the box.

Readme

gatsby-plugin-react-intl

If can, try theme gatsby-theme-i18n, this plugin will no longer be actively maintained

gatsby-plugin-react-intl has supported gatsby v3! Please upgrade gatsby-plugin-react-intl to ^3.0.0 to use it

For gatsby v2, please use gatsby-plugin-react-intl@1.3.0

Internationalize your Gatsby site.

Fork from https://github.com/wiziple/gatsby-plugin-intl

Here are added features:

  • ignoredPaths: paths that you don't want to genereate locale pages, example: ["/dashboard/","/test/**"], string format is from micromatch https://github.com/micromatch/micromatch
  • redirectDefaultLanguageToRoot: option for use / as defaultLangauge root path. if your defaultLanguage is ko, when redirectDefaultLanguageToRoot is true, then it will not generate /ko/xxx pages, instead of /xxx
  • fallbackLanguage: option to fallback to the defined language instead of the defaultLanguage if the user langauge is not in the list

The other feature just like https://github.com/wiziple/gatsby-plugin-intl

Features

  • Turn your gatsby site into an internationalization-framework out of the box powered by react-intl.

  • Support automatic redirection based on the user's preferred language in browser provided by browser-lang.

  • Support multi-language url routes in a single page component. This means you don't have to create separate pages such as pages/en/index.js or pages/ko/index.js.

  • Support ignore paths that you don't need to generate locale pages.

Why?

When you build multilingual sites, Google recommends using different URLs for each language version of a page rather than using cookies or browser settings to adjust the content language on the page. (read more)

Starters

Demo: http://gatsby-starter-default-intl.netlify.com

Source: https://github.com/wiziple/gatsby-plugin-intl/tree/master/examples/gatsby-starter-default-intl

Showcase

Feel free to send us PR to add your project.

How to use

Install package

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-react-intl

Add a plugin to your gatsby-config.js

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-plugin-react-intl`,
    options: {
      // language JSON resource path
      path: `${__dirname}/src/intl`,
      // supported language
      languages: [`en`, `ko`, `de`],
      // language file path
      defaultLanguage: `ko`,
      // option to redirect to `/ko` when connecting `/`
      redirect: true,
      // option for use / as defaultLangauge root path. if your defaultLanguage is `ko`, when `redirectDefaultLanguageToRoot` is true, then it will not generate `/ko/xxx` pages, instead of `/xxx`
      redirectDefaultLanguageToRoot: false,
      // paths that you don't want to genereate locale pages, example: ["/dashboard/","/test/**"], string format is from micromatch https://github.com/micromatch/micromatch
      ignoredPaths: [],
      // option to fallback to the defined language instead of the `defaultLanguage` if the user langauge is not in the list
      fallbackLanguage: `en`,
    },
  },
]

You'll also need to add language JSON resources to the project.

For example,

language resource filelanguage
src/intl/en.jsonEnglish
src/intl/ko.jsonKorean
src/intl/de.jsonGerman

Change your components

You can use injectIntl HOC on any react components including page components.

import React from "react"
import { injectIntl, Link, FormattedMessage } from "gatsby-plugin-react-intl"

const IndexPage = ({ intl }) => {
  return (
    <Layout>
      <SEO title={intl.formatMessage({ id: "title" })} />
      <Link to="/page-2/">
        {intl.formatMessage({ id: "go_page2" })}
        {/* OR <FormattedMessage id="go_page2" /> */}
      </Link>
    </Layout>
  )
}
export default injectIntl(IndexPage)

Or you can use the new useIntl hook.

import React from "react"
import { useIntl, Link, FormattedMessage } from "gatsby-plugin-react-intl"

const IndexPage = () => {
  const intl = useIntl()
  return (
    <Layout>
      <SEO title={intl.formatMessage({ id: "title" })} />
      <Link to="/page-2/">
        {intl.formatMessage({ id: "go_page2" })}
        {/* OR <FormattedMessage id="go_page2" /> */}
      </Link>
    </Layout>
  )
}
export default IndexPage

How It Works

Let's say you have two pages (index.js and page-2.js) in your pages directory. The plugin will create static pages for every language.

fileEnglishKoreanGermanDefault*
src/pages/index.js/en/ko/de/
src/pages/page-2.js/en/page-2/ko/page-2/de/page-2/page-2

Default Pages and Redirection

If redirect option is true, / or /page-2 will be redirected to the user's preferred language router. e.g) /ko or /ko/page-2. Otherwise, the pages will render defaultLangugage language. You can also specify additional component to be rendered on redirection page by adding redirectComponent option.

Plugin Options

OptionTypeDescription
pathstringlanguage JSON resource path
languagesstring[]supported language keys
defaultLanguagestringdefault language when visiting /page instead of ko/page
redirectbooleanif the value is true, / or /page-2 will be redirected to the user's preferred language router. e.g) /ko or /ko/page-2. Otherwise, the pages will render defaultLangugage language.
redirectComponentstring (optional)additional component file path to be rendered on with a redirection component for SEO.

Components

To make it easy to handle i18n with multi-language url routes, the plugin provides several components.

To use it, simply import it from gatsby-plugin-react-intl.

ComponentTypeDescription
LinkcomponentThis is a wrapper around @gatsby’s Link component that adds useful enhancements for multi-language routes. All props are passed through to @gatsby’s Link component.
navigatefunctionThis is a wrapper around @gatsby’s navigate function that adds useful enhancements for multi-language routes. All options are passed through to @gatsby’s navigate function.
changeLocalefunctionA function that replaces your locale. changeLocale(locale, to = null)
IntlContextConsumercomponentA context component to get plugin configuration on the component level.
injectIntlcomponenthttps://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/API#injection-api
FormattedMessagecomponenthttps://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components#string-formatting-components
and more...https://github.com/yahoo/react-intl/wiki/Components

License

MIT © Daewoong Moon

