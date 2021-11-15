Easily translate your Gatsby website into multiple languages.
pages/en/index.js or
pages/es/index.js.
When you build multilingual sites, Google recommends using different URLs for each language version of a page rather than using cookies or browser settings to adjust the content language on the page. (read more)
As of v1.0.0, language JSON resources should be loaded by
gatsby-source-filesystem plugin and then fetched by GraphQL query. It enables incremental build and hot-reload as language JSON files change.
Users who have loaded language JSON files using
path option will be affected. Please check configuration example on below.
yarn add gatsby-plugin-react-i18next i18next react-i18next
or
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-react-i18next i18next react-i18next
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-source-filesystem`,
options: {
path: `${__dirname}/locales`,
name: `locale`
}
},
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-react-i18next`,
options: {
localeJsonSourceName: `locale`, // name given to `gatsby-source-filesystem` plugin.
languages: [`en`, `es`, `de`],
defaultLanguage: `en`,
// if you are using Helmet, you must include siteUrl, and make sure you add http:https
siteUrl: `https://example.com/`,
// you can pass any i18next options
i18nextOptions: {
interpolation: {
escapeValue: false // not needed for react as it escapes by default
},
keySeparator: false,
nsSeparator: false
},
pages: [
{
matchPath: '/:lang?/blog/:uid',
getLanguageFromPath: true,
excludeLanguages: ['es']
},
{
matchPath: '/preview',
languages: ['en']
}
]
}
}
];
This example is not using semantic keys instead the entire message will be used as a key. Read more.
NOTE: If you want nested translation keys do not set
keySeparator: false. More configuration options.
For example,
|language resource files
|language
|/locales/en/translation.json
|English
|/locales/es/translation.json
|Spanish
|/locales/de/translation.json
|German
You can use different namespaces to organize your translations. Use the following file structure:
|-- language
|-- namespace.json
For example:
|-- en
|-- common.json
|-- index.json
The default namespace is
translation. Read more about i18next namespaces
Use react i18next
useTranslation react hook and
Trans component to translate your pages.
gatsby-plugin-react-i18next exposes all
react-i18next methods and components.
Replace Gatsby
Link component with the
Link component exported from
gatsby-plugin-react-i18next
import React from 'react';
import {Link, Trans, useTranslation} from 'gatsby-plugin-react-i18next';
import Layout from '../components/layout';
import Image from '../components/image';
import SEO from '../components/seo';
const IndexPage = () => {
const {t} = useTranslation();
return (
<Layout>
<SEO title={t('Home')} />
<h1>
<Trans>Hi people</Trans>
</h1>
<p>
<Trans>Welcome to your new Gatsby site.</Trans>
</p>
<p>
<Trans>Now go build something great.</Trans>
</p>
<div style={{maxWidth: `300px`, marginBottom: `1.45rem`}}>
<Image />
</div>
<Link to="/page-2/">
<Trans>Go to page 2</Trans>
</Link>
</Layout>
);
};
export default IndexPage;
export const query = graphql`
query ($language: String!) {
locales: allLocale(filter: {language: {eq: $language}}) {
edges {
node {
ns
data
language
}
}
}
}
`;
and in
locales/en/translations.json you will have
{
"Home": "Home",
"Hi people": "Hi people",
"Welcome to your new Gatsby site.": "Welcome to your new Gatsby site.",
"Now go build something great.": "Now go build something great.",
"Go to page 2": "Go to page 2"
}
This example is not using semantic keys instead the entire message will be used as a key. Read more.
gatsby-plugin-react-i18next exposes
useI18next hook
import {Link, useI18next} from 'gatsby-plugin-react-i18next';
import React from 'react';
const Header = ({siteTitle}) => {
const {languages, changeLanguage} = useI18next();
return (
<header className="main-header">
<h1 style={{margin: 0}}>
<Link
to="/"
style={{
color: `white`,
textDecoration: `none`
}}>
{siteTitle}
</Link>
</h1>
<ul className="languages">
{languages.map((lng) => (
<li key={lng}>
<a
href="#"
onClick={(e) => {
e.preventDefault();
changeLanguage(lng);
}}>
{lng}
</a>
</li>
))}
</ul>
</header>
);
};
Or a more SEO friendly version using
Link component
import {Link, useI18next} from 'gatsby-plugin-react-i18next';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import React from 'react';
const Header = ({siteTitle}) => {
const {languages, originalPath} = useI18next();
return (
<header className="main-header">
<h1 style={{margin: 0}}>
<Link
to="/"
style={{
color: `white`,
textDecoration: `none`
}}>
{siteTitle}
</Link>
</h1>
<ul className="languages">
{languages.map((lng) => (
<li key={lng}>
<Link to={originalPath} language={lng}>
{lng}
</Link>
</li>
))}
</ul>
</header>
);
};
|Option
|Type
|Description
|localeJsonSourceName
|string
|name of JSON translation file nodes that are loaded by
gatsby-source-filesystem (set by
option.name). Default is
locale
|localeJsonNodeName
|string
|name of GraphQL node that holds locale data. Default is
locales
|languages
|string[]
|supported language keys
|defaultLanguage
|string
|default language when visiting
/page instead of
/es/page
|fallbackLanguage
|string
|optionally fallback to a different language than the defaultLanguage
|generateDefaultLanguagePage
|boolean
|generate dedicated page for default language. e.g)
/en/page. It is useful when you need page urls for all languages. For example, server-side redirect using
Accept-Language header. Default is
false.
|redirect
|boolean
|if the value is
true,
/ or
/page-2 will be redirected to the user's preferred language router. e.g)
/es or
/es/page-2. Otherwise, the pages will render
defaultLangugage language. Default is
true
|siteUrl
|string
|public site url, is used to generate language specific meta tags
|pages
|array
|an array of page options used to modify plugin behaviour for specific pages
|i18nextOptions
|object
|i18next configuration options
|Option
|Type
|Description
|matchPath
|string
|a path pattern like
/:lang?/blog/:uid, check path-to-regexp for more info
|getLanguageFromPath
|boolean
|if set to
true the language will be taken from the
:lang param in the path instead of automatically generating a new page for each language
|excludeLanguages
|array
|an array of languages to exclude, if specified the plugin will not automatically generate pages for those languages, this option can be used to replace pages in some languages with custom ones
|languages
|array
|an array of languages, if specified the plugin will automatically generate pages only for those languages
Link
Link component is identical to Gatsby Link component except that you can provide additional
language prop to create a link to a page with different language
import {Link} from 'gatsby-plugin-react-i18next';
const SpanishAboutLink = () => (
<Link to="/about" language="es">
About page in Spanish
</Link>
);
Helmet
Helmet component is identical to
gatsby-plugin-react-helmet component but also provides language related metatags (alternative and canonical links)
Note! To use it you need to have
react-helmet dependency installed. You also need to provide
siteUrl in plugin options for it to work properly.
I18nextContext
Use this react context to access language information about the page
const context = React.useContext(I18nextContext);
Content of the context object
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|language
|string
|current language
|languages
|string[]
|supported language keys
|routed
|boolean
|if
false it means that the page is in default language
|defaultLanguage
|string
|default language provided in plugin options
|originalPath
|string
|page path in default language
|path
|string
|page path
|siteUrl
|string
|public site url provided in plugin options
The same context will be also available in the Gatsby
pageContext.i18n object
useI18next
This react hook returns
I18nextContext, object and additional helper functions
|Function
|Description
|navigate
|This is a wrapper around Gatsby navigate helper function that will navigate to the page in selected language
|changeLanguage
|A helper function to change language. The first parameter is a language code. Signature:
(language: string, to?: string, options?: NavigateOptions) => Promise<void>. You can pass additional parameters to navigate to different page.
useI18next also exposes the output of react i18next
useTranslation so you can use
const {t} = useI18next();
For example if you have some other plugin or script that generates your blog posts from headless CRM like prismic.io in different languages you would like to exclude those pages, to not generate duplicates for each language key. You can do that by providing
pages option.
pages: [
{
matchPath: '/:lang?/blog/:uid',
getLanguageFromPath: true,
excludeLanguages: ['es']
}
];
You have to specify a
:lang url param, so the plugin knows what part of the path should be treated as language key.
In this example the plugin will automatically generate language pages for all languages except
es. Assuming that you have
['en', 'es', 'de'] languages te blog post with the path
/blog/hello-world you will have the following pages generated:
/blog/hello-world - the English version (if you have
en as a
defaultLanguage)
/es/blog/hello-world - the Spanish version that should exist before you run the plugin (created manually or at build time with a plugin or api call)
/de/blog/hello-world - the German version that is generated automatically
Omit
excludeLanguages to get all the languages form the path. Make sure that you have pages for all the languages that you specify in the plugin, otherwise you might have broken links.
You can limit the languages used to generate versions of a specific page, for exmaple to limit
/preview page to only English version:
pages: [
{
matchPath: '/preview',
languages: ['en']
}
];
You can use
ns and
language field in gatsby page queries to fetch specific namespaces that are being used in the page. This will be useful when you have several big pages with lots of translations.
export const query = graphql`
query ($language: String!) {
locales: allLocale(filter: {ns: {in: ["common", "index"]}, language: {eq: $language}}) {
edges {
node {
ns
data
language
}
}
}
}
`;
Note that in this case only files
common.json and
index.json will be loaded.
This plugin will automatically add all loaded namespaces as fallback namespaces so if you don't specify a namespace in your translations they will still work.
You can use
language variable in gatsby page queries to fetch additional data for each language. For example if you're using gatsby-transformer-json your query might look like:
export const query = graphql`
query ($language: String!) {
dataJson(language: {eq: $language}) {
...DataFragment
}
}
`;
sitemap.xml for all language specific pages
You can use gatsby-plugin-sitemap to automatically generate a sitemap during build time. You need to customize
query to fetch only original pages and then
serialize data to build a sitemap. Here is an example:
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-sitemap',
options: {
exclude: ['/**/404', '/**/404.html'],
query: `
{
site {
siteMetadata {
siteUrl
}
}
allSitePage(filter: {context: {i18n: {routed: {eq: false}}}}) {
edges {
node {
context {
i18n {
defaultLanguage
languages
originalPath
}
}
path
}
}
}
}
`,
serialize: ({site, allSitePage}) => {
return allSitePage.edges.map((edge) => {
const {languages, originalPath, defaultLanguage} = edge.node.context.i18n;
const {siteUrl} = site.siteMetadata;
const url = siteUrl + originalPath;
const links = [
{lang: defaultLanguage, url},
{lang: 'x-default', url}
];
languages.forEach((lang) => {
if (lang === defaultLanguage) return;
links.push({lang, url: `${siteUrl}/${lang}${originalPath}`});
});
return {
url,
changefreq: 'daily',
priority: originalPath === '/' ? 1.0 : 0.7,
links
};
});
}
}
}
];
You can use babel-plugin-i18next-extract automatically extract translations inside
t function and
Trans component from you pages and save them in JSON.
yarn add @babel/cli @babel/plugin-transform-typescript babel-plugin-i18next-extract -D
babel-extract.config.js file (don't name it
babel.config.js, or it will be used by gatsby)
module.exports = {
presets: ['babel-preset-gatsby'],
plugins: [
[
'i18next-extract',
{
keySeparator: null,
nsSeparator: null,
keyAsDefaultValue: ['en'],
useI18nextDefaultValue: ['en'],
discardOldKeys: true,
outputPath: 'locales/{{locale}}/{{ns}}.json',
customTransComponents: [['gatsby-plugin-react-i18next', 'Trans']]
}
]
],
overrides: [
{
test: [`**/*.ts`, `**/*.tsx`],
plugins: [[`@babel/plugin-transform-typescript`, {isTSX: true}]]
}
]
};
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"extract": "yarn run babel --config-file ./babel-extract.config.js -o tmp/chunk.js 'src/**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx}' && rm -rf tmp"
}
}
If you want to extract translations per page, you can add a special comment at the beginning of the page:
// i18next-extract-mark-ns-start about-page
This will create a file
about-page.json with all the translations on this page.
To load this file you need to specify a namespace like this:
export const query = graphql`
query ($language: String!) {
locales: allLocale(
filter: {ns: {in: ["translation", "about-page"]}, language: {eq: $language}}
) {
edges {
node {
ns
data
language
}
}
}
}
`;
After your messages had been extracted you can use AWS Translate to automatically translate messages to different languages.
This functionality is out of the scope of this plugin, but you can get the idea from this script
By default, on first load, this plugin will fallback to the defaultLanguage if the browser's detected language is not included in the array of languages.
If you want to fallback to a different language in the languages array, you can set the
fallbackLanguage option.
For example, if the default language of your site is Japanese, you only have English as another language, and you want all other browser-detected languages to fallback to English, not Japanese.
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-react-i18next',
options: {
defaultLanguage: 'ja',
fallbackLanguage: 'en'
}
}
]
};
This package is based on:
MIT © microapps