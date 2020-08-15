Gatsby plugin that integrates react-axe for a11y testing
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-react-axe
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// This plugin should only appear in your gatsby-config.js file once.
//
// All options are optional.
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-react-axe',
options: {
// Number of milliseconds to wait for component updates to cease before
// performing an analysis of all the changes. This defaults to 1000ms (1 second).
debounce: 1000,
// Integrate react-axe in production. This defaults to false.
showInProduction: false,
// Options to pass to axe-core.
// See: https://github.com/dequelabs/axe-core/blob/master/doc/API.md#api-name-axeconfigure
axeOptions: {
// Your axe-core options.
},
// Context to pass to axe-core.
// See: https://github.com/dequelabs/axe-core/blob/master/doc/API.md#context-parameter
axeContext: {
// Your axe-core context.
},
},
},
],
}
Once added to your
gatsby-config.js, react-axe will begin printing a11y
warnings to your browser's console.