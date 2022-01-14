Works with Gatsby v2/v3/v4
Remove unused css from css/sass/less/stylus files and modules in your Gatsby project using purgecss. 🎉. Supports tailwind, bootstrap, bulma etc.
⚠️ NOTE: This is NOT an install and forget type plugin. By default, it may remove required styles too.
Please read Help! Purgecss breaks my site 😯 to make sure gatsby-plugin-purgecss does not cause you issues and TLDR for the important bits
📘 Read the latest docs here. • Changelog - includes migration to v6 guide • Older v5 doc
When used in gatsby-starter-bootstrap
When used in gatsby-starter-bootstrap-cv (installed by default)
.css ,
.module.css
.scss,
.sass,
.module.scss,
.module.sass (via gatsby-plugin-sass)
.less,
.module.less (via gatsby-plugin-less)
.styl,
.module.styl (via gatsby-plugin-stylus)
npm i gatsby-plugin-purgecss
Add the plugin AFTER other css/postcss plugins
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-stylus`,
`gatsby-plugin-sass`,
`gatsby-plugin-less`,
`gatsby-plugin-postcss`,
// Add after these plugins if used
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-purgecss`,
options: {
printRejected: true, // Print removed selectors and processed file names
// develop: true, // Enable while using `gatsby develop`
// tailwind: true, // Enable tailwindcss support
// ignore: ['/ignored.css', 'prismjs/', 'docsearch.js/'], // Ignore files/folders
// purgeOnly : ['components/', '/main.css', 'bootstrap/'], // Purge only these files/folders
purgeCSSOptions: {
// https://purgecss.com/configuration.html#options
// safelist: ['safelist'], // Don't remove this selector
},
// More options defined here https://purgecss.com/configuration.html#options
},
},
],
};
Read about all the available options.
gatsby-config.js, not
purgecss.config.js.
tailwind: true option.
printRejected: true option to print the removed selectors.
my-selector will not match
mySelector.
ignore: ['packagename/'].
purgeOnly: ['fileOrPackage/'].
js, jsx, ts, tsx files are scanned for selectors by default. If you want to add
md or
mdx use
content: [path.join(process.cwd(), 'src/**/!(*.d).{ts,js,jsx,tsx,md,mdx}')] or better, just whitelist the required selectors.
printRejected: true option which will print the filenames and the selectors which were removed.
This section documents purgecss behavior in removing unused css. Most of the rules apply in any project and is not
gatsby-plugin-purgecss specific.
For
gatsby-plugin-purgecss to work on a css file it must be imported by a script file inside your src folder. This plugin depends on webpack to process css. If webpack does not use the css file then
gatsby-plugin-purgecss cannot process it.
Also, make sure that you included the plugin after sass/less/stylus/postcss plugins.
For eg: style.css
.my-selector {
color: 'white';
}
index.js
// Named import
import style from './style.css';
...
<div className={style.mySelector} /> ❌
Here
.my-selector will get removed since purgecss by default cannot match it with
mySelector.
Read how to solve this issue in the "Whitelist Solutions" section.
Note: Directly importing and using the selector name as is will work as intended
import './style.css';
<div className={`my-selector`} /> ✅
Make sure that the script file is in the
src folder.
If you want to look for selectors in another folder, use the
content option.
If you use postcss syntax based plugins then read this.
Something is wrong. Good news is
gatsby-plugin-purgecss should not cause any issue in such cases, files which could not be parsed will be skipped. If you want to diagnose the problem then use the
debug option. Also, feel free to create a GitHub issue.
If you import a npm package which imports its own styles locally, then gatsby-plugin-purgecss will incorrectly remove all the css imported by the package. It's because by default the selectors are only matched with the files under 'src' folder.
To get around this, you could:
ignore option
content option and add the package's path.
Eg:
content: [
path.join(process.cwd(), 'src/**/!(*.d).{ts,js,jsx,tsx}'),
path.join(process.cwd(), 'node_modules/my-npm-package/folder-to-match/!(*.d).{ts,js,jsx,tsx}')
];
develop, breaks in
build
gatsby-plugin-purgecss by default does not run when using
gatsby develop.
Markdown files are not scanned for selectors by default.
Use the
content option. to add them.
content: [path.join(process.cwd(), 'src/**/!(*.d).{ts,js,jsx,tsx,md,mdx}')]
Note: This may decrease the amount of styles removed because purgecss will consider every word in the markdown file to be a selector.
If possible, just whitelist the required selectors instead of using this option.
You can use any of these techniques to stop purgecss from removing required styles
purgeCSSOptions: {
safelist: ['my-selector'], // Don't remove this selector
}
PurgeCSS docs.
Read about safelist option.
// my-selector
<div className={style.mySelector} />
This comment can be in any script file inside
src.
safelist option is available from purgecss
purgeCSSOptions: {
safelist: [/^btn/], // Don't remove this selector
}
/* purgecss ignore */
.my-selector {
color: 'white';
}
This comment will ignore the selector on the next line.
/* purgecss start ignore */
button {
color: 'white';
}
.yo {
color: 'blue';
}
/* purgecss end ignore */
This comment pair will ignore all css selectors between them.
ignore: [
'ignoredFile.css',
'ignoredFolder/',
'sub/folder/ignore/',
'inFolder/file.css',
];
Note: always use forward slash
/ for folders, even on Windows.
Read about ignore option.
purgeOnly: ['/mainstyles.css', 'node_modules/bootstrap'];
Note: always use forward slash
/ for folders, even on Windows.
Good if you only need to purge some large css library and not touch anything else.
Read about purgeOnly option.
You could write it like
className={style['my-selector']} instead.
Purgecss relies on extractors to get the list of selector used in a file. The default extractor considers every word of a file as a selector. You could use your own extractor (or get one made by other community members) to improve detection and further decrease your css file size. Read more at Purgecss docs.
If you do find/write a better extractor suited for Gatsby, please help me add it to the docs.
By default, this plugin only runs when building the project (
gatsby build).
It will print the amount of css removed. To run it while using
gatsby develop, use the
develop: true option.
The size reported by this plugin is the approximate size of the css content before any optimizations have been performed.
The actual file size should be smaller.
This plugin loads css files (or transformed output from css plugins) and searches for matching selectors in js, jsx, ts, tsx files in
src/. It does not know which css file belongs to which source file. Therefore, for eg., if there is a class
.module in some css file, it will not be removed if it used in any script file under
src/.
Since html and body tags do not appear in
src/ files, it is safelisted by default to not be removed.
Sass/Less/Stylus(or any other loader) -> PostCSS -> PurgeCSS -> CSSLoader -> (CSSExtract/StyleLoader)
Note: Sass/Less/Stylus
@imports are executed before this plugin, therefore, it won't see the
@imported files as separate files.
Options can be specified in your
gatsby-config.js file like so:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-purgecss',
options: {
printRejected: true,
purgeCSSOptions: {
safelist: [],
},
},
},
],
};
Purgecss options can be specified under the
purgeCSSOptions key.
Print the list of removed selectors
printRejected: boolean
printRejected: true;
It will print maximum of 100 removed selector per file to keep the output readable.
To view all the removed selector enable the
printAll option.
default:
false
Enables
printRejected to print all the rejected selectors.
(Output can get messy)
printAll: boolean
printAll: true;
Needs
printRejected option to be true.
default:
false
Only purge these files/folders.
ignore: Array<string>
purgeOnly: ['/main.css', 'bootstrap/', 'node_modules/font-awesome/'];
Note: always use forward slash
/ for folders, even on Windows.
Can be combined with the
ignore option.
default:
[]
Stop these files or folders from getting purged.
ignore: Array<string>
ignore: [
'/ignoredFile.css',
'ignoredFolder/',
'sub/folder/ignore/',
'inFolder/file.css',
];
Note: always use forward slash
/ for folders, even on Windows.
default:
[]
Enable Tailwind support.
Tailwind now can use purgecss directly too so you may want to use that. This plugin has the benefit of being able to define more options (ignore, purgeOnly, printRejected etc.) and can purge CSS modules.
tailwind: boolean
tailwind: true;
Uses extractors needed for parsing tailwind class names.
Enable if you are using tailwindcss.
default:
false
Enable plugin while using
gatsby develop.
develop: boolean
develop: true;
This does not print the total css removed.
To see what is being removed, use it with the printRejected option.
default:
false
Enable debugging
debug: boolean
debug: true;
It will write two files to disk.
gatsby-plugin-purgecss-debug-config.js with Gatsby's webpack config.
gatsby-plugin-purgecss-debug.js with the errors encountered.
default:
false
Print the total removed css stats.
printSummary: boolean
printSummary: true;
default:
true
Stops from removing these selectors.
safelist: Array<string>
purgeCSSOptions: {
safelist: ['my-selector', 'footer'];
}
Note: do NOT add
. or
# for classes and ids.
'html',
'body' are always safelisted.
Since v2.3.0 manually including 'html', 'body' is no longer required.
default:
[]
Files to search for selectors.
content: Array<string>
purgeCSSOptions: {
content: [
path.join(process.cwd(), 'src/**/!(*.d).{ts,js,jsx,tsx}'),
path.join(process.cwd(), 'anotherFolder/!(*.d).{ts,js,jsx,tsx}'),
];
}
default:
[path.join(process.cwd(), 'src/**/!(*.d).{ts,js,jsx,tsx}')]
Read about other purgecss options.
gatsby-plugin-purgecss uses SemVer for versioning.
This project was made possible due to the incredible work done on the following projects:
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.
This one is a bit of a dangerous plugin to use if you don't know what you're doing. But using it has made my site 100kB smaller I guess, and for a static site that is very much needed. now I've like a perfect 90+ lighthouse score. Thanks for this awesome thing,
Install and forget it. It will do the job automatically. There are always css files that are unused. But installing this has helped in making the project small in footprint. 5/5.