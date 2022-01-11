



Gatsby + Prismic

Build best-in-class static websites using Gatsby and Prismic.

Gatsby is an open-source frontend framework for creating integrated, blazing fast websites and apps.

Prismic is a content management system that lets you choose your technology, framework, and language and then easily manage your content.

Getting Started

If you are new to Gatsby, you can start by going through Gatsby's in-depth tutorial on creating a site.

Or if you want to dive straight into some code and see an example site using Prismic, you can check out Prismic's example blog repository.

Documentation

For full documentation, see each plugin's package.

gatsby-source-prismic : Gatsby source plugin for building websites using Prismic as a data source

: Gatsby source plugin for building websites using Prismic as a data source gatsby-plugin-prismic-previews: Gatsby plugin for integrating client-side Prismic Previews

How to Contribute

Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of the Prismic developer community!

Asking a question: Open a new topic on our community forum explaining what you want to achieve / your question. Our support team will get back to you shortly.

Reporting a bug: Open an issue explaining your application's setup and the bug you're encountering.

Suggesting an improvement: Open an issue explaining your improvement or feature so we can discuss and learn more.

Submitting code changes: For small fixes, feel free to open a PR with a description of your changes. For large changes, please first open an issue so we can discuss if and how the changes should be implemented.

A note on how this repository is organized

This repository is a monorepo managed using Yarn workspaces. This means there are multiple packages managed in this codebase, even though we publish them to NPM as separate packages.