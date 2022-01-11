openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gatsby-plugin-prismic-previews

by prismicio
5.2.1 (see all)

Gatsby plugins for building websites using Prismic

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

307

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


Gatsby + Prismic

Gatsby + Prismic

Build best-in-class static websites using Gatsby and Prismic.

Gatsby is an open-source frontend framework for creating integrated, blazing fast websites and apps.

Prismic is a content management system that lets you choose your technology, framework, and language and then easily manage your content.

Getting Started

If you are new to Gatsby, you can start by going through Gatsby's in-depth tutorial on creating a site.

Or if you want to dive straight into some code and see an example site using Prismic, you can check out Prismic's example blog repository.

Documentation

For full documentation, see each plugin's package.

How to Contribute

Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of the Prismic developer community!

Asking a question: Open a new topic on our community forum explaining what you want to achieve / your question. Our support team will get back to you shortly.

Reporting a bug: Open an issue explaining your application's setup and the bug you're encountering.

Suggesting an improvement: Open an issue explaining your improvement or feature so we can discuss and learn more.

Submitting code changes: For small fixes, feel free to open a PR with a description of your changes. For large changes, please first open an issue so we can discuss if and how the changes should be implemented.

A note on how this repository is organized

This repository is a monorepo managed using Yarn workspaces. This means there are multiple packages managed in this codebase, even though we publish them to NPM as separate packages.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial