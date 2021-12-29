PNPM Compatibility Plugin for Gatsby

Description

This plugin will configure Webpack module & loader resolution for packages installed via pnpm .

When using pnpm , building a Gatsby project will fail because pnpm uses a unique node_modules structure, and webpack doesn't know how to resolve packages in it. This plugin will configure webpack so that it is able to see Gatsby 's dependencies.

How to install

Include the plugin in your gatsby-config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [ ..., `gatsby-plugin-pnpm` , ... ] }

That's it. You should be able to build now.

Extended usage

Option: include - define custom resolutions

Variations:

Add resolution for specific package Sometimes, Webpack may need to resolve a module that is a sub-dependency of one of your project's dependencies, and due to the way Webpack resolves modules (and sometimes because of the way those modules are written), it won't be able to. If this is the case, we need to point Webpack the way to where those sub-dependencies are located. To do that, please include your dependency in question in the include plugin option described below. Note: if the strict option is true , then the package you define in this manner MUST be one of your project's direct dependencies, because it will be resolved using your project's node_modules directory.

add resolutions for directories There are also times where you want Webpack to be able to resolve modules in a directory that is not a part of any of your dependencies node_modules . If that's the case, please include the directory path in the include option described below. If you include a relative path, it will be resolved relative to your process.cwd() . MUST BE A DIRECTORY .



Option: projectPath - define your Project Root

This defaults to process.cwd() .

. You may encounter a time that your Project root is different than your process.cwd() . In that case, please define the projectPath option described below. NOTE : If a relative path is defined, then it will be resolved relative to your process.cwd() , which may not be desired if you're using this option in the first place.

. In that case, please define the option described below.

Option: strict - module resolution

This option defaults to true .

. There may be times when you need to be able to resolve Gatsby, and whatever package names are defined in `include, using node's module resolution resolution. true : Keep with the pnpm philosophy of scoping modules to your current project. false : Use Node's module resolution. This causes node_modules to be checked walking backwards up your directory tree.



Available Options

Option Description include OPTIONAL: A list of package names and/or paths that you would like to be made available to Webpack. Each of these should either be the name of one of your project's direct dependencies, or a path to a folder containing packages that can be resolved as a module. projectPath OPTIONAL: The path to your project; i.e. the folder containing your package.json . This will be used when locating package names defined in include , and for resolving your project's node_modules directory strict OPTIONAL: Defaults to true.

true = Resolve modules using the pnpm philosophy of limiting the module scope to your project.

false = Use node 's module resolution, which looks in every node_modules walking up your directory tree.

Plugin options could be defined as follows:

const path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ ... { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-pnpm` , options : { projectPath : path.dirname(__dirname), include : [ `my-awesome-package` , `path/to/my/private/webpack/loaders` ], strict : true } } ] ... }

Issues / Contributing

If you notice any issues caused by this plugin, or there seems to be some feature missing, please feel free to file an issue at https://github.com/Js-Brecht/gatsby-plugin-pnpm/issues