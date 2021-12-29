This plugin will configure Webpack module & loader resolution for packages installed
via
pnpm.
When using
pnpm, building a Gatsby project will fail because
pnpm uses a unique
node_modules structure, and
webpack doesn't know how to resolve packages in it.
This plugin will configure
webpack so that it is able to see
Gatsby's dependencies.
gatsby-config.js.
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
...,
`gatsby-plugin-pnpm`,
...
]
}
That's it. You should be able to build now.
include - define custom resolutions
Variations:
Add resolution for specific package
Sometimes, Webpack may need to resolve a module that is a sub-dependency of one of your
project's dependencies, and due to the way Webpack resolves modules (and sometimes because of
the way those modules are written), it won't be able to. If this is the case, we need to point
Webpack the way to where those sub-dependencies are located. To do that, please include your
dependency in question in the
include plugin option described below.
strict option is
true, then the package you define in this manner MUST
be one of your project's direct dependencies, because it will be resolved using your project's
node_modules directory.
add resolutions for directories
There are also times where you want Webpack to be able to resolve modules in a directory that
is not a part of any of your dependencies
node_modules. If that's the case, please include
the directory path in the
include option described below.
process.cwd().
projectPath - define your Project Root
process.cwd().
process.cwd(). In
that case, please define the
projectPath option described below.
process.cwd(),
which may not be desired if you're using this option in the first place.
strict - module resolution
true.
true: Keep with the
pnpm philosophy of scoping modules to your current project.
false: Use Node's module resolution. This causes
node_modules to be checked walking backwards up
your directory tree.
|Option
|Description
|include
|OPTIONAL: A list of package names and/or paths that you would like to be made available to Webpack. Each of these should either be the name of one of your project's direct dependencies, or a path to a folder containing packages that can be resolved as a module.
|projectPath
|OPTIONAL: The path to your project; i.e. the folder containing your
package.json. This will be used when locating package names defined in
include, and for resolving your project's
node_modules directory
|strict
|OPTIONAL: Defaults to true.
true = Resolve modules using the
pnpm philosophy of limiting the module scope to your project.
false = Use
node's module resolution, which looks in every
node_modules walking up your directory tree.
Plugin options could be defined as follows:
// gatsby-config.js
const path = require('path');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
...
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-pnpm`,
options: {
projectPath: path.dirname(__dirname), // use parent directory as project root
include: [
`my-awesome-package`, // <- resolve this package name
`path/to/my/private/webpack/loaders` // <- resolve from this directory
],
strict: true
}
}
]
...
}
If you notice any issues caused by this plugin, or there seems to be some feature missing, please feel free to file an issue at https://github.com/Js-Brecht/gatsby-plugin-pnpm/issues