The API and the features this plugin provides is no longer possible with Gatsby 2. For simple page fade transitions the Gatsby team has provided an adequate example.
With Gatsby 2, the plugin will FAIL TO BUILD because the
replaceHistory API has been removed. While the replacement
onRouteUpdate callback allows you to detect URL changes, it only does so when the URL has ALREADY been updated.
This plugin needs to know BEFORE the URL changes, and relies on replacing the history and letting
history.block() give the page time to complete the exit transition for custom/multiple transitions before unmounting.
Gatsby 2's removal of
replaceHistory means that exit transitions will always be bugged, because the page isn't blocked and your component will disappear immediately as it unmounts.
The official example works by using
gatsby-plugin-layout to load a layout component with the
TransitionGroup inside that never unmounts, letting the
TransitionGroup handle exit transition timing. This should be adequate for most users, but renders this plugin redundant in the value it provides.
Add page transitions to your Gatsby site.
Allows you to declaratively add page transitions, as well as specify unique transition strategies for any page on an individual basis.
Examples of usage can be found in the Github repository here.
Examples cover:
Install the
gatsby-plugin-page-transitions plugin:
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-page-transitions
or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-page-transitions
gatsby-config.js.
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
'gatsby-plugin-page-transitions'
]
}
PageTransition, and wrap the root of each page where transitions are desired with the
PageTransition component
import React from 'react';
import PageTransition from 'gatsby-plugin-page-transitions';
const Index = () => (
<PageTransition>
<div>
<span>Some</span>
<span>Content</span>
<span>Here</span>
</div>
</PageTransition>
)
Pages that are not wrapped with the
PageTransition element navigate immediately, allowing you to decaratively specify which pages has transitions.
If no options are specified, the plugin defaults to:
ease-in-out transition from the
react-transition-group examples, here.
There is a convenience option to let you modify the transition time on the default opacity transitions, like so:
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-page-transitions',
options: {
transitionTime: 500
}
}
]
}
If you want to specify your own transition styles when the component enters or leaves, you can do so by passing props into the
PageTransition component.
The component takes in 3 props:
duration: How long the browser should wait for the animation until navigating. This number should match the CSS
transition time you chose to
defaultStyle: JS style object of what the component looks like default
transitionStyles: Object with keys of the transition states (
entering,
entered,
exiting,
exited) that have JS style objects of the styles of each transition state.
These follow the transitional styling convention from
react-transition-group here.
The plugin is a wrapper around
react-transition-group, so please see their documentation for implementation details.
For an example, if you wanted a transition to:
Just pass your desired transition down as props into the
PageTransition element.
import React from 'react';
import PageTransition from 'gatsby-plugin-page-transitions';
const Index = () => (
<PageTransition
defaultStyle={{
transition: 'left 500ms cubic-bezier(0.47, 0, 0.75, 0.72)',
left: '100%',
position: 'absolute',
width: '100%',
}}
transitionStyles={{
entering: { left: '0%' },
entered: { left: '0%' },
exiting: { left: '100%' },
}}
transitionTime={500}
>
<div>
<span>Some</span>
<span>Content</span>
<span>Here</span>
</div>
</PageTransition>
)
Notice that
500ms string is specified as the transition length in the JS CSS object. The component needs to be passed
500 in the
transitionTime prop, so the browser can wait for the animation to finish before navigation to the next path.
You can use this method to specify unique transition strategies for each page individually, or wrap
PageTransition yourself for a custom reusable transition.
At a high level the plugin operates this way:
transitionTime is specified.
'gatsby-plugin-page-transition::exit' is fired.
If you require even more control, such as making different elements on the page transition in different ways, you'll need to listen for the page's transition event. Full implementation found in the examples here.
If you are using
react-transition-group's
Transition component as specified here, then your page might generically look something like this:
import React from 'react'
import PageTransition from 'gatsby-plugin-page-transitions'
import Transition from 'react-transition-group/Transition'
const pageTransitionEvent = 'gatsby-plugin-page-transition::exit';
const defaultStyle = {
// Default transition styling
}
const transitionStyles = {
// Transition styling
}
class CustomComponent extends React.Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props)
this.listenHandler = this.listenHandler.bind(this)
this.state = {
in: false
}
}
componentDidMount () {
global.window.addEventListener(pageTransitionEvent, this.listenHandler)
this.setState({
in: true
})
}
listenHandler () {
this.setState({
in: false
})
}
componentWillUnmount () {
global.window.removeEventListener(pageTransitionEvent, this.listenHandler)
}
render () {
return (
<PageTransition transitionTime={500}>
<Transition in={this.state.in} timeout={500}>
{(state) => (
<div style={{
...defaultStyle,
...transitionStyles[state]
}}>
Elements
</div>
)}
</Transition>
</PageTransition>
)
}
}
This component is doing several things:
Per
react-transition-group, there is local state
this.state.in tracking if transitioning elements should be "in" or not
this.state.in begins as
false, with elements not "in".
On mount,
this.state.in is flipped to
true, and elements are transitioned in.
On mount, component begins listening to
gatsby-plugin-page-transition::exit
When user navigates away, global window
gatsby-plugin-page-transition::exit event fires
<PageTransition transitionTime={500}> component will handle event by pausing navigation, with an allotted
transitionTime of 500ms
Local component
listenHandler sets
this.state.in to
false, and elements are transitioned out. Transitions should take 500ms or less, if they are to complete before page navigation.
Transitions complete, page navigates, component cleans up listeners.