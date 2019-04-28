** NOT COMPATIABLE WITH GATSBY 2 **

The API and the features this plugin provides is no longer possible with Gatsby 2. For simple page fade transitions the Gatsby team has provided an adequate example.

With Gatsby 2, the plugin will FAIL TO BUILD because the replaceHistory API has been removed. While the replacement onRouteUpdate callback allows you to detect URL changes, it only does so when the URL has ALREADY been updated.

This plugin needs to know BEFORE the URL changes, and relies on replacing the history and letting history.block() give the page time to complete the exit transition for custom/multiple transitions before unmounting.

Gatsby 2's removal of replaceHistory means that exit transitions will always be bugged, because the page isn't blocked and your component will disappear immediately as it unmounts.

The official example works by using gatsby-plugin-layout to load a layout component with the TransitionGroup inside that never unmounts, letting the TransitionGroup handle exit transition timing. This should be adequate for most users, but renders this plugin redundant in the value it provides.

** ONLY APPLICABLE FOR GATSBY 1 **

Add page transitions to your Gatsby site.

Allows you to declaratively add page transitions, as well as specify unique transition strategies for any page on an individual basis.

Examples of usage can be found in the Github repository here.

Examples cover:

Default Transition

Custom Transition

No Transition

Multiple Transitions

Install

Install the gatsby-plugin-page-transitions plugin: npm install --save gatsby-plugin-page-transitions or yarn add gatsby-plugin-page-transitions

Usage

Add into gatsby-config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [ 'gatsby-plugin-page-transitions' ] }

Import PageTransition , and wrap the root of each page where transitions are desired with the PageTransition component

import React from 'react' ; import PageTransition from 'gatsby-plugin-page-transitions' ; const Index = () => ( < PageTransition > < div > < span > Some </ span > < span > Content </ span > < span > Here </ span > </ div > </ PageTransition > )

Pages that are not wrapped with the PageTransition element navigate immediately, allowing you to decaratively specify which pages has transitions.

Configuration Options

If no options are specified, the plugin defaults to:

Transition time of 250ms. This is the amount of time the browser blocks navigation, waiting for the animation to finish. Opacity ease-in-out transition from the react-transition-group examples, here.

There is a convenience option to let you modify the transition time on the default opacity transitions, like so:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-page-transitions' , options : { transitionTime : 500 } } ] }

Advanced

If you want to specify your own transition styles when the component enters or leaves, you can do so by passing props into the PageTransition component.

The component takes in 3 props:

duration : How long the browser should wait for the animation until navigating. This number should match the CSS transition time you chose to defaultStyle : JS style object of what the component looks like default transitionStyles : Object with keys of the transition states ( entering , entered , exiting , exited ) that have JS style objects of the styles of each transition state.

These follow the transitional styling convention from react-transition-group here. The plugin is a wrapper around react-transition-group , so please see their documentation for implementation details.

For an example, if you wanted a transition to:

Slide in and out from the left

Lasting 500ms

Transitions with a cubic-bezier function

Just pass your desired transition down as props into the PageTransition element.

import React from 'react' ; import PageTransition from 'gatsby-plugin-page-transitions' ; const Index = () => ( < PageTransition defaultStyle = {{ transition: ' left 500ms cubic-bezier ( 0.47 , 0 , 0.75 , 0.72 )', left: ' 100 %', position: ' absolute ', width: ' 100 %', }} transitionStyles = {{ entering: { left: ' 0 %' }, entered: { left: ' 0 %' }, exiting: { left: ' 100 %' }, }} transitionTime = {500} > < div > < span > Some </ span > < span > Content </ span > < span > Here </ span > </ div > </ PageTransition > )

Notice that 500ms string is specified as the transition length in the JS CSS object. The component needs to be passed 500 in the transitionTime prop, so the browser can wait for the animation to finish before navigation to the next path.

You can use this method to specify unique transition strategies for each page individually, or wrap PageTransition yourself for a custom reusable transition.

Page Transition Event

At a high level the plugin operates this way:

User clicks a link to another page. Page change is caught, and navigation is paused for however long the transitionTime is specified. Page transition event 'gatsby-plugin-page-transition::exit' is fired. Rendered components listening to the page transition event plays the transition. Pause is released, and browser navigates.

If you require even more control, such as making different elements on the page transition in different ways, you'll need to listen for the page's transition event. Full implementation found in the examples here.

If you are using react-transition-group 's Transition component as specified here, then your page might generically look something like this:

import React from 'react' import PageTransition from 'gatsby-plugin-page-transitions' import Transition from 'react-transition-group/Transition' const pageTransitionEvent = 'gatsby-plugin-page-transition::exit' ; const defaultStyle = { } const transitionStyles = { } class CustomComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .listenHandler = this .listenHandler.bind( this ) this .state = { in : false } } componentDidMount () { global.window.addEventListener(pageTransitionEvent, this .listenHandler) this .setState({ in : true }) } listenHandler () { this .setState({ in : false }) } componentWillUnmount () { global.window.removeEventListener(pageTransitionEvent, this .listenHandler) } render () { return ( < PageTransition transitionTime = {500} > < Transition in = {this.state.in} timeout = {500} > {(state) => ( < div style = {{ ...defaultStyle , ...transitionStyles [ state ] }}> Elements </ div > )} </ Transition > </ PageTransition > ) } }

This component is doing several things:

Per react-transition-group , there is local state this.state.in tracking if transitioning elements should be "in" or not