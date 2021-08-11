Add a page progress indicator to your Gatsby project 😎 The progress bar moves as you scroll down the page.
Useful for blog sites and other reading material so users know how far they've read into an article or page.
npm i gatsby-plugin-page-progress
Inside
gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-page-progress",
options: {
includePaths: ["/", { regex: "^/blog" }],
excludePaths: ["/blog/beep-beep-lettuce"],
height: 3,
prependToBody: false,
color: `#663399`,
footerHeight: 500,
headerHeight: 0,
},
},
];
If you'd like the progression bar to appear on all pages of your project,
you can simply add the name of the plugin to your plugins array in
gatsby-config.js
plugins: ["gatsby-plugin-page-progress"];
includePaths
Required: ❌
Accepts:
[string | object]
Default:
[]
Supports multiple paths. This option enables the plugin to include an array of paths. You can use regex to define multiple path inclusions. See examples below
excludePaths
Required: ❌
Accepts:
[string | object]
Default:
[]
Supports multiple paths. This option enables the plugin to exclude an array of paths. You can use regex to multiple path exclusions. Defining paths to exclude will take precedence over
includePathdefinitions. See examples below
prependToBody
Required: ❌
Accepts:
boolean
Default:
false
If
false, the bar is appended to the
<body>. If
true, the bar is prepended to the
<body>.
height
Required: ❌
Accepts:
number
Default:
3
Sets the
heightof the progress bar.
color
Required: ❌
Accepts:
string
Default:
#663399
Sets the
colorof the progress bar.
footerHeight
Required: ❌
Accepts:
number
Default:
0
Sets the height of the footer. The width of the progress bar will be scaled appropriately to reach 100% before reaching the page footer.
headerHeight
Required: ❌
Accepts:
number
Default:
0
Sets the height of the header. The width of the progress bar will be scaled appropriately to reach 100% while offsetting the height of a fixed header and moves the progress bar below the header.
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-page-progress",
options: {
includePaths: ["/"],
excludePaths: [],
},
},
];
/blog route:
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-page-progress",
options: {
includePaths: ["/", { regex: "^/blog" }],
excludePaths: [],
},
},
];
This plugin calls the constructor function for RegExp. That's why we define any regex that we want to use inside an object. For more information on how to write regular expressions using the RegExp constructor use MDN for reference.
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-page-progress",
options: {
includePaths: [],
excludePaths: ["/"],
},
},
];
/blog route, but exclude a specific path under
/blog:
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-page-progress",
options: {
includePaths: ["/", { regex: "^/blog" }],
excludePaths: ["/blog/awesome/article"],
},
},
];
/blog route, but exclude all paths under
/blog that end with
'react'':
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-page-progress",
options: {
includePaths: ["/", { regex: "^/blog" }],
excludePaths: [{ regex: "^/blog.+react$" }],
},
},
];
Remember that exclusions always take precedence over inclusions. In the case above - If the plugin finds any path that begins with
/blogand ends with
reactit will not apply the progress indicator because it already knows to exclude that route 😁 Inversely, if we were on a route under
/blogthat didn't end with
react, it would apply the progress indicator because the exclusion rule wouldn't apply to that route.