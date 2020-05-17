Removes all javascript files created by Gatsby from the static HTML files. This plugin does NOT remove all javascript, but only the javascript that Gatsby is adding to the page.
⚠️ The Gatsby javascript is only removed from the production build
gatsby build and not during the dev build
gatsby develop.
If you do not write any state logic or event handlers then this should not effect you. This feature may be something this plugin wants to
tackle in the future.
npm install gatsby-plugin-no-javascript or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-no-javascript
⚠️ This plugin should be included last in your
gatsby-config.js as it relies on onPreRenderHTML
replaceHeadComponents and
replacePostBodyComponents.
excludeFiles:
string (optional)
/a-string/, Gatsby has trouble handing off regular
expressions to plugins. The string you pass in will be handled as a regular expression for you.
excludePaths:
string (optional)
Use this plugin if you want to remove the javascript that comes out of the box with Gatsby. This is useful if your site is truly a static site with no interactivity or maybe the interactivity is handled by different javascript than your React components.
module.exports = {
siteMetadata: {
},
plugins: [
'gatsby-plugin-react-helmet',
'gatsby-plugin-remove-trailing-slashes',
'gatsby-plugin-postcss',
'gatsby-plugin-react-svg',
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-google-tagmanager`,
options: {
id: process.env.GATSBY_GTM_ID,
includeInDevelopment: true
}
},
'gatsby-plugin-no-javascript' // <-- Here is the plugin, make sure it is included last in the plugins array.
]
}
exclude pluginOption to
excludeFiles in your gatsby-config file. The value passed in is exactly the same as it was before.
npm run test
We also test against the minimum supported Node version of Gatsby up to the latest version during each pull request to make sure the code will work for all supported NodeJS versions. You can find this configuration in the Cloud Build config file.
This project relies on Typescript for all the type safety goodness which can be found in the
src directory. The compiled output goes
directly into the root of the project because Gatsby expects certain files
to be in the root.
npm install.
npm run watch to tell Typescript to listen to changes in the
src directory and recompile on the fly.
See the contributing docs
See the code of conduct