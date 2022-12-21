Gatsby Plugin SEO makes managing SEO easier in your Gatsby JS project. It fully supports server-side rendering (SSR) with site wide configuration available via the
gatsby-config.js plugin options. SEO options can also be tweaked at any moment by importing the main
GatsbySeo component and passing in the desired props.
This codebase was initially forked from the brilliant next-seo project and is now maintained separately.
GatsbySeo can be imported anywhere in your gatsby project. Once included you pass the configuration props with the page's SEO properties. A sitewide / default configuration can also be set via the plugin options in your
gatsby-config.js file.
First, install the plugin and it's peer dependencies:
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-next-seo react-helmet-async
or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-next-seo react-helmet-async
react-helmet-async is an required external dependency since it relies on the
React.Context API which can cause problems when different versions of the same library interact.
Add the following configuration to your
gatsby-config.js file.
module.exports {
// ...
plugins: [
// ...
'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'
],
}
The plugin allows documented GatsbySeoPluginOptions to be set. See an example below.
Then you need to import
GatsbySeo and add the desired properties. This component render the tags in the
<head> for SEO on a per page basis. As a bare minimum, you should add a title and description.
Example with just title and description:
import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<GatsbySeo
title='Simple Usage Example'
description='A short description goes here.'
/>
<p>Simple Usage</p>
</>
);
But
GatsbySeo gives you many more options that you can add. See below for a typical example for any given gatsby layout.
Typical page example:
import React, { FC } from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
const Layout: FC = ({ children }) => (
<>
<GatsbySeo
title='Using More of Config'
description='This example uses more of the available config options.'
canonical='https://www.canonical.ie/'
openGraph={{
url: 'https://www.url.ie/a',
title: 'Open Graph Title',
description: 'Open Graph Description',
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt',
},
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-02.jpg',
width: 900,
height: 800,
alt: 'Og Image Alt Second',
},
{ url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-03.jpg' },
{ url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-04.jpg' },
],
site_name: 'SiteName',
}}
twitter={{
handle: '@handle',
site: '@site',
cardType: 'summary_large_image',
}}
/>
<div>{children}</div>
</>
);
export default Layout;
Twitter will read the
og:title,
og:image and
og:description tags for their card.
gatsby-plugin-next-seo omits
twitter:title,
twitter:image and
twitter:description to avoid duplication.
Some tools may report this an error. See Issue #14
GatsbySeo enables you to set the default SEO properties that will appear on all pages without needing to do include anything on them. You can also override these on a page by page basis if needed.
To achieve this, you will need to add the properties to your
gatsby-config.js file when setting up the plugin.
Here is a typical example:
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports {
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo',
options: {
openGraph: {
type: 'website',
locale: 'en_IE',
url: 'https://www.url.ie/',
site_name: 'SiteName',
},
twitter: {
handle: '@handle',
site: '@site',
cardType: 'summary_large_image',
},
},
},
],
}
From now on all of your gatsby pages will have the defaults above applied.
|Property
|Type
|Description
titleTemplate
|string
|Allows you to set default title template that will be added to your title More Info.
title
|string
|Set the meta title of the page.
language
|string
|Set the language of the current page. This is added to the html tag and can prevent this warning.
noindex
|boolean (default false)
|Sets whether page should be indexed or not More Info.
nofollow
|boolean (default false)
|Sets whether page should be followed or not More Info.
description
|string
|Set the page meta description.
canonical
|string
|Set the page canonical url.
mobileAlternate.media
|string
|Set what screen size the mobile website should be served from.
mobileAlternate.href
|string
|Set the mobile page alternate url.
languageAlternates
|array
|Set the language of the alternate urls. The shape of the object should be:
{ hrefLang: string, href: string }.
metaTags
|array
|Allows you to add a meta tag that is not documented here. More Info.
twitter.cardType
|string
|The card type, which will be one of
summary,
summary_large_image,
app, or
player.
twitter.site
|string
|@username for the website used in the card footer.
twitter.handle
|string
|@username for the content creator / author (outputs as
twitter:creator).
facebook.appId
|string
|Used for Facebook Insights, you must add a facebook app ID to your page to for it More Info.
openGraph.url
|string
|The canonical URL of your object that will be used as its permanent ID in the graph.
openGraph.type
|string
|The type of your object. Depending on the type you specify, other properties may also be required More Info
openGraph.title
|string
|The open graph title, this can be different than your meta title.
openGraph.description
|string
|The open graph description, this can be different than your meta description.
openGraph.images
|array
|An array of images (object) to be used by social media platforms, slack etc as a preview. If multiple supplied you can choose one when sharing. See Examples
openGraph.videos
|array
|An array of videos (object).
openGraph.locale
|string
|The locale the open graph tags are marked up in. Of the format language_TERRITORY. Default is en_US.
openGraph.site_name
|string
|If your object is part of a larger web site, the name which should be displayed for the overall site.
openGraph.profile.firstName
|string
|Person's first name.
openGraph.profile.lastName
|string
|Person's last name.
openGraph.profile.username
|string
|Person's username.
openGraph.profile.gender
|string
|Person's gender.
openGraph.book.authors
|string[]
|Writers of the article. See Examples
openGraph.book.isbn
|string
|The ISBN
openGraph.book.releaseDate
|datetime
|The date the book was released.
openGraph.book.tags
|string[]
|Tag words associated with this book.
openGraph.article.publishedTime
|datetime
|When the article was first published. See Examples
openGraph.article.modifiedTime
|datetime
|When the article was last changed.
openGraph.article.expirationTime
|datetime
|When the article is out of date after.
openGraph.article.authors
|string[]
|Writers of the article.
openGraph.article.section
|string
|A high-level section name. E.g. Technology
openGraph.article.tags
|string[]
|Tag words associated with this article.
Replaces
%s with your title string
title = 'This is my title';
titleTemplate = 'Gatsby SEO | %s';
// outputs: Gatsby SEO | This is my title
title = 'This is my title';
titleTemplate = '%s | Gatsby SEO';
// outputs: This is my title | Gatsby SEO
Setting this to
true will set
noindex,follow (to set
nofollow, please refer to
nofollow). This works on a page by page basis. This property works in tandem with the
nofollow property and together they populate the
robots and
googlebot meta tags.
Note: The
noindex and the
nofollow properties are a little different than all the others in the sense that setting them as a default does not work as expected. This is due to the fact Gatsby SEO already has a default of
index,follow because
gatsby-plugin-next-seo is a SEO plugin after all. So if you want to globally these properties, please see dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex and dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow.
Example No Index on a single page:
If you have a single page that you want no indexed you can achieve this by:
import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<GatsbySeo noindex={true} />
<p>This page is no indexed</p>
</>
);
/*
<meta name="robots" content="noindex,follow">
<meta name="googlebot" content="noindex,follow">
*/
It has the prefix of
dangerously because it will
noindex all pages. As this is an SEO plugin, that is kinda dangerous action. It is not bad to use this, just please be sure you want to
noindex EVERY page. You can still override this at a page level if you have a use case to
index a page. This can be done by setting
noindex: false.
Setting this to
true will set
index,nofollow (to set
noindex, please refer to
noindex). This works on a page by page basis. This property works in tandem with the
noindex property and together they populate the
robots and
googlebot meta tags.
Note: The
noindex and the
nofollow properties are a little different than all the others in the sense that setting them as a default does not work as expected. This is due to the fact Gatsby SEO already has a default of
index,follow because
gatsby-plugin-next-seo is a SEO plugin after all. So if you want to globally these properties, please see dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex and dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow.
Example No Follow on a single page:
If you have a single page that you want no indexed you can achieve this by:
import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<GatsbySeo nofollow={true} />
<p>This page is not followed</p>
</>
);
/*
<meta name="robots" content="index,nofollow">
<meta name="googlebot" content="index,nofollow">
*/
It has the prefix of
dangerously because it will
nofollow all pages. As this is an SEO plugin, that is kinda dangerous action. It is not bad to use this, just please be sure you want to
nofollow EVERY page. You can still override this at a page level if you have a use case to
follow a page. This can be done by setting
nofollow: false.
noindex
nofollow
meta content of
robots,
googlebot
|--
|--
index,follow (default)
|false
|false
index,follow
|true
|--
noindex,follow
|true
|false
noindex,follow
|--
|true
index,nofollow
|false
|true
index,nofollow
|true
|true
noindex,nofollow
Twitter will read the
og:title,
og:image and
og:description tags for their card, this is why
gatsby-plugin-next-seo omits
twitter:title,
twitter:image and
twitter:description so not to duplicate.
Some tools may report this an error. See Issue #14
facebook={{
appId: 1234567890,
}}
Add this to your SEO config to include the fb:app_id meta if you need to enable Facebook insights for your site. Information regarding this can be found in facebook's documentation
Add this on a page per page basis when you want to consolidate duplicate URLs.
canonical = 'https://www.canonical.ie/';
This link relation is used to indicate a relation between a desktop and a mobile website to search engines.
Example:
mobileAlternate={{
media: 'only screen and (max-width: 640px)',
href: 'https://m.canonical.ie',
}}
languageAlternates={[
{
hrefLang: 'de-AT',
href: 'https://www.canonical.ie/de',
},
{
hrefLang: 'es',
href: 'https://www.canonical.ie/es',
}
]}
Add html attributes to the html tag with the
htmlAttributes prop.
Example:
htmlAttributes={{
prefix: "og: https://ogp.me/ns#",
}}
This allows you to add any other meta tags that are not covered in the
config.
content is required. Then either
name or
property. (Only one on each)
Example:
metaTags={[{
property: 'dc:creator',
content: 'Jane Doe'
}, {
name: 'application-name',
content: 'GatsbySeo'
}]}
Invalid Examples:
These are invalid as they contain
property and
name on the same entry.
metaTags={[{
property: 'dc:creator',
name: 'dc:creator',
content: 'Jane Doe'
}, {
property: 'application-name',
name: 'application-name',
content: 'GatsbySeo'
}]}
For the full specification please check out the documentation.
Gatsby SEO currently supports:
import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<GatsbySeo
openGraph={{
type: 'website',
url: 'https://www.example.com/page',
title: 'Open Graph Title',
description: 'Open Graph Description',
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt',
},
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-2.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt 2',
},
],
}}
/>
<p>Basic</p>
</>
);
Full info on http://ogp.me/
import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<GatsbySeo
title='Video Page Title'
description='Description of video page'
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Video Title',
description: 'Description of open graph video',
url: 'https://www.example.com/videos/video-title',
type: 'video.movie',
video: {
// Multiple Open Graph actors is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
actors: [
{
profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
role: 'Protagonist',
},
{
profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
role: 'Antagonist',
},
],
// Multiple Open Graph directors is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
directors: [
'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
],
// Multiple Open Graph writers is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
writers: [
'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
],
duration: 680000,
releaseDate: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z',
// Multiple Open Graph tags is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'],
},
site_name: 'SiteName',
}}
/>
<h1>Video Page SEO</h1>
</>
);
import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<GatsbySeo
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Article Title',
description: 'Description of open graph article',
url: 'https://www.example.com/articles/article-title',
type: 'article',
article: {
publishedTime: '2017-06-21T23:04:13Z',
modifiedTime: '2018-01-21T18:04:43Z',
expirationTime: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z',
section: 'Section II',
authors: [
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
],
tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'],
},
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/cover.jpg',
width: 850,
height: 650,
alt: 'Photo of text',
},
],
}}
/>
<p>Article</p>
</>
);
import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<GatsbySeo
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Book Title',
description: 'Description of open graph book',
url: 'https://www.example.com/books/book-title',
type: 'book',
book: {
releaseDate: '2018-09-17T11:08:13Z',
isbn: '978-3-16-148410-0',
authors: [
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
],
tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'],
},
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/book.jpg',
width: 850,
height: 650,
alt: 'Cover of the book',
},
],
}}
/>
<p>Book</p>
</>
);
import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<GatsbySeo
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Profile Title',
description: 'Description of open graph profile',
url: 'https://www.example.com/@firstlast123',
type: 'profile',
profile: {
firstName: 'First',
lastName: 'Last',
username: 'firstlast123',
gender: 'female',
},
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/profile.jpg',
width: 850,
height: 650,
alt: 'Profile Photo',
},
],
}}
/>
<p>Profile</p>
</>
);
Gatsby SEO has the ability to set JSON-LD a form of structured data. Structured data is a standardised format for providing information about a page and classifying the page content.
Google has excellent documentation on JSON-LD -> HERE
Each (non-deprecated) JSON LD component provides a set of utility props to help you in the journey of setting up your your site for Search Engine Optimization and voice assistant support. However there are times when you will need more control, and for these situations there is an
overrides prop available which allows you to manually override the schema type.
The following example would add a
datePublished property to the JSON LD head script produced.
const OverrideCourseJsonLd = () => (
<CourseJsonLd
name='Course Name'
providerName='Course Provider'
providerUrl='https//www.example.com/provider'
description='Course description goes right here'
overrides={{
'@type': 'Course',
datePublished: '2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00',
}}
/>
);
Currently, when using TypeScript, you must provide an
@type property to the
overrides prop. This may change in the future.
import React from 'react';
import { ArticleJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Article JSON-LD</h1>
<ArticleJsonLd
url='https://example.com/article'
headline='Article headline'
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00'
dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00'
authorName='Jane Blogs'
publisherName='Ifiok Jr.'
publisherLogo='https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg'
description='This is a mighty good description of this article.'
overrides={{
'@type': 'BlogPosting', // set's this as a blog post.
}}
/>
</>
);
This is simply a fancy wrapper around the
Article component.
import React from 'react';
import { NewsArticleJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>News Article JSON-LD</h1>
<NewsArticleJsonLd
url='https://example.com/article'
title='Article headline'
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
section='politic'
keywords='prayuth,taksin'
datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00'
dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00'
authorName='Jane Blogs'
publisherName='Ifiok Jr.'
publisherLogo='https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg'
description='This is a mighty good description of this article.'
body='This is all text for this news article'
/>
</>
);
A utility component which wraps the
<ArticleJsonLd /> component but is classified as a
BlogPosting.
import React from 'react';
import { BlogPostJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
*
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Blog Post JSON-LD</h1>
<BlogPostJsonLd
url='https://example.com/blog'
title='Blog headline'
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00'
dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00'
authorName='Jane Blogs'
description='This is a mighty good description of this blog.'
/>
</>
);
import React from 'react';
import { BreadcrumbJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Breadcrumb JSON-LD</h1>
<BreadcrumbJsonLd
itemListElements={[
{
position: 1,
name: 'Books',
item: 'https://example.com/books',
},
{
position: 2,
name: 'Authors',
item: 'https://example.com/books/authors',
},
{
position: 3,
name: 'Ann Leckie',
item: 'https://example.com/books/authors/annleckie',
},
{
position: 4,
name: 'Ancillary Justice',
item: 'https://example.com/books/authors/ancillaryjustice',
},
]}
/>
</>
);
Required properties
|Property
|Info
itemListElements
itemListElements.position
|The position of the breadcrumb in the breadcrumb trail. Position 1 signifies the beginning of the trail.
itemListElements.name
|The title of the breadcrumb displayed for the user.
itemListElements.item
|The URL to the webpage that represents the breadcrumb.
Identifies the page as a blog and outlines the available posts.
import React from 'react';
import { BlogPostJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
*
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Blog with several posts</h1>
<BlogJsonLd
url='https://example.com/blog'
headline='Blog headline'
images='https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg'
posts={[{ headline: 'Post 1', image: 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg' }, { headline: 'Post 2' }]}
datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00'
dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00'
authorName='Jane Blogs'
description='This is a mighty good description of this blog.'
/>
</>
);
The
Book component makes search engines an entry point for discovering your books and authors. Users can then buy the books that they find directly from Search results.
An example feed is shown below.
import React from 'react';
import { CourseJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Book JSON-LD</h1>
<BookJsonLd
author={{ name: 'Tolu B.' }}
url='https://example.com/tolub'
name='Rock your world - the final chapter'
workExample={[
{
bookFormat: 'AudiobookFormat',
isbn: '123123123',
potentialAction: {
expectsAcceptanceOf: {
'@type': 'Offer',
price: '6.99',
priceCurrency: 'USD',
eligibleRegion: {
'@type': 'Country',
name: 'US',
},
availability: 'http://schema.org/InStock',
},
target: {
'@type': 'EntryPoint',
urlTemplate:
'http://www.barnesandnoble.com/store/info/offer/0316769487?purchase=true',
actionPlatform: [
'http://schema.org/DesktopWebPlatform',
'http://schema.org/IOSPlatform',
'http://schema.org/AndroidPlatform',
],
},
},
},
]}
/>
</>
);
The speakable schema.org property identifies sections within an article or webpage that are best suited for audio playback using text-to-speech (TTS).
Adding markup allows search engines and other applications to identify content to read aloud on voice assistant-enabled devices using TTS. Webpages with speakable structured data can use voice assistants to distribute the content through new channels and reach a wider base of users.
import React from 'react';
import { SpeakableJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Speakable JSON-LD</h1>
<SpeakableJsonLd cssSelector={['#abc', '#root']} />
</>
);
A Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) page contains a list of questions and answers pertaining to a particular topic. Properly marked up FAQ pages may be eligible to have a rich result on Search and voice assistants.
import React from 'react';
import { FAQJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<FAQJsonLd
questions={[
{ question: 'What?', answer: 'Stand' },
{ question: 'How?', answer: 'Effort' },
{ question: 'Why?', answer: 'Peace' },
]}
/>
<h1>What?</h1>
<p>Stand</p>
<h1>How?</h1>
<p>Effort</p>
<h1>Why?</h1>
<p>Peace</p>
</>
);
|Property
|Type
|Description
|questions
Question[]
|An array of Question elements which comprise the list of answered questions that this FAQPage is about.
The questions and answers for an FAQ Page.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|answer
string
|The answer to the question. There must be one answer per question.
|question
string
|The full text of the question. For example, "How long does it take to process a refund?".
import React from 'react';
import { CourseJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Course JSON-LD</h1>
<CourseJsonLd
courseName='Course Name'
providerName='Course Provider'
providerUrl='https//www.example.com/provider'
description='Course description goes right here'
/>
</>
);
See the documentation with the reason for deprecation.
import React from 'react';
import { CorporateContactJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Corporate Contact JSON-LD</h1>
<CorporateContactJsonLd
url='http://www.your-company-site.com'
logo='http://www.example.com/logo.png'
contactPoint={[
{
telephone: '+1-401-555-1212',
contactType: 'customer service',
areaServed: 'US',
availableLanguage: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French'],
},
{
telephone: '+1-877-746-0909',
contactType: 'customer service',
contactOption: 'TollFree',
availableLanguage: 'English',
},
{
telephone: '+1-877-453-1304',
contactType: 'technical support',
contactOption: 'TollFree',
areaServed: ['US', 'CA'],
availableLanguage: ['English', 'French'],
},
]}
/>
</>
);
Required properties
|Property
|Info
url
|Url to the home page of the company's official site.
contactPoint
contactPoint.telephone
|An internationalized version of the phone number, starting with the "+" symbol and country code
contactPoint.contactType
|Description of the purpose of the phone number i.e.
Technical Support.
Recommended ContactPoint properties
|Property
|Info
contactPoint.areaServed
String or
Array of geographical regions served by the business. Example
"US" or
["US", "CA", "MX"]
contactPoint.availableLanguage
|Details about the language spoken. Example
"English" or
["English", "French"]
gecontactPointo.contactOption
|Details about the phone number. Example
"TollFree"
Local business is supported with a sub-set of properties.
<LocalBusinessJsonLd
type='Store'
id='http://davesdeptstore.example.com'
name="Dave's Department Store"
description="Dave's latest department store in San Jose, now open"
url='http://www.example.com/store-locator/sl/San-Jose-Westgate-Store/1427'
telephone='+14088717984'
address={{
streetAddress: '1600 Saratoga Ave',
addressLocality: 'San Jose',
addressRegion: 'CA',
postalCode: '95129',
addressCountry: 'US',
}}
geo={{
latitude: '37.293058',
longitude: '-121.988331',
}}
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
/>
Required properties
|Property
|Info
@id
|Globally unique ID of the specific business location in the form of a URL.
type
|LocalBusiness or any sub-type
address
|Address of the specific business location
address.addressCountry
|The 2-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code
address.addressLocality
|City
address.addressRegion
|State or province, if applicable.
address.postalCode
|Postal or zip code.
address.streetAddress
|Street number, street name, and unit number.
name
|Business name.
Supported properties
|Property
|Info
description
|Description of the business location
geo
|Geographic coordinates of the business.
geo.latitude
|The latitude of the business location
geo.longitude
|The longitude of the business location
images
|An image or images of the business. Required for valid markup depending on the type
telephone
|A business phone number meant to be the primary contact method for customers.
url
|The fully-qualified URL of the specific business location.
NOTE:
Images are required for most of the types that you can use for
LocalBusiness, if in doubt you should add an image. You can check your generated JSON over at Google's Structured Data Testing Tool
import React from 'react';
import { LogoJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Logo JSON-LD</h1>
<LogoJsonLd
logo='http://www.your-site.com/images/logo.jpg'
url='http://www.your-site.com'
/>
</>
);
|Property
|Info
url
|The URL of the website associated with the logo. Logo guidelines
logo
|URL of a logo that is representative of the organization.
import React from 'react';
import { ProductJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Product JSON-LD</h1>
<ProductJsonLd
productName='Executive Anvil'
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
description="Sleeker than ACME's Classic Anvil, the Executive Anvil is perfect for the business traveler looking for something to drop from a height."
brand='ACME'
reviews={[
{
author: 'Jim',
datePublished: '2017-01-06T03:37:40Z',
reviewBody:
'This is my favorite product yet! Thanks Nate for the example products and reviews.',
name: 'So awesome!!!',
reviewRating: {
bestRating: '5',
ratingValue: '5',
worstRating: '1',
},
},
]}
aggregateRating={{
ratingValue: '4.4',
reviewCount: '89',
}}
offers={{
price: '119.99',
priceCurrency: 'USD',
priceValidUntil: '2020-11-05',
itemCondition: 'http://schema.org/UsedCondition',
availability: 'http://schema.org/InStock',
url: 'https://www.example.com/executive-anvil',
seller: {
name: 'Executive Objects',
},
}}
mpn='925872'
/>
</>
);
Also available:
sku,
gtin8,
gtin13,
gtin14.
Valid values for
offers.itemCondition:
Valid values fro
offers.availability:
More info on the product data type can be found here.
See the documentation with the reason for deprecation.
import React from 'react';
import { SocialProfileJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Social Profile JSON-LD</h1>
<SocialProfileJsonLd
type='Person'
name='your name'
url='http://www.your-site.com'
sameAs={[
'http://www.facebook.com/your-profile',
'http://instagram.com/yourProfile',
'http://www.linkedin.com/in/yourprofile',
'http://plus.google.com/your_profile',
]}
/>
</>
);
Required properties
|Property
|Info
type
|Person or Organization
name
|The name of the person or organization
url
|The URL for the person's or organization's official website.
sameAs
|An array of URLs for the person's or organization's official social media profile page(s)
Google Supported Social Profiles
This is the base JSON component that allows you to create your own JSON LD components according to the spec.
Google Docs for Social Profile
The
SitelinksSearchBoxJsonLd component can be used to add JSON-LD structured data to your website for a Sitelinks search box.
See here for further documentation.
import React from 'react';
import { SitelinksSearchBoxJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Sitelinks Search Box JSON-LD</h1>
<SitelinksSearchBoxJsonLd
url='https://example.com/'
searchHandlerQueryStringUrl='https://example.com/?q='
/>
</>
);
Required properties
|Property
|Info
url
|The URL of the canonical homepage of the website associated with the Sitelinks search box.
searchHandlerQueryStringUrl
|Define the website's search engine query string as a URL.
You can explore the api documentation here.
gatsby-plugin-next-seo as the project name?
Unfortunately the better options gatsby-seo and gatsby-plugin-seo were already taken. As a result I've used gatsby-plugin-next-seo as a shout out to the original next-seo project from which this codebase has been forked.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Ifiok Jr.
💻 📖
|
Harlley Oliveira
🐛
|
Joel Gibson
💻 📖 ⚠️
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!