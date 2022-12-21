openbase logo
gpn

gatsby-plugin-next-seo

by Ifiok Jr.
1.9.0 (see all)

Gatsby Plugin Next SEO is a plug in that makes managing your SEO easier in Gatsby projects.

Overview

7.4K

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gatsby-plugin-next-seo

GitHub Actions Build Status npm All Contributors semantic-release

Gatsby Plugin SEO makes managing SEO easier in your Gatsby JS project. It fully supports server-side rendering (SSR) with site wide configuration available via the gatsby-config.js plugin options. SEO options can also be tweaked at any moment by importing the main GatsbySeo component and passing in the desired props.

This codebase was initially forked from the brilliant next-seo project and is now maintained separately.

Table of Contents

Usage

GatsbySeo can be imported anywhere in your gatsby project. Once included you pass the configuration props with the page's SEO properties. A sitewide / default configuration can also be set via the plugin options in your gatsby-config.js file.

Setup

First, install the plugin and it's peer dependencies:

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-next-seo react-helmet-async

or

yarn add gatsby-plugin-next-seo react-helmet-async

react-helmet-async is an required external dependency since it relies on the React.Context API which can cause problems when different versions of the same library interact.

Add Plugin to Gatsby Config

Add the following configuration to your gatsby-config.js file.

module.exports {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    // ...
    'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'
  ],
}

The plugin allows documented GatsbySeoPluginOptions to be set. See an example below.

Add SEO to Page

Then you need to import GatsbySeo and add the desired properties. This component render the tags in the <head> for SEO on a per page basis. As a bare minimum, you should add a title and description.

Example with just title and description:

import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <GatsbySeo
      title='Simple Usage Example'
      description='A short description goes here.'
    />
    <p>Simple Usage</p>
  </>
);

But GatsbySeo gives you many more options that you can add. See below for a typical example for any given gatsby layout.

Typical page example:

import React, { FC } from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

const Layout: FC = ({ children }) => (
  <>
    <GatsbySeo
      title='Using More of Config'
      description='This example uses more of the available config options.'
      canonical='https://www.canonical.ie/'
      openGraph={{
        url: 'https://www.url.ie/a',
        title: 'Open Graph Title',
        description: 'Open Graph Description',
        images: [
          {
            url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg',
            width: 800,
            height: 600,
            alt: 'Og Image Alt',
          },
          {
            url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-02.jpg',
            width: 900,
            height: 800,
            alt: 'Og Image Alt Second',
          },
          { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-03.jpg' },
          { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-04.jpg' },
        ],
        site_name: 'SiteName',
      }}
      twitter={{
        handle: '@handle',
        site: '@site',
        cardType: 'summary_large_image',
      }}
    />
    <div>{children}</div>
  </>
);

export default Layout;

A note on Twitter Tags

Twitter will read the og:title, og:image and og:description tags for their card. gatsby-plugin-next-seo omits twitter:title, twitter:image and twitter:description to avoid duplication.

Some tools may report this an error. See Issue #14

Default SEO Configuration in Gatsby Config

GatsbySeo enables you to set the default SEO properties that will appear on all pages without needing to do include anything on them. You can also override these on a page by page basis if needed.

To achieve this, you will need to add the properties to your gatsby-config.js file when setting up the plugin.

Here is a typical example:

// gatsby-config.js

module.exports {
  plugins: [
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo',
      options: {
        openGraph: {
          type: 'website',
          locale: 'en_IE',
          url: 'https://www.url.ie/',
          site_name: 'SiteName',
        },
        twitter: {
          handle: '@handle',
          site: '@site',
          cardType: 'summary_large_image',
        },
      },
    },
  ],
}

From now on all of your gatsby pages will have the defaults above applied.

GatsbySeo Options

PropertyTypeDescription
titleTemplatestringAllows you to set default title template that will be added to your title More Info.
titlestringSet the meta title of the page.
languagestringSet the language of the current page. This is added to the html tag and can prevent this warning.
noindexboolean (default false)Sets whether page should be indexed or not More Info.
nofollowboolean (default false)Sets whether page should be followed or not More Info.
descriptionstringSet the page meta description.
canonicalstringSet the page canonical url.
mobileAlternate.mediastringSet what screen size the mobile website should be served from.
mobileAlternate.hrefstringSet the mobile page alternate url.
languageAlternatesarraySet the language of the alternate urls. The shape of the object should be: { hrefLang: string, href: string }.
metaTagsarrayAllows you to add a meta tag that is not documented here. More Info.
twitter.cardTypestringThe card type, which will be one of summary, summary_large_image, app, or player.
twitter.sitestring@username for the website used in the card footer.
twitter.handlestring@username for the content creator / author (outputs as twitter:creator).
facebook.appIdstringUsed for Facebook Insights, you must add a facebook app ID to your page to for it More Info.
openGraph.urlstringThe canonical URL of your object that will be used as its permanent ID in the graph.
openGraph.typestringThe type of your object. Depending on the type you specify, other properties may also be required More Info
openGraph.titlestringThe open graph title, this can be different than your meta title.
openGraph.descriptionstringThe open graph description, this can be different than your meta description.
openGraph.imagesarrayAn array of images (object) to be used by social media platforms, slack etc as a preview. If multiple supplied you can choose one when sharing. See Examples
openGraph.videosarrayAn array of videos (object).
openGraph.localestringThe locale the open graph tags are marked up in. Of the format language_TERRITORY. Default is en_US.
openGraph.site_namestringIf your object is part of a larger web site, the name which should be displayed for the overall site.
openGraph.profile.firstNamestringPerson's first name.
openGraph.profile.lastNamestringPerson's last name.
openGraph.profile.usernamestringPerson's username.
openGraph.profile.genderstringPerson's gender.
openGraph.book.authorsstring[]Writers of the article. See Examples
openGraph.book.isbnstringThe ISBN
openGraph.book.releaseDatedatetimeThe date the book was released.
openGraph.book.tagsstring[]Tag words associated with this book.
openGraph.article.publishedTimedatetimeWhen the article was first published. See Examples
openGraph.article.modifiedTimedatetimeWhen the article was last changed.
openGraph.article.expirationTimedatetimeWhen the article is out of date after.
openGraph.article.authorsstring[]Writers of the article.
openGraph.article.sectionstringA high-level section name. E.g. Technology
openGraph.article.tagsstring[]Tag words associated with this article.

Title Template

Replaces %s with your title string

title = 'This is my title';
titleTemplate = 'Gatsby SEO | %s';
// outputs: Gatsby SEO | This is my title

title = 'This is my title';
titleTemplate = '%s | Gatsby SEO';
// outputs: This is my title | Gatsby SEO

No Index

Setting this to true will set noindex,follow (to set nofollow, please refer to nofollow). This works on a page by page basis. This property works in tandem with the nofollow property and together they populate the robots and googlebot meta tags.

Note: The noindex and the nofollow properties are a little different than all the others in the sense that setting them as a default does not work as expected. This is due to the fact Gatsby SEO already has a default of index,follow because gatsby-plugin-next-seo is a SEO plugin after all. So if you want to globally these properties, please see dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex and dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow.

Example No Index on a single page:

If you have a single page that you want no indexed you can achieve this by:

import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <GatsbySeo noindex={true} />
    <p>This page is no indexed</p>
  </>
);

/*
<meta name="robots" content="noindex,follow">
<meta name="googlebot" content="noindex,follow">
*/

dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex

It has the prefix of dangerously because it will noindex all pages. As this is an SEO plugin, that is kinda dangerous action. It is not bad to use this, just please be sure you want to noindex EVERY page. You can still override this at a page level if you have a use case to index a page. This can be done by setting noindex: false.

No Follow

Setting this to true will set index,nofollow (to set noindex, please refer to noindex). This works on a page by page basis. This property works in tandem with the noindex property and together they populate the robots and googlebot meta tags.

Note: The noindex and the nofollow properties are a little different than all the others in the sense that setting them as a default does not work as expected. This is due to the fact Gatsby SEO already has a default of index,follow because gatsby-plugin-next-seo is a SEO plugin after all. So if you want to globally these properties, please see dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex and dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow.

Example No Follow on a single page:

If you have a single page that you want no indexed you can achieve this by:

import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <GatsbySeo nofollow={true} />
    <p>This page is not followed</p>
  </>
);

/*
<meta name="robots" content="index,nofollow">
<meta name="googlebot" content="index,nofollow">
*/

dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow

It has the prefix of dangerously because it will nofollow all pages. As this is an SEO plugin, that is kinda dangerous action. It is not bad to use this, just please be sure you want to nofollow EVERY page. You can still override this at a page level if you have a use case to follow a page. This can be done by setting nofollow: false.

noindexnofollowmeta content of robots, googlebot
----index,follow (default)
falsefalseindex,follow
true--noindex,follow
truefalsenoindex,follow
--trueindex,nofollow
falsetrueindex,nofollow
truetruenoindex,nofollow

Twitter

Twitter will read the og:title, og:image and og:description tags for their card, this is why gatsby-plugin-next-seo omits twitter:title, twitter:image and twitter:description so not to duplicate.

Some tools may report this an error. See Issue #14

facebook

facebook={{
  appId: 1234567890,
}}

Add this to your SEO config to include the fb:app_id meta if you need to enable Facebook insights for your site. Information regarding this can be found in facebook's documentation

Canonical URL

Add this on a page per page basis when you want to consolidate duplicate URLs.

canonical = 'https://www.canonical.ie/';

Alternate

This link relation is used to indicate a relation between a desktop and a mobile website to search engines.

Example:

mobileAlternate={{
  media: 'only screen and (max-width: 640px)',
  href: 'https://m.canonical.ie',
}}

languageAlternates={[
  {
    hrefLang: 'de-AT',
    href: 'https://www.canonical.ie/de',
  },
  {
    hrefLang: 'es',
    href: 'https://www.canonical.ie/es',
}
]}

HTML Attributes

Add html attributes to the html tag with the htmlAttributes prop.

Example:

htmlAttributes={{
  prefix: "og: https://ogp.me/ns#",
}}

Meta Tags

This allows you to add any other meta tags that are not covered in the config.

content is required. Then either name or property. (Only one on each)

Example:

metaTags={[{
  property: 'dc:creator',
  content: 'Jane Doe'
}, {
  name: 'application-name',
  content: 'GatsbySeo'
}]}

Invalid Examples:

These are invalid as they contain property and name on the same entry.

metaTags={[{
  property: 'dc:creator',
  name: 'dc:creator',
  content: 'Jane Doe'
}, {
  property: 'application-name',
  name: 'application-name',
  content: 'GatsbySeo'
}]}

Open Graph

For the full specification please check out the documentation.

Gatsby SEO currently supports:

Open Graph Examples

Basic Example

import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <GatsbySeo
      openGraph={{
        type: 'website',
        url: 'https://www.example.com/page',
        title: 'Open Graph Title',
        description: 'Open Graph Description',
        images: [
          {
            url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image.jpg',
            width: 800,
            height: 600,
            alt: 'Og Image Alt',
          },
          {
            url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-2.jpg',
            width: 800,
            height: 600,
            alt: 'Og Image Alt 2',
          },
        ],
      }}
    />
    <p>Basic</p>
  </>
);

Video Example

Full info on http://ogp.me/

import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <GatsbySeo
      title='Video Page Title'
      description='Description of video page'
      openGraph={{
        title: 'Open Graph Video Title',
        description: 'Description of open graph video',
        url: 'https://www.example.com/videos/video-title',
        type: 'video.movie',
        video: {
          // Multiple Open Graph actors is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
          actors: [
            {
              profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
              role: 'Protagonist',
            },
            {
              profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
              role: 'Antagonist',
            },
          ],
          // Multiple Open Graph directors is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
          directors: [
            'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
            'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
          ],
          // Multiple Open Graph writers is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
          writers: [
            'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
            'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
          ],
          duration: 680000,
          releaseDate: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z',
          // Multiple Open Graph tags is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
          tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'],
        },
        site_name: 'SiteName',
      }}
    />
    <h1>Video Page SEO</h1>
  </>
);

Article Example

import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <GatsbySeo
      openGraph={{
        title: 'Open Graph Article Title',
        description: 'Description of open graph article',
        url: 'https://www.example.com/articles/article-title',
        type: 'article',
        article: {
          publishedTime: '2017-06-21T23:04:13Z',
          modifiedTime: '2018-01-21T18:04:43Z',
          expirationTime: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z',
          section: 'Section II',
          authors: [
            'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
            'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
          ],
          tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'],
        },
        images: [
          {
            url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/cover.jpg',
            width: 850,
            height: 650,
            alt: 'Photo of text',
          },
        ],
      }}
    />
    <p>Article</p>
  </>
);

Book Example

import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <GatsbySeo
      openGraph={{
        title: 'Open Graph Book Title',
        description: 'Description of open graph book',
        url: 'https://www.example.com/books/book-title',
        type: 'book',
        book: {
          releaseDate: '2018-09-17T11:08:13Z',
          isbn: '978-3-16-148410-0',
          authors: [
            'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
            'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
          ],
          tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'],
        },
        images: [
          {
            url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/book.jpg',
            width: 850,
            height: 650,
            alt: 'Cover of the book',
          },
        ],
      }}
    />
    <p>Book</p>
  </>
);

Profile Example

import React from 'react';
import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <GatsbySeo
      openGraph={{
        title: 'Open Graph Profile Title',
        description: 'Description of open graph profile',
        url: 'https://www.example.com/@firstlast123',
        type: 'profile',
        profile: {
          firstName: 'First',
          lastName: 'Last',
          username: 'firstlast123',
          gender: 'female',
        },
        images: [
          {
            url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/profile.jpg',
            width: 850,
            height: 650,
            alt: 'Profile Photo',
          },
        ],
      }}
    />
    <p>Profile</p>
  </>
);

JSON-LD

Gatsby SEO has the ability to set JSON-LD a form of structured data. Structured data is a standardised format for providing information about a page and classifying the page content.

Google has excellent documentation on JSON-LD -> HERE

Override

Each (non-deprecated) JSON LD component provides a set of utility props to help you in the journey of setting up your your site for Search Engine Optimization and voice assistant support. However there are times when you will need more control, and for these situations there is an overrides prop available which allows you to manually override the schema type.

The following example would add a datePublished property to the JSON LD head script produced.

const OverrideCourseJsonLd = () => (
  <CourseJsonLd
    name='Course Name'
    providerName='Course Provider'
    providerUrl='https//www.example.com/provider'
    description='Course description goes right here'
    overrides={{
      '@type': 'Course',
      datePublished: '2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00',
    }}
  />
);

Currently, when using TypeScript, you must provide an @type property to the overrides prop. This may change in the future.

Article

import React from 'react';
import { ArticleJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Article JSON-LD</h1>
    <ArticleJsonLd
      url='https://example.com/article'
      headline='Article headline'
      images={[
        'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
        'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
        'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
      ]}
      datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00'
      dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00'
      authorName='Jane Blogs'
      publisherName='Ifiok Jr.'
      publisherLogo='https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg'
      description='This is a mighty good description of this article.'
      overrides={{
        '@type': 'BlogPosting', // set's this as a blog post.
      }}
    />
  </>
);

News Article

This is simply a fancy wrapper around the Article component.

import React from 'react';
import { NewsArticleJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>News Article JSON-LD</h1>
    <NewsArticleJsonLd
      url='https://example.com/article'
      title='Article headline'
      images={[
        'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
        'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
        'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
      ]}
      section='politic'
      keywords='prayuth,taksin'
      datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00'
      dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00'
      authorName='Jane Blogs'
      publisherName='Ifiok Jr.'
      publisherLogo='https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg'
      description='This is a mighty good description of this article.'
      body='This is all text for this news article'
    />
  </>
);

Blog Post

A utility component which wraps the <ArticleJsonLd /> component but is classified as a BlogPosting.

import React from 'react';
import { BlogPostJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
 *
export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Blog Post JSON-LD</h1>
    <BlogPostJsonLd
      url='https://example.com/blog'
      title='Blog headline'
      images={[
        'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
        'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
        'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
      ]}
      datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00'
      dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00'
      authorName='Jane Blogs'
      description='This is a mighty good description of this blog.'
    />
  </>
);

import React from 'react';
import { BreadcrumbJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Breadcrumb JSON-LD</h1>
    <BreadcrumbJsonLd
      itemListElements={[
        {
          position: 1,
          name: 'Books',
          item: 'https://example.com/books',
        },
        {
          position: 2,
          name: 'Authors',
          item: 'https://example.com/books/authors',
        },
        {
          position: 3,
          name: 'Ann Leckie',
          item: 'https://example.com/books/authors/annleckie',
        },
        {
          position: 4,
          name: 'Ancillary Justice',
          item: 'https://example.com/books/authors/ancillaryjustice',
        },
      ]}
    />
  </>
);

Required properties

PropertyInfo
itemListElements
itemListElements.positionThe position of the breadcrumb in the breadcrumb trail. Position 1 signifies the beginning of the trail.
itemListElements.nameThe title of the breadcrumb displayed for the user.
itemListElements.itemThe URL to the webpage that represents the breadcrumb.

Blog

Identifies the page as a blog and outlines the available posts.

import React from 'react';
import { BlogPostJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';
 *
export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Blog with several posts</h1>
    <BlogJsonLd
      url='https://example.com/blog'
      headline='Blog headline'
      images='https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg'
      posts={[{ headline: 'Post 1', image: 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg' }, { headline: 'Post 2' }]}
      datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00'
      dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00'
      authorName='Jane Blogs'
      description='This is a mighty good description of this blog.'
    />
  </>
);

Book

The Book component makes search engines an entry point for discovering your books and authors. Users can then buy the books that they find directly from Search results.

An example feed is shown below.

import React from 'react';
import { CourseJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Book JSON-LD</h1>
    <BookJsonLd
      author={{ name: 'Tolu B.' }}
      url='https://example.com/tolub'
      name='Rock your world - the final chapter'
      workExample={[
        {
          bookFormat: 'AudiobookFormat',
          isbn: '123123123',
          potentialAction: {
            expectsAcceptanceOf: {
              '@type': 'Offer',
              price: '6.99',
              priceCurrency: 'USD',
              eligibleRegion: {
                '@type': 'Country',
                name: 'US',
              },
              availability: 'http://schema.org/InStock',
            },
            target: {
              '@type': 'EntryPoint',
              urlTemplate:
                'http://www.barnesandnoble.com/store/info/offer/0316769487?purchase=true',
              actionPlatform: [
                'http://schema.org/DesktopWebPlatform',
                'http://schema.org/IOSPlatform',
                'http://schema.org/AndroidPlatform',
              ],
            },
          },
        },
      ]}
    />
  </>
);

Speakable

The speakable schema.org property identifies sections within an article or webpage that are best suited for audio playback using text-to-speech (TTS).

Adding markup allows search engines and other applications to identify content to read aloud on voice assistant-enabled devices using TTS. Webpages with speakable structured data can use voice assistants to distribute the content through new channels and reach a wider base of users.

import React from 'react';
import { SpeakableJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Speakable JSON-LD</h1>
    <SpeakableJsonLd cssSelector={['#abc', '#root']} />
  </>
);

FAQ

A Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) page contains a list of questions and answers pertaining to a particular topic. Properly marked up FAQ pages may be eligible to have a rich result on Search and voice assistants.

import React from 'react';
import { FAQJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <FAQJsonLd
      questions={[
        { question: 'What?', answer: 'Stand' },
        { question: 'How?', answer: 'Effort' },
        { question: 'Why?', answer: 'Peace' },
      ]}
    />

    <h1>What?</h1>
    <p>Stand</p>

    <h1>How?</h1>
    <p>Effort</p>

    <h1>Why?</h1>
    <p>Peace</p>
  </>
);
PropertyTypeDescription
questionsQuestion[]An array of Question elements which comprise the list of answered questions that this FAQPage is about.

Question Interface

The questions and answers for an FAQ Page.

PropertyTypeDescription
answerstringThe answer to the question. There must be one answer per question.
questionstringThe full text of the question. For example, "How long does it take to process a refund?".

Course

import React from 'react';
import { CourseJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Course JSON-LD</h1>
    <CourseJsonLd
      courseName='Course Name'
      providerName='Course Provider'
      providerUrl='https//www.example.com/provider'
      description='Course description goes right here'
    />
  </>
);

Corporate Contact (Deprecated)

See the documentation with the reason for deprecation.

import React from 'react';
import { CorporateContactJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Corporate Contact JSON-LD</h1>
    <CorporateContactJsonLd
      url='http://www.your-company-site.com'
      logo='http://www.example.com/logo.png'
      contactPoint={[
        {
          telephone: '+1-401-555-1212',
          contactType: 'customer service',
          areaServed: 'US',
          availableLanguage: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French'],
        },
        {
          telephone: '+1-877-746-0909',
          contactType: 'customer service',
          contactOption: 'TollFree',
          availableLanguage: 'English',
        },
        {
          telephone: '+1-877-453-1304',
          contactType: 'technical support',
          contactOption: 'TollFree',
          areaServed: ['US', 'CA'],
          availableLanguage: ['English', 'French'],
        },
      ]}
    />
  </>
);

Required properties

PropertyInfo
urlUrl to the home page of the company's official site.
contactPoint
contactPoint.telephoneAn internationalized version of the phone number, starting with the "+" symbol and country code
contactPoint.contactTypeDescription of the purpose of the phone number i.e. Technical Support.

Recommended ContactPoint properties

PropertyInfo
contactPoint.areaServedString or Array of geographical regions served by the business. Example "US" or ["US", "CA", "MX"]
contactPoint.availableLanguageDetails about the language spoken. Example "English" or ["English", "French"]
gecontactPointo.contactOptionDetails about the phone number. Example "TollFree"

Local Business

Local business is supported with a sub-set of properties.

<LocalBusinessJsonLd
  type='Store'
  id='http://davesdeptstore.example.com'
  name="Dave's Department Store"
  description="Dave's latest department store in San Jose, now open"
  url='http://www.example.com/store-locator/sl/San-Jose-Westgate-Store/1427'
  telephone='+14088717984'
  address={{
    streetAddress: '1600 Saratoga Ave',
    addressLocality: 'San Jose',
    addressRegion: 'CA',
    postalCode: '95129',
    addressCountry: 'US',
  }}
  geo={{
    latitude: '37.293058',
    longitude: '-121.988331',
  }}
  images={[
    'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
    'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
    'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
  ]}
/>

Required properties

PropertyInfo
@idGlobally unique ID of the specific business location in the form of a URL.
typeLocalBusiness or any sub-type
addressAddress of the specific business location
address.addressCountryThe 2-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code
address.addressLocalityCity
address.addressRegionState or province, if applicable.
address.postalCodePostal or zip code.
address.streetAddressStreet number, street name, and unit number.
nameBusiness name.

Supported properties

PropertyInfo
descriptionDescription of the business location
geoGeographic coordinates of the business.
geo.latitudeThe latitude of the business location
geo.longitudeThe longitude of the business location
imagesAn image or images of the business. Required for valid markup depending on the type
telephoneA business phone number meant to be the primary contact method for customers.
urlThe fully-qualified URL of the specific business location.

NOTE:

Images are required for most of the types that you can use for LocalBusiness, if in doubt you should add an image. You can check your generated JSON over at Google's Structured Data Testing Tool

import React from 'react';
import { LogoJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Logo JSON-LD</h1>
    <LogoJsonLd
      logo='http://www.your-site.com/images/logo.jpg'
      url='http://www.your-site.com'
    />
  </>
);
PropertyInfo
urlThe URL of the website associated with the logo. Logo guidelines
logoURL of a logo that is representative of the organization.

Product

import React from 'react';
import { ProductJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Product JSON-LD</h1>
    <ProductJsonLd
      productName='Executive Anvil'
      images={[
        'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
        'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
        'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
      ]}
      description="Sleeker than ACME's Classic Anvil, the Executive Anvil is perfect for the business traveler looking for something to drop from a height."
      brand='ACME'
      reviews={[
        {
          author: 'Jim',
          datePublished: '2017-01-06T03:37:40Z',
          reviewBody:
            'This is my favorite product yet! Thanks Nate for the example products and reviews.',
          name: 'So awesome!!!',
          reviewRating: {
            bestRating: '5',
            ratingValue: '5',
            worstRating: '1',
          },
        },
      ]}
      aggregateRating={{
        ratingValue: '4.4',
        reviewCount: '89',
      }}
      offers={{
        price: '119.99',
        priceCurrency: 'USD',
        priceValidUntil: '2020-11-05',
        itemCondition: 'http://schema.org/UsedCondition',
        availability: 'http://schema.org/InStock',
        url: 'https://www.example.com/executive-anvil',
        seller: {
          name: 'Executive Objects',
        },
      }}
      mpn='925872'
    />
  </>
);

Also available: sku, gtin8, gtin13, gtin14.

Valid values for offers.itemCondition:

Valid values fro offers.availability:

More info on the product data type can be found here.

Social Profile (Deprecated)

See the documentation with the reason for deprecation.

import React from 'react';
import { SocialProfileJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Social Profile JSON-LD</h1>
    <SocialProfileJsonLd
      type='Person'
      name='your name'
      url='http://www.your-site.com'
      sameAs={[
        'http://www.facebook.com/your-profile',
        'http://instagram.com/yourProfile',
        'http://www.linkedin.com/in/yourprofile',
        'http://plus.google.com/your_profile',
      ]}
    />
  </>
);

Required properties

PropertyInfo
typePerson or Organization
nameThe name of the person or organization
urlThe URL for the person's or organization's official website.
sameAsAn array of URLs for the person's or organization's official social media profile page(s)

Google Supported Social Profiles

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google+
  • Instagram
  • YouTube
  • LinkedIn
  • Myspace
  • Pinterest
  • SoundCloud
  • Tumblr

JsonLd

This is the base JSON component that allows you to create your own JSON LD components according to the spec.

Google Docs for Social Profile

The SitelinksSearchBoxJsonLd component can be used to add JSON-LD structured data to your website for a Sitelinks search box.

See here for further documentation.

import React from 'react';
import { SitelinksSearchBoxJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo';

export default () => (
  <>
    <h1>Sitelinks Search Box JSON-LD</h1>
    <SitelinksSearchBoxJsonLd
      url='https://example.com/'
      searchHandlerQueryStringUrl='https://example.com/?q='
    />
  </>
);

Required properties

PropertyInfo
urlThe URL of the canonical homepage of the website associated with the Sitelinks search box.
searchHandlerQueryStringUrlDefine the website's search engine query string as a URL.

API Docs

You can explore the api documentation here.

FAQ

Why did you choose gatsby-plugin-next-seo as the project name?

Unfortunately the better options gatsby-seo and gatsby-plugin-seo were already taken. As a result I've used gatsby-plugin-next-seo as a shout out to the original next-seo project from which this codebase has been forked.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Ifiok Jr.
💻 📖
Harlley Oliveira
🐛
Joel Gibson
💻 📖 ⚠️

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

