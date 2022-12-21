Gatsby Plugin SEO makes managing SEO easier in your Gatsby JS project. It fully supports server-side rendering (SSR) with site wide configuration available via the gatsby-config.js plugin options. SEO options can also be tweaked at any moment by importing the main GatsbySeo component and passing in the desired props.

This codebase was initially forked from the brilliant next-seo project and is now maintained separately.

Usage

GatsbySeo can be imported anywhere in your gatsby project. Once included you pass the configuration props with the page's SEO properties. A sitewide / default configuration can also be set via the plugin options in your gatsby-config.js file.

Setup

First, install the plugin and it's peer dependencies:

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-next-seo react-helmet-async

yarn add gatsby-plugin-next-seo react-helmet-async

react-helmet-async is an required external dependency since it relies on the React.Context API which can cause problems when different versions of the same library interact.

Add Plugin to Gatsby Config

Add the following configuration to your gatsby-config.js file.

module .exports { plugins : [ 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo' ], }

The plugin allows documented GatsbySeoPluginOptions to be set. See an example below.

Add SEO to Page

Then you need to import GatsbySeo and add the desired properties. This component render the tags in the <head> for SEO on a per page basis. As a bare minimum, you should add a title and description.

Example with just title and description:

import React from 'react'; import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <GatsbySeo title='Simple Usage Example' description='A short description goes here.' /> <p>Simple Usage</p> </> );

But GatsbySeo gives you many more options that you can add. See below for a typical example for any given gatsby layout.

Typical page example:

import React, { FC } from 'react'; import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; const Layout: FC = ({ children }) => ( <> <GatsbySeo title='Using More of Config' description='This example uses more of the available config options.' canonical='https://www.canonical.ie/' openGraph={{ url: 'https://www.url.ie/a', title: 'Open Graph Title', description: 'Open Graph Description', images: [ { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg', width: 800, height: 600, alt: 'Og Image Alt', }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-02.jpg', width: 900, height: 800, alt: 'Og Image Alt Second', }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-03.jpg' }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-04.jpg' }, ], site_name: 'SiteName', }} twitter={{ handle: '@handle', site: '@site', cardType: 'summary_large_image', }} /> <div>{children}</div> </> ); export default Layout;

Twitter will read the og:title , og:image and og:description tags for their card. gatsby-plugin-next-seo omits twitter:title , twitter:image and twitter:description to avoid duplication.

Some tools may report this an error. See Issue #14

Default SEO Configuration in Gatsby Config

GatsbySeo enables you to set the default SEO properties that will appear on all pages without needing to do include anything on them. You can also override these on a page by page basis if needed.

To achieve this, you will need to add the properties to your gatsby-config.js file when setting up the plugin.

Here is a typical example:

module .exports { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo' , options : { openGraph : { type : 'website' , locale : 'en_IE' , url : 'https://www.url.ie/' , site_name : 'SiteName' , }, twitter : { handle : '@handle' , site : '@site' , cardType : 'summary_large_image' , }, }, }, ], }

From now on all of your gatsby pages will have the defaults above applied.

GatsbySeo Options

Property Type Description titleTemplate string Allows you to set default title template that will be added to your title More Info. title string Set the meta title of the page. language string Set the language of the current page. This is added to the html tag and can prevent this warning. noindex boolean (default false) Sets whether page should be indexed or not More Info. nofollow boolean (default false) Sets whether page should be followed or not More Info. description string Set the page meta description. canonical string Set the page canonical url. mobileAlternate.media string Set what screen size the mobile website should be served from. mobileAlternate.href string Set the mobile page alternate url. languageAlternates array Set the language of the alternate urls. The shape of the object should be: { hrefLang: string, href: string } . metaTags array Allows you to add a meta tag that is not documented here. More Info. twitter.cardType string The card type, which will be one of summary , summary_large_image , app , or player . twitter.site string @username for the website used in the card footer. twitter.handle string @username for the content creator / author (outputs as twitter:creator ). facebook.appId string Used for Facebook Insights, you must add a facebook app ID to your page to for it More Info. openGraph.url string The canonical URL of your object that will be used as its permanent ID in the graph. openGraph.type string The type of your object. Depending on the type you specify, other properties may also be required More Info openGraph.title string The open graph title, this can be different than your meta title. openGraph.description string The open graph description, this can be different than your meta description. openGraph.images array An array of images (object) to be used by social media platforms, slack etc as a preview. If multiple supplied you can choose one when sharing. See Examples openGraph.videos array An array of videos (object). openGraph.locale string The locale the open graph tags are marked up in. Of the format language_TERRITORY. Default is en_US. openGraph.site_name string If your object is part of a larger web site, the name which should be displayed for the overall site. openGraph.profile.firstName string Person's first name. openGraph.profile.lastName string Person's last name. openGraph.profile.username string Person's username. openGraph.profile.gender string Person's gender. openGraph.book.authors string[] Writers of the article. See Examples openGraph.book.isbn string The ISBN openGraph.book.releaseDate datetime The date the book was released. openGraph.book.tags string[] Tag words associated with this book. openGraph.article.publishedTime datetime When the article was first published. See Examples openGraph.article.modifiedTime datetime When the article was last changed. openGraph.article.expirationTime datetime When the article is out of date after. openGraph.article.authors string[] Writers of the article. openGraph.article.section string A high-level section name. E.g. Technology openGraph.article.tags string[] Tag words associated with this article.

Title Template

Replaces %s with your title string

title = 'This is my title' ; titleTemplate = 'Gatsby SEO | %s' ;

title = 'This is my title' ; titleTemplate = '%s | Gatsby SEO' ;

No Index

Setting this to true will set noindex,follow (to set nofollow , please refer to nofollow ). This works on a page by page basis. This property works in tandem with the nofollow property and together they populate the robots and googlebot meta tags.

Note: The noindex and the nofollow properties are a little different than all the others in the sense that setting them as a default does not work as expected. This is due to the fact Gatsby SEO already has a default of index,follow because gatsby-plugin-next-seo is a SEO plugin after all. So if you want to globally these properties, please see dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex and dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow.

Example No Index on a single page:

If you have a single page that you want no indexed you can achieve this by:

import React from 'react'; import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <GatsbySeo noindex={true} /> <p>This page is no indexed</p> </> ); /* <meta name="robots" content="noindex,follow"> <meta name="googlebot" content="noindex,follow"> */

dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex

It has the prefix of dangerously because it will noindex all pages. As this is an SEO plugin, that is kinda dangerous action. It is not bad to use this, just please be sure you want to noindex EVERY page. You can still override this at a page level if you have a use case to index a page. This can be done by setting noindex: false .

No Follow

Setting this to true will set index,nofollow (to set noindex , please refer to noindex ). This works on a page by page basis. This property works in tandem with the noindex property and together they populate the robots and googlebot meta tags.

Note: The noindex and the nofollow properties are a little different than all the others in the sense that setting them as a default does not work as expected. This is due to the fact Gatsby SEO already has a default of index,follow because gatsby-plugin-next-seo is a SEO plugin after all. So if you want to globally these properties, please see dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex and dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow.

Example No Follow on a single page:

If you have a single page that you want no indexed you can achieve this by:

import React from 'react'; import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <GatsbySeo nofollow={true} /> <p>This page is not followed</p> </> ); /* <meta name="robots" content="index,nofollow"> <meta name="googlebot" content="index,nofollow"> */

dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow

It has the prefix of dangerously because it will nofollow all pages. As this is an SEO plugin, that is kinda dangerous action. It is not bad to use this, just please be sure you want to nofollow EVERY page. You can still override this at a page level if you have a use case to follow a page. This can be done by setting nofollow: false .

noindex nofollow meta content of robots , googlebot -- -- index,follow (default) false false index,follow true -- noindex,follow true false noindex,follow -- true index,nofollow false true index,nofollow true true noindex,nofollow

Twitter

Twitter will read the og:title , og:image and og:description tags for their card, this is why gatsby-plugin-next-seo omits twitter:title , twitter:image and twitter:description so not to duplicate.

Some tools may report this an error. See Issue #14

facebook

facebook={{ appId: 1234567890, }}

Add this to your SEO config to include the fb:app_id meta if you need to enable Facebook insights for your site. Information regarding this can be found in facebook's documentation

Canonical URL

Add this on a page per page basis when you want to consolidate duplicate URLs.

canonical = 'https://www.canonical.ie/' ;

Alternate

This link relation is used to indicate a relation between a desktop and a mobile website to search engines.

Example:

mobileAlternate={{ media: 'only screen and (max-width: 640px)', href: 'https://m.canonical.ie', }}

languageAlternates={[ { hrefLang: 'de-AT', href: 'https://www.canonical.ie/de', }, { hrefLang: 'es', href: 'https://www.canonical.ie/es', } ]}

HTML Attributes

Add html attributes to the html tag with the htmlAttributes prop.

Example:

htmlAttributes={{ prefix: "og: https://ogp.me/ns#", }}

This allows you to add any other meta tags that are not covered in the config .

content is required. Then either name or property . (Only one on each)

Example:

metaTags={[{ property : 'dc:creator' , content : 'Jane Doe' }, { name : 'application-name' , content : 'GatsbySeo' }]}

Invalid Examples:

These are invalid as they contain property and name on the same entry.

metaTags={[{ property : 'dc:creator' , name : 'dc:creator' , content : 'Jane Doe' }, { property : 'application-name' , name : 'application-name' , content : 'GatsbySeo' }]}

Open Graph

For the full specification please check out the documentation.

Gatsby SEO currently supports:

Open Graph Examples

Basic Example

import React from 'react'; import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <GatsbySeo openGraph={{ type: 'website', url: 'https://www.example.com/page', title: 'Open Graph Title', description: 'Open Graph Description', images: [ { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image.jpg', width: 800, height: 600, alt: 'Og Image Alt', }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-2.jpg', width: 800, height: 600, alt: 'Og Image Alt 2', }, ], }} /> <p>Basic</p> </> );

Video Example

Full info on http://ogp.me/

import React from 'react'; import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <GatsbySeo title='Video Page Title' description='Description of video page' openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Video Title', description: 'Description of open graph video', url: 'https://www.example.com/videos/video-title', type: 'video.movie', video: { // Multiple Open Graph actors is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next actors: [ { profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', role: 'Protagonist', }, { profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameB-lastnameB', role: 'Antagonist', }, ], // Multiple Open Graph directors is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next directors: [ 'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameB-lastnameB', ], // Multiple Open Graph writers is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next writers: [ 'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameB-lastnameB', ], duration: 680000, releaseDate: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z', // Multiple Open Graph tags is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'], }, site_name: 'SiteName', }} /> <h1>Video Page SEO</h1> </> );

Article Example

import React from 'react'; import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <GatsbySeo openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Article Title', description: 'Description of open graph article', url: 'https://www.example.com/articles/article-title', type: 'article', article: { publishedTime: '2017-06-21T23:04:13Z', modifiedTime: '2018-01-21T18:04:43Z', expirationTime: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z', section: 'Section II', authors: [ 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB', ], tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'], }, images: [ { url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/cover.jpg', width: 850, height: 650, alt: 'Photo of text', }, ], }} /> <p>Article</p> </> );

Book Example

import React from 'react'; import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <GatsbySeo openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Book Title', description: 'Description of open graph book', url: 'https://www.example.com/books/book-title', type: 'book', book: { releaseDate: '2018-09-17T11:08:13Z', isbn: '978-3-16-148410-0', authors: [ 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB', ], tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'], }, images: [ { url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/book.jpg', width: 850, height: 650, alt: 'Cover of the book', }, ], }} /> <p>Book</p> </> );

Profile Example

import React from 'react'; import { GatsbySeo } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <GatsbySeo openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Profile Title', description: 'Description of open graph profile', url: 'https://www.example.com/@firstlast123', type: 'profile', profile: { firstName: 'First', lastName: 'Last', username: 'firstlast123', gender: 'female', }, images: [ { url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/profile.jpg', width: 850, height: 650, alt: 'Profile Photo', }, ], }} /> <p>Profile</p> </> );

Gatsby SEO has the ability to set JSON-LD a form of structured data. Structured data is a standardised format for providing information about a page and classifying the page content.

Google has excellent documentation on JSON-LD -> HERE

Override

Each (non-deprecated) JSON LD component provides a set of utility props to help you in the journey of setting up your your site for Search Engine Optimization and voice assistant support. However there are times when you will need more control, and for these situations there is an overrides prop available which allows you to manually override the schema type.

The following example would add a datePublished property to the JSON LD head script produced.

const OverrideCourseJsonLd = () => ( <CourseJsonLd name='Course Name' providerName='Course Provider' providerUrl='https//www.example.com/provider' description='Course description goes right here' overrides={{ '@type': 'Course', datePublished: '2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00', }} /> );

Currently, when using TypeScript, you must provide an @type property to the overrides prop. This may change in the future.

Article

import React from 'react'; import { ArticleJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <h1>Article JSON-LD</h1> <ArticleJsonLd url='https://example.com/article' headline='Article headline' images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00' dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00' authorName='Jane Blogs' publisherName='Ifiok Jr.' publisherLogo='https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg' description='This is a mighty good description of this article.' overrides={{ '@type': 'BlogPosting', // set's this as a blog post. }} /> </> );

News Article

This is simply a fancy wrapper around the Article component.

import React from 'react'; import { NewsArticleJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <h1>News Article JSON-LD</h1> <NewsArticleJsonLd url='https://example.com/article' title='Article headline' images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} section='politic' keywords='prayuth,taksin' datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00' dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00' authorName='Jane Blogs' publisherName='Ifiok Jr.' publisherLogo='https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg' description='This is a mighty good description of this article.' body='This is all text for this news article' /> </> );

Blog Post

A utility component which wraps the <ArticleJsonLd /> component but is classified as a BlogPosting .

import React from 'react'; import { BlogPostJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; * export default () => ( <> <h1>Blog Post JSON-LD</h1> <BlogPostJsonLd url='https://example.com/blog' title='Blog headline' images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00' dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00' authorName='Jane Blogs' description='This is a mighty good description of this blog.' /> </> );

Breadcrumb

import React from 'react'; import { BreadcrumbJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <h1>Breadcrumb JSON-LD</h1> <BreadcrumbJsonLd itemListElements={[ { position: 1, name: 'Books', item: 'https://example.com/books', }, { position: 2, name: 'Authors', item: 'https://example.com/books/authors', }, { position: 3, name: 'Ann Leckie', item: 'https://example.com/books/authors/annleckie', }, { position: 4, name: 'Ancillary Justice', item: 'https://example.com/books/authors/ancillaryjustice', }, ]} /> </> );

Required properties

Property Info itemListElements itemListElements.position The position of the breadcrumb in the breadcrumb trail. Position 1 signifies the beginning of the trail. itemListElements.name The title of the breadcrumb displayed for the user. itemListElements.item The URL to the webpage that represents the breadcrumb.

Blog

Identifies the page as a blog and outlines the available posts.

import React from 'react'; import { BlogPostJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; * export default () => ( <> <h1>Blog with several posts</h1> <BlogJsonLd url='https://example.com/blog' headline='Blog headline' images='https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg' posts={[{ headline: 'Post 1', image: 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg' }, { headline: 'Post 2' }]} datePublished='2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00' dateModified='2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00' authorName='Jane Blogs' description='This is a mighty good description of this blog.' /> </> );

Book

The Book component makes search engines an entry point for discovering your books and authors. Users can then buy the books that they find directly from Search results.

An example feed is shown below.

import React from 'react'; import { CourseJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <h1>Book JSON-LD</h1> <BookJsonLd author={{ name: 'Tolu B.' }} url='https://example.com/tolub' name='Rock your world - the final chapter' workExample={[ { bookFormat: 'AudiobookFormat', isbn: '123123123', potentialAction: { expectsAcceptanceOf: { '@type': 'Offer', price: '6.99', priceCurrency: 'USD', eligibleRegion: { '@type': 'Country', name: 'US', }, availability: 'http://schema.org/InStock', }, target: { '@type': 'EntryPoint', urlTemplate: 'http://www.barnesandnoble.com/store/info/offer/0316769487?purchase=true', actionPlatform: [ 'http://schema.org/DesktopWebPlatform', 'http://schema.org/IOSPlatform', 'http://schema.org/AndroidPlatform', ], }, }, }, ]} /> </> );

Speakable

The speakable schema.org property identifies sections within an article or webpage that are best suited for audio playback using text-to-speech (TTS).

Adding markup allows search engines and other applications to identify content to read aloud on voice assistant-enabled devices using TTS. Webpages with speakable structured data can use voice assistants to distribute the content through new channels and reach a wider base of users.

import React from 'react'; import { SpeakableJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <h1>Speakable JSON-LD</h1> <SpeakableJsonLd cssSelector={['#abc', '#root']} /> </> );

FAQ

A Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) page contains a list of questions and answers pertaining to a particular topic. Properly marked up FAQ pages may be eligible to have a rich result on Search and voice assistants.

import React from 'react'; import { FAQJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <FAQJsonLd questions={[ { question: 'What?', answer: 'Stand' }, { question: 'How?', answer: 'Effort' }, { question: 'Why?', answer: 'Peace' }, ]} /> <h1>What?</h1> <p>Stand</p> <h1>How?</h1> <p>Effort</p> <h1>Why?</h1> <p>Peace</p> </> );

Property Type Description questions Question[] An array of Question elements which comprise the list of answered questions that this FAQPage is about.

Question Interface

The questions and answers for an FAQ Page.

Property Type Description answer string The answer to the question. There must be one answer per question. question string The full text of the question. For example, "How long does it take to process a refund?".

Course

import React from 'react'; import { CourseJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <h1>Course JSON-LD</h1> <CourseJsonLd courseName='Course Name' providerName='Course Provider' providerUrl='https//www.example.com/provider' description='Course description goes right here' /> </> );

See the documentation with the reason for deprecation.

import React from 'react'; import { CorporateContactJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <h1>Corporate Contact JSON-LD</h1> <CorporateContactJsonLd url='http://www.your-company-site.com' logo='http://www.example.com/logo.png' contactPoint={[ { telephone: '+1-401-555-1212', contactType: 'customer service', areaServed: 'US', availableLanguage: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French'], }, { telephone: '+1-877-746-0909', contactType: 'customer service', contactOption: 'TollFree', availableLanguage: 'English', }, { telephone: '+1-877-453-1304', contactType: 'technical support', contactOption: 'TollFree', areaServed: ['US', 'CA'], availableLanguage: ['English', 'French'], }, ]} /> </> );

Required properties

Property Info url Url to the home page of the company's official site. contactPoint contactPoint.telephone An internationalized version of the phone number, starting with the "+" symbol and country code contactPoint.contactType Description of the purpose of the phone number i.e. Technical Support .

Recommended ContactPoint properties

Property Info contactPoint.areaServed String or Array of geographical regions served by the business. Example "US" or ["US", "CA", "MX"] contactPoint.availableLanguage Details about the language spoken. Example "English" or ["English", "French"] gecontactPointo.contactOption Details about the phone number. Example "TollFree"

Local Business

Local business is supported with a sub-set of properties.

<LocalBusinessJsonLd type='Store' id='http://davesdeptstore.example.com' name="Dave's Department Store" description="Dave's latest department store in San Jose, now open" url='http://www.example.com/store-locator/sl/San-Jose-Westgate-Store/1427' telephone='+14088717984' address={{ streetAddress: '1600 Saratoga Ave', addressLocality: 'San Jose', addressRegion: 'CA', postalCode: '95129', addressCountry: 'US', }} geo={{ latitude: '37.293058', longitude: '-121.988331', }} images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} />

Required properties

Property Info @id Globally unique ID of the specific business location in the form of a URL. type LocalBusiness or any sub-type address Address of the specific business location address.addressCountry The 2-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code address.addressLocality City address.addressRegion State or province, if applicable. address.postalCode Postal or zip code. address.streetAddress Street number, street name, and unit number. name Business name.

Supported properties

Property Info description Description of the business location geo Geographic coordinates of the business. geo.latitude The latitude of the business location geo.longitude The longitude of the business location images An image or images of the business. Required for valid markup depending on the type telephone A business phone number meant to be the primary contact method for customers. url The fully-qualified URL of the specific business location.

NOTE:

Images are required for most of the types that you can use for LocalBusiness , if in doubt you should add an image. You can check your generated JSON over at Google's Structured Data Testing Tool

Logo

import React from 'react'; import { LogoJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <h1>Logo JSON-LD</h1> <LogoJsonLd logo='http://www.your-site.com/images/logo.jpg' url='http://www.your-site.com' /> </> );

Property Info url The URL of the website associated with the logo. Logo guidelines logo URL of a logo that is representative of the organization.

Product

import React from 'react'; import { ProductJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <h1>Product JSON-LD</h1> <ProductJsonLd productName='Executive Anvil' images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} description="Sleeker than ACME's Classic Anvil, the Executive Anvil is perfect for the business traveler looking for something to drop from a height." brand='ACME' reviews={[ { author: 'Jim', datePublished: '2017-01-06T03:37:40Z', reviewBody: 'This is my favorite product yet! Thanks Nate for the example products and reviews.', name: 'So awesome!!!', reviewRating: { bestRating: '5', ratingValue: '5', worstRating: '1', }, }, ]} aggregateRating={{ ratingValue: '4.4', reviewCount: '89', }} offers={{ price: '119.99', priceCurrency: 'USD', priceValidUntil: '2020-11-05', itemCondition: 'http://schema.org/UsedCondition', availability: 'http://schema.org/InStock', url: 'https://www.example.com/executive-anvil', seller: { name: 'Executive Objects', }, }} mpn='925872' /> </> );

Also available: sku , gtin8 , gtin13 , gtin14 .

Valid values for offers.itemCondition :

Valid values fro offers.availability :

More info on the product data type can be found here.

Social Profile (Deprecated)

See the documentation with the reason for deprecation.

import React from 'react'; import { SocialProfileJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo'; export default () => ( <> <h1>Social Profile JSON-LD</h1> <SocialProfileJsonLd type='Person' name='your name' url='http://www.your-site.com' sameAs={[ 'http://www.facebook.com/your-profile', 'http://instagram.com/yourProfile', 'http://www.linkedin.com/in/yourprofile', 'http://plus.google.com/your_profile', ]} /> </> );

Required properties

Property Info type Person or Organization name The name of the person or organization url The URL for the person's or organization's official website. sameAs An array of URLs for the person's or organization's official social media profile page(s)

Google Supported Social Profiles

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Myspace

Pinterest

SoundCloud

Tumblr

JsonLd

This is the base JSON component that allows you to create your own JSON LD components according to the spec.

Google Docs for Social Profile

The SitelinksSearchBoxJsonLd component can be used to add JSON-LD structured data to your website for a Sitelinks search box.

See here for further documentation.

import React from 'react' ; import { SitelinksSearchBoxJsonLd } from 'gatsby-plugin-next-seo' ; export default () => ( <> <h1>Sitelinks Search Box JSON-LD</h1> <SitelinksSearchBoxJsonLd url='https://example.com/' searchHandlerQueryStringUrl='https://example.com/?q=' /> </> );

Required properties

Property Info url The URL of the canonical homepage of the website associated with the Sitelinks search box. searchHandlerQueryStringUrl Define the website's search engine query string as a URL.

API Docs

You can explore the api documentation here.

FAQ

Why did you choose gatsby-plugin-next-seo as the project name?

Unfortunately the better options gatsby-seo and gatsby-plugin-seo were already taken. As a result I've used gatsby-plugin-next-seo as a shout out to the original next-seo project from which this codebase has been forked.

Contributors

