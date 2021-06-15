openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpn

gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache

by Benedikt Rötsch
2.0.0 (see all)

Caches your Gatsby .cache and public folder to speed up your build time by 10x

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache got deprecated. Please migrate to https://github.com/netlify/netlify-plugin-gatsby

Readme

THIS PLUGIN IS DEPRECATED

In favor of https://github.com/netlify/netlify-plugin-gatsby, this plugin will get no more new releases.

gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache (DEPRECATED)

NPM   NPM downloads

This plugin caches your build files locally or in the Netlify cache directory. It will massively speed up subsequent builds.

☁️ Installation

npm install gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache

🛫 Setup

Add 'gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache' to the plugins in your gatsby-config.js file.

✋ Usage

Locally

In your local environment nothing happens to avoid conflicts with your development process. It actually checks if process.env.NETLIFY_BUILD_BASE exists to detect a Netlify environment.

Netlify

It automatically restores your cache and caches new files within the Netlify cache folder. This folder is undocumented but works fine. To reset the cache, hit the Clear build cache checkbox in the Netlify app.

These folders are cached by default:

  • .cache directory

⚙️ Configuration

cachePublic - default: false

The Public directory used to be cached by default.

It was disabled by default as over time, caching the Public directory can result in a huge directory size which can break your Netlify build.

Enable this option with caution.

plugins: [
  {
    resolve: "gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache",
    options: {
      cachePublic: true
    }
  }
]

extraDirsToCache - default: []

If you need additional directories to be cached, you can use the option extraDirsToCache to include one or multiple directories in the Netlify cache:

plugins: [
  {
    resolve: "gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache",
    options: {
      extraDirsToCache: [
        "extraDir",
        ".extraDotDir",
        "extra/dir"
      ]
    }
  }
]

Note: the directory path is relative to the project root directory

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial