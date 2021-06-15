In favor of https://github.com/netlify/netlify-plugin-gatsby, this plugin will get no more new releases.
This plugin caches your build files locally or in the Netlify cache directory. It will massively speed up subsequent builds.
npm install gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache
Add
'gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache' to the plugins in your
gatsby-config.js file.
In your local environment nothing happens to avoid conflicts with your development process. It actually checks if
process.env.NETLIFY_BUILD_BASE exists to detect a Netlify environment.
It automatically restores your cache and caches new files within the Netlify cache folder. This folder is undocumented but works fine. To reset the cache, hit the
Clear build cache checkbox in the Netlify app.
These folders are cached by default:
.cache directory
cachePublic - default:
false
The Public directory used to be cached by default.
It was disabled by default as over time, caching the Public directory can result in a huge directory size which can break your Netlify build.
Enable this option with caution.
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache",
options: {
cachePublic: true
}
}
]
extraDirsToCache - default:
[]
If you need additional directories to be cached, you can use the option
extraDirsToCache to include one or multiple directories in the Netlify cache:
plugins: [
{
resolve: "gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache",
options: {
extraDirsToCache: [
"extraDir",
".extraDotDir",
"extra/dir"
]
}
}
]
Note: the directory path is relative to the project root directory