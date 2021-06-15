THIS PLUGIN IS DEPRECATED

In favor of https://github.com/netlify/netlify-plugin-gatsby, this plugin will get no more new releases.

This plugin caches your build files locally or in the Netlify cache directory. It will massively speed up subsequent builds.

☁️ Installation

npm install gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache

🛫 Setup

Add 'gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache' to the plugins in your gatsby-config.js file.

✋ Usage

Locally

In your local environment nothing happens to avoid conflicts with your development process. It actually checks if process.env.NETLIFY_BUILD_BASE exists to detect a Netlify environment.

Netlify

It automatically restores your cache and caches new files within the Netlify cache folder. This folder is undocumented but works fine. To reset the cache, hit the Clear build cache checkbox in the Netlify app.

These folders are cached by default:

.cache directory

⚙️ Configuration

cachePublic - default: false

The Public directory used to be cached by default.

It was disabled by default as over time, caching the Public directory can result in a huge directory size which can break your Netlify build.

Enable this option with caution.

plugins: [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache" , options : { cachePublic : true } } ]

extraDirsToCache - default: []

If you need additional directories to be cached, you can use the option extraDirsToCache to include one or multiple directories in the Netlify cache:

plugins: [ { resolve : "gatsby-plugin-netlify-cache" , options : { extraDirsToCache : [ "extraDir" , ".extraDotDir" , "extra/dir" ] } } ]