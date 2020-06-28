Adds support for viewing gatsby pages within modals at their gatsby defined routes.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-modal-routing
The problem: how to handle modals (stateful routes) with gatsby's page based routing?
We want a modal to open within the context of whatever page it was linked to, change the browser's URL, and render server-side allowing permalink navigation.
Current Gatsby V2 examples which use
PageRenderer flicker when re-rendering content
underneath the modal. This plugin aims to handle modal routing edge cases and provide
a consistent rendering experience with a flexible API.
Add the plugin to your
gatsby-config.js:
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-modal-routing`
]
];
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-modal-routing`,
options: {
// A selector to set react-modal's app root to, default is `#___gatsby`
// See http://reactcommunity.org/react-modal/accessibility/#app-element
appElement: '#___gatsby',
// Object of props that will be passed to the react-modal container
// See http://reactcommunity.org/react-modal/#usage
modalProps: { },
}
}
]
];
Any gatsby page may be rendered in a modal if it is routed to appropriately (see next section below for creating a modal link).
The
ModalRoutingContext React.Context component can be used to conditionally render
content if the page is rendered in a modal.
The Context consumer is passes an object with
modal and
closeTo properties to it's
child render function
modal (
boolean) - indicates if the page content will be rendered in a modal. Use
this to conditionally render modal content like a close button.
closeTo (
string) - if the page content is rendering in a modal, denotes the
pathname of the page where the modal was opened, otherwise
null.
Example:
// pages/modal-example.js
import React from 'react'
import { Link } from 'gatsby'
import { ModalRoutingContext } from 'gatsby-plugin-modal-routing'
const ModalExamplePage = () => (
<ModalRoutingContext.Consumer>
{({ modal, closeTo }) => (
<div>
{modal ? (
<Link to={closeTo}>
Close
</Link>
) : (
<header>
<h1>
Website Title
</h1>
</header>
)}
<h2>Modal Page</h2>
<Link to="/">Go back to the homepage</Link>
</div>
)}
</ModalRoutingContext.Consumer>
)
export default ModalExamplePage
Pages can be opened in a modal context by passing the
{ modal: true } flag to Link state.
Example:
// src/components/some-component.js
import { Link } from 'gatsby'
...
<Link
to="/login/"
state={{
modal: true
}}
>
Login
</Link>
gatsby-plugin-modal-routing also provides a
Link component as a convenience to encapsulate
this flag for you.
This is equivalent to the example above:
// src/components/some-component.js
import { Link } from 'gatsby-plugin-modal-routing'
...
<Link
to="/login/"
asModal
>
Login
</Link>
When the site opens a modal, gatsby's default scroll update is prevented, so that the underlying page remains scrolled at the same position.
When routing to a non-modal page from a modal, gatsby's default scroll update is allowed, causing the page to scroll to the top. This is the case even if the non-modal page is the same as the underlying page.
To prevent this, pass the
{ noScroll: true } flag to Link state.
// src/components/modal-content.js
import { Link } from 'gatsby'
...
<Link
to="/"
state={{
noScroll: true
}}
>
Close Modal
</Link>
As a convenience, this plugin's
Link component will detect if the
to pathname matches the
content rendered under the modal and set the
noScroll flag for you.
// src/components/modal-content.js
import { Link } from 'gatsby-plugin-modal-routing'
...
<Link
to="/"
>
Close Modal
</Link>
To prevent scrolling on the underlying page after navigation to a modal is complete, see this thread for different strategies.