Adds support for viewing gatsby pages within modals at their gatsby defined routes.

Examples

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-modal-routing

Motivation

The problem: how to handle modals (stateful routes) with gatsby's page based routing?

We want a modal to open within the context of whatever page it was linked to, change the browser's URL, and render server-side allowing permalink navigation.

Current Gatsby V2 examples which use PageRenderer flicker when re-rendering content underneath the modal. This plugin aims to handle modal routing edge cases and provide a consistent rendering experience with a flexible API.

How to use

Add the plugin to your gatsby-config.js :

module .exports = { plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-modal-routing` ] ];

Plugin Options

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-modal-routing` , options : { appElement : '#___gatsby' , modalProps : { }, } } ] ];

Rendering page content in modals

Any gatsby page may be rendered in a modal if it is routed to appropriately (see next section below for creating a modal link).

The ModalRoutingContext React.Context component can be used to conditionally render content if the page is rendered in a modal.

The Context consumer is passes an object with modal and closeTo properties to it's child render function

modal ( boolean ) - indicates if the page content will be rendered in a modal. Use this to conditionally render modal content like a close button.

( ) - indicates if the page content will be rendered in a modal. Use this to conditionally render modal content like a close button. closeTo ( string ) - if the page content is rendering in a modal, denotes the pathname of the page where the modal was opened, otherwise null .

Example:

import React from 'react' import { Link } from 'gatsby' import { ModalRoutingContext } from 'gatsby-plugin-modal-routing' const ModalExamplePage = () => ( < ModalRoutingContext.Consumer > {({ modal, closeTo }) => ( < div > {modal ? ( < Link to = {closeTo} > Close </ Link > ) : ( < header > < h1 > Website Title </ h1 > </ header > )} < h2 > Modal Page </ h2 > < Link to = "/" > Go back to the homepage </ Link > </ div > )} </ ModalRoutingContext.Consumer > ) export default ModalExamplePage

Opening a page in a modal

Pages can be opened in a modal context by passing the { modal: true } flag to Link state.

Example:

import { Link } from 'gatsby' ... < Link to= "/login/" state={{ modal: true }} > Login </ Link >

gatsby-plugin-modal-routing also provides a Link component as a convenience to encapsulate this flag for you.

This is equivalent to the example above:

import { Link } from 'gatsby-plugin-modal-routing' ... < Link to= "/login/" asModal > Login </ Link >

Scroll State

When the site opens a modal, gatsby's default scroll update is prevented, so that the underlying page remains scrolled at the same position.

When routing to a non-modal page from a modal, gatsby's default scroll update is allowed, causing the page to scroll to the top. This is the case even if the non-modal page is the same as the underlying page.

To prevent this, pass the { noScroll: true } flag to Link state.

import { Link } from 'gatsby' ... < Link to= "/" state={{ noScroll: true }} > Close Modal </ Link >

As a convenience, this plugin's Link component will detect if the to pathname matches the content rendered under the modal and set the noScroll flag for you.

import { Link } from 'gatsby-plugin-modal-routing' ... < Link to= "/" > Close Modal </ Link >

To prevent scrolling on the underlying page after navigation to a modal is complete, see this thread for different strategies.