Minify CSS Modules class names. This plugin is tested with official CSS plugins
—
gatsby-plugin-less,
gatsby-plugin-sass and
gatsby-plugin-stylus.
npm install gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames
Note: add this plugin after Less/Sass/Stylus plugins.
/* gatsby-config.js */
module.exports = {
plugins: [
'gatsby-plugin-less',
'gatsby-plugin-sass',
'gatsby-plugin-stylus',
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames'
options: {
/* gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames options here */
}
}
]
}
Type:
string.
Default:
'bcdfghjklmnpqrstvwxyzBCDFGHJKLMNPQRSTVWXYZ0123456789'.
Characters used to generate the minified class names. Class names should start
with letters, so the string must have at least one letter. To avoid issues with
specific class names and ad blockers — e.g.
ad —, the default dictionary uses
only consonants and numbers.
Type:
boolean. Default:
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'.
Set it to
true to enable the plugin,
false to disable. By default, it'll be
enabled on production environments.
Type:
string. Default:
''.
Type:
string. Default:
''.
It shortens the class name length by mapping the
resourcePath and the
localName to incremental strings.
The files
index.module.css and
menu.module.css, respectively:
.container {
display: flex;
}
.footer {
padding: 1rem;
}
.container {
position: fixed;
}
Generate the following CSS with
gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames:
/* index.module.css */
.b_b {
display: flex;
}
.b_c {
padding: 1rem;
}
/* menu.module.css */
.c_b {
position: fixed;
}
With
gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames disabled, the following CSS would be
generated:
/* index.module.css */
.index-module--container--l2fVb {
display: flex;
}
.index-module--footer--3V8ew {
padding: 1rem;
}
/* menu.module.css */
.menu-module--container--28fe0 {
position: fixed;
}