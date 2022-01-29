openbase logo
gpm

gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames

by stldo
4.0.0 (see all)

Minify CSS Modules classnames

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Gatsby Minifiers

Readme

gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames npm

Minify CSS Modules class names. This plugin is tested with official CSS plugins — gatsby-plugin-less, gatsby-plugin-sass and gatsby-plugin-stylus.

Installation

npm install gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames

Usage

Note: add this plugin after Less/Sass/Stylus plugins.

/* gatsby-config.js */

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    'gatsby-plugin-less',
    'gatsby-plugin-sass',
    'gatsby-plugin-stylus',
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames'
      options: {
        /* gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames options here */
      }
    }
  ]
}

Options

dictionary

Type: string. Default: 'bcdfghjklmnpqrstvwxyzBCDFGHJKLMNPQRSTVWXYZ0123456789'.

Characters used to generate the minified class names. Class names should start with letters, so the string must have at least one letter. To avoid issues with specific class names and ad blockers — e.g. ad —, the default dictionary uses only consonants and numbers.

enable

Type: boolean. Default: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production'.

Set it to true to enable the plugin, false to disable. By default, it'll be enabled on production environments.

prefix

Type: string. Default: ''.

suffix

Type: string. Default: ''.

How it works

It shortens the class name length by mapping the resourcePath and the localName to incremental strings.

Example

The files index.module.css and menu.module.css, respectively:

.container {
  display: flex;
}

.footer {
  padding: 1rem;
}

.container {
  position: fixed;
}

Generate the following CSS with gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames:

/* index.module.css */

.b_b {
  display: flex;
}

.b_c {
  padding: 1rem;
}

/* menu.module.css */

.c_b {
  position: fixed;
}

With gatsby-plugin-minify-classnames disabled, the following CSS would be generated:

/* index.module.css */

.index-module--container--l2fVb {
  display: flex;
}

.index-module--footer--3V8ew {
  padding: 1rem;
}

/* menu.module.css */

.menu-module--container--28fe0 {
  position: fixed;
}

License

The MIT License

