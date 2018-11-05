openbase logo
gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect

by nsresulta
1.1.1 (see all)

Write Gatsby redirects to html files with a meta refresh

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.5K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Travis npm package

gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect

Generates meta redirect html files for redirecting on any static file host.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect

or

yarn add gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect

How to use

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  `gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect` // make sure to put last in the array
];

Redirects

You can create redirects using the createRedirect action.

An example:

createRedirect({ fromPath: '/old-url', toPath: '/new-url', isPermanent: true });
createRedirect({ fromPath: '/url', toPath: '/zn-CH/url', Language: 'zn' });

That will generate the following html files:

/old-url/index.html:

<meta http-equiv="refresh" content="0; URL='/new-url/'" />

and

/url/index.html:

<meta http-equiv="refresh" content="0; URL='/zn-CH/url/'" />

