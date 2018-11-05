Generates meta redirect html files for redirecting on any static file host.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect
or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect
// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
`gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect` // make sure to put last in the array
];
You can create redirects using the
createRedirect action.
An example:
createRedirect({ fromPath: '/old-url', toPath: '/new-url', isPermanent: true });
createRedirect({ fromPath: '/url', toPath: '/zn-CH/url', Language: 'zn' });
That will generate the following html files:
/old-url/index.html:
<meta http-equiv="refresh" content="0; URL='/new-url/'" />
and
/url/index.html:
<meta http-equiv="refresh" content="0; URL='/zn-CH/url/'" />