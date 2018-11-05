Generates meta redirect html files for redirecting on any static file host.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect

or

yarn add gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect

How to use

plugins : [ `gatsby-plugin-meta-redirect` ];

Redirects

You can create redirects using the createRedirect action.

An example:

createRedirect({ fromPath : '/old-url' , toPath : '/new-url' , isPermanent : true }); createRedirect({ fromPath : '/url' , toPath : '/zn-CH/url' , Language : 'zn' });

That will generate the following html files:

< meta http-equiv = "refresh" content = "0; URL='/new-url/'" />

and