MDX Embed

MDX Embed allows you to easily embed popular 3rd party media content such as YouTube videos, Tweets, Instagram posts and many more straight into your .mdx - no import required!

🚀 Getting started

https://mdx-embed.com/

There are a number of way to use mdx-embed . Head over to the docs site for more information on the current packages:

📦 npm packages

🕺 Core Team

If you're using mdx-embed in your project we'd love to hear from you!

❤️ Contributors

Thanks to everyone who has contributed so far!