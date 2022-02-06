MDX Embed allows you to easily embed popular 3rd party media content such as YouTube videos, Tweets, Instagram posts
and many more straight into your
.mdx - no import required!
There are a number of way to use
mdx-embed. Head over to the docs site for more
information on the current packages:
|Package
|Security Status
|mdx-embed
|gatsby-plugin-mdx-embed
|storybook-addon-mdx-embed
If you're using mdx-embed in your project we'd love to hear from you!
|
Paul Scanlon
@pauliescanlon
|
Scott Spence
@spences10
|
Rich Haines
@studio_hungry
Thanks to everyone who has contributed so far!
|
Gabi
|
Liran Tal
|
Rémi Roycourt
|
Matías Hernández
|
Jefferson Bledsoe
|
Alexander Malinov
|
Nicky Meuleman
|
Yenly
|
Eka
Alex Mercier
Christoph Benjamin Weberr
|
Brent Larson
|
Bogdan Lazar