gpm

gatsby-plugin-mdx-embed

by Paul Scanlon
0.0.22 (see all)

Embed 3rd party media content in MDX - no import required 🧽

Documentation
722

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

MDX Embed logo


github-stars npm circle-ci build codecov

MDX Embed

MDX Embed allows you to easily embed popular 3rd party media content such as YouTube videos, Tweets, Instagram posts and many more straight into your .mdx - no import required!

🚀 Getting started

https://mdx-embed.com/

There are a number of way to use mdx-embed. Head over to the docs site for more information on the current packages:

📦 npm packages

PackageSecurity Status
mdx-embedKnown Vulnerabilities
gatsby-plugin-mdx-embedKnown Vulnerabilities
storybook-addon-mdx-embedKnown Vulnerabilities

🕺 Core Team

If you're using mdx-embed in your project we'd love to hear from you!


Paul Scanlon
@pauliescanlon
Scott Spence
@spences10
Rich Haines
@studio_hungry

❤️ Contributors

Thanks to everyone who has contributed so far!


Gabi
Liran Tal
Rémi Roycourt
Matías Hernández
Jefferson Bledsoe
Alexander Malinov

Nicky Meuleman
Yenly
Eka
Alex Mercier
Christoph Benjamin Weberr
Brent Larson

Bogdan Lazar

