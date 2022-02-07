🥂 Gatsby plugin to add Matomo (formerly Piwik) onto a site. https://kremalicious.com/gatsby-plugin-matomo/

Features

Plugin uses sensible defaults prioritizing user experience, performance & privacy:

include tracking code in all server-side rendered routes

track all route views as custom events

load tracking scripts at end of body tag

tag use image tracking fallback for noscript

don't load anything when visitor has Do Not Track enabled

don't load anything in non-production environments

consent mode for privacy

allow loading tracking script locally

define paths to be excluded from tracking

preconnect to configured Matomo host url

to configured Matomo host url dev mode for local development

Usage

First, install the plugin from your project's root: cd yourproject/ npm i gatsby-plugin-matomo Then load the plugin from your gatsby-config.js and set the required variables: plugins: [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-matomo' , options : { siteId : 'YOUR_SITE_ID' , matomoUrl : 'https://YOUR_MATOMO_URL.COM' , siteUrl : 'https://YOUR_LIVE_SITE_URL.COM' } } ] That's it!

NOTE: By default, this plugin only generates output when run in production mode. To test your tracking code, run gatsby build && gatsby serve , or set dev option to true .

Options

Option Explanation siteId Your Matomo site ID configured in your Matomo installation. matomoUrl The url of your Matomo installation. siteUrl The url of your site, usually the same as siteMetadata.siteUrl . Only used for generating the url for noscript image tracking fallback. matomoPhpScript (optional) The name of your Matomo PHP script. Defaults to piwik.php matomoJsScript (optional) The name of your Matomo JS script. Defaults to piwik.js exclude (optional) Specify an array of pathnames where tracking code will be excluded. The pathname /offline-plugin-app-shell-fallback/ is excluded by default. requireConsent (optional) If true, tracking will be disabled until you call window._paq.push(['setConsentGiven']); . requireCookieConsent (optional) If true, no cookies will be stored or used until you call window._paq.push(['setCookieConsentGiven']); . disableCookies (optional) If true, no cookie will be used by Matomo. cookieDomain (optional) Specify cookie domain. localScript (optional) If set, load local piwik.js script from the given path, instead of loading it from your matomoUrl . trackLoad (optional) If true, it will track the loading of the matomo library. Defaults to true . respectDnt (optional) If false, will load all scripts without respecting user preference to Do Not Track on browsers. Defaults to true . dev (optional) Activate dev mode by setting to true . Will load all scripts despite not running in production environment. Ignores your local browser's DNT header too. Outputs some information in console about what it is doing. Useful for local testing but careful: all hits will be send like in production. enableJSErrorTracking (optional) Enable basic JavaScript error tracking and reporting in Matomo by setting to true .

plugins: [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-matomo' , options : { siteId : 'YOUR_SITE_ID' , matomoUrl : 'https://YOUR_MATOMO_URL.COM' , siteUrl : 'https://YOUR_LIVE_SITE_URL.COM' , matomoPhpScript : 'piwik.php' , matomoJsScript : 'piwik.js' , exclude : [ '/offline-plugin-app-shell-fallback/' ], requireConsent : false , requireCookieConsent : false , disableCookies : false , cookieDomain : '*.example.org' , localScript : '/piwik.js' , dev : false , enableJSErrorTracking : true } } ]

Development

npm i npm start npm run build npm run release npm run release minor npm run release major

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2020 Matthias Kretschmann

Made with ♥ by Matthias Kretschmann (@kremalicious)

