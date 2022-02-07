🥂 Gatsby plugin to add Matomo (formerly Piwik) onto a site. https://kremalicious.com/gatsby-plugin-matomo/
Plugin uses sensible defaults prioritizing user experience, performance & privacy:
body tag
noscript
preconnect to configured Matomo host url
First, install the plugin from your project's root:
cd yourproject/
npm i gatsby-plugin-matomo
Then load the plugin from your
gatsby-config.js and set the required variables:
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-matomo',
options: {
siteId: 'YOUR_SITE_ID',
matomoUrl: 'https://YOUR_MATOMO_URL.COM',
siteUrl: 'https://YOUR_LIVE_SITE_URL.COM'
}
}
]
That's it!
NOTE: By default, this plugin only generates output when run in production mode. To test your tracking code, run
gatsby build && gatsby serve, or set
dev option to
true.
|Option
|Explanation
siteId
|Your Matomo site ID configured in your Matomo installation.
matomoUrl
|The url of your Matomo installation.
siteUrl
|The url of your site, usually the same as
siteMetadata.siteUrl. Only used for generating the url for
noscript image tracking fallback.
matomoPhpScript
|(optional) The name of your Matomo PHP script. Defaults to
piwik.php
matomoJsScript
|(optional) The name of your Matomo JS script. Defaults to
piwik.js
exclude
|(optional) Specify an array of pathnames where tracking code will be excluded. The pathname
/offline-plugin-app-shell-fallback/ is excluded by default.
requireConsent
|(optional) If true, tracking will be disabled until you call
window._paq.push(['setConsentGiven']);.
requireCookieConsent
|(optional) If true, no cookies will be stored or used until you call
window._paq.push(['setCookieConsentGiven']);.
disableCookies
|(optional) If true, no cookie will be used by Matomo.
cookieDomain
|(optional) Specify cookie domain.
localScript
|(optional) If set, load local
piwik.js script from the given path, instead of loading it from your
matomoUrl.
trackLoad
|(optional) If true, it will track the loading of the matomo library. Defaults to
true.
respectDnt
|(optional) If false, will load all scripts without respecting user preference to
Do Not Track on browsers. Defaults to
true.
dev
|(optional) Activate dev mode by setting to
true. Will load all scripts despite not running in
production environment. Ignores your local browser's DNT header too. Outputs some information in console about what it is doing. Useful for local testing but careful: all hits will be send like in production.
enableJSErrorTracking
|(optional) Enable basic JavaScript error tracking and reporting in Matomo by setting to
true.
plugins: [
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-matomo',
options: {
siteId: 'YOUR_SITE_ID',
matomoUrl: 'https://YOUR_MATOMO_URL.COM',
siteUrl: 'https://YOUR_LIVE_SITE_URL.COM',
// All the optional settings
matomoPhpScript: 'piwik.php',
matomoJsScript: 'piwik.js',
exclude: ['/offline-plugin-app-shell-fallback/'],
requireConsent: false,
requireCookieConsent: false,
disableCookies: false,
cookieDomain: '*.example.org',
localScript: '/piwik.js',
dev: false,
enableJSErrorTracking: true
}
}
]
