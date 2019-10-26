Search Plugin for Gatsby

Gatsby plugin for full text search implementation based on Lunr.js client-side index. It supports multilanguage search. Search index is placed into the /public folder during build time and has to be downloaded on client side on run time.

Getting Started

Install gatsby-plugin-lunr

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-lunr

or

yarn add gatsby-plugin-lunr

Add gatsby-plugin-lunr configuration to the gatsby-config.js as following:

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-lunr` , options : { languages : [ { name : 'en' , filterNodes : node => node.frontmatter.lang === 'en' , customEntries : [{ title : 'Pictures' , content : 'awesome pictures' , url : '/pictures' }], }, { name : 'fr' , filterNodes : node => node.frontmatter.lang === 'fr' , }, ], fields : [ { name : 'title' , store : true , attributes : { boost : 20 } }, { name : 'content' }, { name : 'url' , store : true }, ], resolvers : { MarkdownRemark : { title : node => node.frontmatter.title, content : node => node.rawMarkdownBody, url : node => node.fields.url, }, }, filename : 'search_index.json' , fetchOptions : { credentials : 'same-origin' }, }, }, ], }

Using plugins

const myPlugin = ( lunr ) => ( builder ) => { builder.pipeline.remove(lunr.stemmer) builder.searchPipeline.remove(lunr.stemmer) builder.k1( 1.3 ) builder.b( 0 ) }

Pass it to the gatsby-config.js : ... languages: [ { name: 'en', ... plugins: [myPlugin] } ] ...

Implementing Search in Your Web UI using Functional Components

The search data will be available on the client side via window.__LUNR__ that is an object with the following fields:

index - a lunr index instance

store - object where the key is a gatsby node ID and value is a collection of field values.

import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react' import { Link } from 'gatsby' const Search = () => { const [query, setQuery] = useState( `` ) const [results, setResults] = useState([]) useEffect( () => { if (!query || ! window .__LUNR__) { setResults([]) return } const lunrIndex = window .__LUNR__[ 'en' ] const searchResults = lunrIndex.index.search(query) setResults( searchResults.map( ( { ref } ) => { return lunrIndex.store[ref] }) ) }, [query] ) return ( < div > < input type = 'text' defaultValue = {query} onChange = {event => { setQuery(event.target.value) }} /> < ul > {results.map(({ url, title }) => { return ( < li key = {url} > < Link to = {url} > {title} </ Link > </ li > ) })} </ ul > </ div > ) } export default Search

Implementing Search in Your Web UI using Class Components

index - a lunr index instance

import React, { Component } from 'react' export default class Search extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { query : `` , results : [], } } render() { return ( < div > < input type = "text" value = {this.state.query} onChange = {this.search} /> < ul > {this.state.results.map(page => < li > {page.title} </ li > )} </ ul > </ div > ) } getSearchResults(query) { if (!query || !window.__LUNR__) return [] const lunrIndex = window.__LUNR__[this.props.lng]; const results = lunrIndex.index.search(query) // you can customize your search , see https://lunrjs.com/guides/searching.html return results.map(({ ref }) => lunrIndex.store[ref]) } search = event => { const query = event.target.value const results = this.getSearchResults(query) this.setState(s => { return { results, query, } }) } }

Sample code and example on implementing search within gatsby starter project could be found in the article at: https://medium.com/humanseelabs/gatsby-v2-with-a-multi-language-search-plugin-ffc5e04f73bc