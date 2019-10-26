Gatsby plugin for full text search implementation based on Lunr.js client-side index. It supports multilanguage search. Search index is placed into the /public folder during build time and has to be downloaded on client side on run time.
Install
gatsby-plugin-lunr
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-lunr
or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-lunr
Add
gatsby-plugin-lunr configuration to the
gatsby-config.js as following:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-lunr`,
options: {
languages: [
{
// ISO 639-1 language codes. See https://lunrjs.com/guides/language_support.html for details
name: 'en',
// A function for filtering nodes. () => true by default
filterNodes: node => node.frontmatter.lang === 'en',
// Add to index custom entries, that are not actually extracted from gatsby nodes
customEntries: [{ title: 'Pictures', content: 'awesome pictures', url: '/pictures' }],
},
{
name: 'fr',
filterNodes: node => node.frontmatter.lang === 'fr',
},
],
// Fields to index. If store === true value will be stored in index file.
// Attributes for custom indexing logic. See https://lunrjs.com/docs/lunr.Builder.html for details
fields: [
{ name: 'title', store: true, attributes: { boost: 20 } },
{ name: 'content' },
{ name: 'url', store: true },
],
// How to resolve each field's value for a supported node type
resolvers: {
// For any node of type MarkdownRemark, list how to resolve the fields' values
MarkdownRemark: {
title: node => node.frontmatter.title,
content: node => node.rawMarkdownBody,
url: node => node.fields.url,
},
},
//custom index file name, default is search_index.json
filename: 'search_index.json',
//custom options on fetch api call for search_ındex.json
fetchOptions: {
credentials: 'same-origin'
},
},
},
],
}
const myPlugin = (lunr) => (builder) => {
// removing stemmer
builder.pipeline.remove(lunr.stemmer)
builder.searchPipeline.remove(lunr.stemmer)
// or similarity tuning
builder.k1(1.3)
builder.b(0)
}
Pass it to the
gatsby-config.js:
...
languages: [
{
name: 'en',
...
plugins: [myPlugin]
}
]
...
The search data will be available on the client side via
window.__LUNR__ that is an object with the following fields:
index - a lunr index instance
store - object where the key is a gatsby node ID and value is a collection of field values.
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react'
import { Link } from 'gatsby'
const Search = () => {
const [query, setQuery] = useState(``)
const [results, setResults] = useState([])
useEffect(
() => {
if (!query || !window.__LUNR__) {
setResults([])
return
}
const lunrIndex = window.__LUNR__['en']
const searchResults = lunrIndex.index.search(query)
setResults(
searchResults.map(({ ref }) => {
return lunrIndex.store[ref]
})
)
},
[query]
)
return (
<div>
<input
type='text'
defaultValue={query}
onChange={event => {
setQuery(event.target.value)
}}
/>
<ul>
{results.map(({ url, title }) => {
return (
<li key={url}>
<Link to={url}>{title}</Link>
</li>
)
})}
</ul>
</div>
)
}
export default Search
import React, { Component } from 'react'
// Search component
export default class Search extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
query: ``,
results: [],
}
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<input type="text" value={this.state.query} onChange={this.search} />
<ul>{this.state.results.map(page => <li>{page.title}</li>)}</ul>
</div>
)
}
getSearchResults(query) {
if (!query || !window.__LUNR__) return []
const lunrIndex = window.__LUNR__[this.props.lng];
const results = lunrIndex.index.search(query) // you can customize your search , see https://lunrjs.com/guides/searching.html
return results.map(({ ref }) => lunrIndex.store[ref])
}
search = event => {
const query = event.target.value
const results = this.getSearchResults(query)
this.setState(s => {
return {
results,
query,
}
})
}
}
Sample code and example on implementing search within gatsby starter project could be found in the article at: https://medium.com/humanseelabs/gatsby-v2-with-a-multi-language-search-plugin-ffc5e04f73bc