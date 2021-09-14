Gatsby plugin for providing client-side search for data available in Gatsby's GraphQL layer using a variety of engines.
The following engines are supported:
This plugin provides a search index and store using the selected engine. To display search results, pair the index and store with a compatible React hook or component. See Displaying the search results.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-local-search
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// You can have multiple instances of this plugin to create indexes with
// different names or engines. For example, multi-lingual sites could create
// an index for each language.
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-local-search',
options: {
// A unique name for the search index. This should be descriptive of
// what the index contains. This is required.
name: 'pages',
// Set the search engine to create the index. This is required.
// The following engines are supported: flexsearch, lunr
engine: 'flexsearch',
// Provide options to the engine. This is optional and only recommended
// for advanced users.
//
// Note: Only the flexsearch engine supports options.
engineOptions: 'default',
// GraphQL query used to fetch all data for the search index. This is
// required.
query: `
{
allMarkdownRemark {
nodes {
id
frontmatter {
path
title
}
rawMarkdownBody
}
}
}
`,
// Field used as the reference value for each document.
// Default: 'id'.
ref: 'id',
// List of keys to index. The values of the keys are taken from the
// normalizer function below.
// Default: all fields
index: ['title', 'body'],
// List of keys to store and make available in your UI. The values of
// the keys are taken from the normalizer function below.
// Default: all fields
store: ['id', 'path', 'title'],
// Function used to map the result from the GraphQL query. This should
// return an array of items to index in the form of flat objects
// containing properties to index. The objects must contain the `ref`
// field above (default: 'id'). This is required.
normalizer: ({ data }) =>
data.allMarkdownRemark.nodes.map((node) => ({
id: node.id,
path: node.frontmatter.path,
title: node.frontmatter.title,
body: node.rawMarkdownBody,
})),
},
},
],
}
A new node type becomes available named
localSearch${name}, where
${name} is
the name provided in the options. In the above example, the node would be
accessed with
localSearchPages.
The search index and store are made available as fields on the node.
index: (String) The search index created using the engine selected in
the plugin options.
store: (JSON) The store used to map a search result's
ref key to data.
Note that
store is an object but does not require you to explicitly query each
field.
{
localSearchPages {
index
store
}
}
The index and store can become large depending on the number of documents and their fields. To reduce your bundle size and delay fetching these pieces of data until needed, you can query a URL for both the index and store like the following.
{
localSearchPages {
publicIndexURL
publicStoreURL
}
}
Both
publicIndexURL and
publicStoreURL will return a public URL that can be
fetched at run-time. For example, you could call
fetch with the URLs to load
the data in the background only as the user focuses your interface's search
input.
The files contain data identical to querying for
index and
store directly
and will be saved in your site's
/public folder. This functionality if very
similar to
gatsby-source-filesystem's
publicURL field.
The
engineOptions config allows you to change the FlexSearch Index options.
These are detailed extensively in the FlexSearch Documentation,
including all the available keys and their valid values.
It accepts a single string matching one of the presets, or an object containing the available keys and their valid settings as listed in the FlexSearch documentation.
These options give you a high degree of customisation, but changes from the defaults can definitely affect performance. The FlexSearch Documentation has extensive details on performance impacts of various settings, as well as their effects.
They generally recommend using the presets as a starting point and appling further custom configuration to get the best out for your situation.
One useful example is turning on 'fuzzy' matching by changing the tokeniser to one of
the other options, such as 'forward':
engineOptions: { tokenize: "forward" },
Here are the same examples as listed in FlexSearch Useage,
and how you would define them with
engineOptions:
engineOptions: '',
engineOptions: 'performance',
engineOptions: {
charset: "latin:extra",
tokenize: "reverse",
resolution: 9
},
engineOptions: {
preset: "memory",
tokenize: "forward",
resolution: 5
},
This plugin provides a search index and store object but leaves presentation and search functionality up to you.
The following React components/hooks are recommended pairings:
react-use-flexsearch (hook)
react-lunr (hook)