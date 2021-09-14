Gatsby plugin for providing client-side search for data available in Gatsby's GraphQL layer using a variety of engines.

The following engines are supported:

This plugin provides a search index and store using the selected engine. To display search results, pair the index and store with a compatible React hook or component. See Displaying the search results.

Install

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-local-search

How to use

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-local-search' , options : { name : 'pages' , engine : 'flexsearch' , engineOptions : 'default' , query : ` { allMarkdownRemark { nodes { id frontmatter { path title } rawMarkdownBody } } } ` , ref : 'id' , index : [ 'title' , 'body' ], store : [ 'id' , 'path' , 'title' ], normalizer : ( { data } ) => data.allMarkdownRemark.nodes.map( ( node ) => ({ id : node.id, path : node.frontmatter.path, title : node.frontmatter.title, body : node.rawMarkdownBody, })), }, }, ], }

How to query

A new node type becomes available named localSearch${name} , where ${name} is the name provided in the options. In the above example, the node would be accessed with localSearchPages .

The search index and store are made available as fields on the node.

index : (String) The search index created using the engine selected in the plugin options.

: (String) The search index created using the engine selected in the plugin options. store : (JSON) The store used to map a search result's ref key to data.

Note that store is an object but does not require you to explicitly query each field.

{ localSearchPages { index store } }

Lazy-loading the index and/or store

The index and store can become large depending on the number of documents and their fields. To reduce your bundle size and delay fetching these pieces of data until needed, you can query a URL for both the index and store like the following.

{ localSearchPages { publicIndexURL publicStoreURL } }

Both publicIndexURL and publicStoreURL will return a public URL that can be fetched at run-time. For example, you could call fetch with the URLs to load the data in the background only as the user focuses your interface's search input.

The files contain data identical to querying for index and store directly and will be saved in your site's /public folder. This functionality if very similar to gatsby-source-filesystem 's publicURL field.

FlexSearch Options

The engineOptions config allows you to change the FlexSearch Index options. These are detailed extensively in the FlexSearch Documentation, including all the available keys and their valid values.

It accepts a single string matching one of the presets, or an object containing the available keys and their valid settings as listed in the FlexSearch documentation.

These options give you a high degree of customisation, but changes from the defaults can definitely affect performance. The FlexSearch Documentation has extensive details on performance impacts of various settings, as well as their effects.

They generally recommend using the presets as a starting point and appling further custom configuration to get the best out for your situation.

One useful example is turning on 'fuzzy' matching by changing the tokeniser to one of the other options, such as 'forward': engineOptions: { tokenize: "forward" },

Here are the same examples as listed in FlexSearch Useage, and how you would define them with engineOptions :

Create a new index (using only defaults)

engineOptions: '' ,

Create a new index and choosing one of the presets:

engineOptions: 'performance' ,

Create a new index with custom options:

engineOptions: { charset : "latin:extra" , tokenize : "reverse" , resolution : 9 },

Create a new index and extend a preset with custom options:

engineOptions: { preset : "memory" , tokenize : "forward" , resolution : 5 },

Displaying the search results

This plugin provides a search index and store object but leaves presentation and search functionality up to you.

The following React components/hooks are recommended pairings: