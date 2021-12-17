Server-side rendering loadable components in your gatsby application.
npm install --save gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr @loadable/component
Latest version of this plugin for v2 Gatsby is 2.1.0
As described in the documentation a series of steps must be followed to implement server-side rendering in your app. However, it's not trivial to apply them to a gatsby application.
This plugin implements the steps described in the link above using gatsby's APIs, so you can use it only by adding
gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr in your list of gatsby plugins.
Simply add
gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr to the plugins array in
gatsby-config.js.
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
"gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr",
// OR
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr`,
options: {
// Whether replaceHydrateFunction should call ReactDOM.hydrate or ReactDOM.render
// Defaults to ReactDOM.render on develop and ReactDOM.hydrate on build
useHydrate: true,
},
},
],
}
This plugin uses
replaceHydrateFunction API. If your application also implements this API (
gatsby-browser.js)
make sure you wrap your implementation with
loadableReady(() => ...).
Before (from the example in here):
// gatsby-browser.js
exports.replaceHydrateFunction = () => {
return (element, container, callback) => {
ReactDOM.render(element, container, callback)
}
}
After:
// gatsby-browser.js
const loadableReady = require("@loadable/component").loadableReady
exports.replaceHydrateFunction = () => {
return (element, container, callback) => {
loadableReady(() => {
ReactDOM.render(element, container, callback)
})
}
}
While loadable does support fully dynamic imports (e.g.
const MyDynamic = loadable(() => import(/components/${myComponentVar}
))), the plugin currently loses the relationship between that chunk and the webpack mapping so it 404s. The workaround is here using a hardcoded 'map' component. This works well, but does not scale as well as fully dynamic as the number of components grows. There is not a plan to resolve this, as the hope is to deprecate this library when React 18 gets a stable release and you could use the
React.lazy() pattern described here.