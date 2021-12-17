Description

Server-side rendering loadable components in your gatsby application.

Installation

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr @loadable/component

Latest version of this plugin for v2 Gatsby is 2.1.0

Problem

As described in the documentation a series of steps must be followed to implement server-side rendering in your app. However, it's not trivial to apply them to a gatsby application.

Solution

This plugin implements the steps described in the link above using gatsby's APIs, so you can use it only by adding gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr in your list of gatsby plugins.

Usage

Simply add gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr to the plugins array in gatsby-config.js .

module .exports = { plugins : [ "gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr" , { resolve : `gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr` , options : { useHydrate : true , }, }, ], }

My gatsby-browser.js already implements replaceHydrateFunction API

This plugin uses replaceHydrateFunction API. If your application also implements this API ( gatsby-browser.js ) make sure you wrap your implementation with loadableReady(() => ...) .

Before (from the example in here):

exports.replaceHydrateFunction = () => { return ( element, container, callback ) => { ReactDOM.render(element, container, callback) } }

After:

const loadableReady = require ( "@loadable/component" ).loadableReady exports.replaceHydrateFunction = () => { return ( element, container, callback ) => { loadableReady( () => { ReactDOM.render(element, container, callback) }) } }

Note on Fully Dynamic Imports