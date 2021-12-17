openbase logo
gpl

gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr

by Grayson Hicks
4.2.0 (see all)

Gatsby plugin for using @loadable/component with Gatsby's SSR

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.6K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Description

Server-side rendering loadable components in your gatsby application.

Installation

npm install --save gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr @loadable/component

Latest version of this plugin for v2 Gatsby is 2.1.0

Problem

As described in the documentation a series of steps must be followed to implement server-side rendering in your app. However, it's not trivial to apply them to a gatsby application.

Solution

This plugin implements the steps described in the link above using gatsby's APIs, so you can use it only by adding gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr in your list of gatsby plugins.

Usage

Simply add gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr to the plugins array in gatsby-config.js.

// gatsby-config.js

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    "gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr",
    // OR
    {
      resolve: `gatsby-plugin-loadable-components-ssr`,
      options: {
        // Whether replaceHydrateFunction should call ReactDOM.hydrate or ReactDOM.render
        // Defaults to ReactDOM.render on develop and ReactDOM.hydrate on build
        useHydrate: true,
      },
    },
  ],
}

My gatsby-browser.js already implements replaceHydrateFunction API

This plugin uses replaceHydrateFunction API. If your application also implements this API (gatsby-browser.js) make sure you wrap your implementation with loadableReady(() => ...).

Before (from the example in here):

// gatsby-browser.js

exports.replaceHydrateFunction = () => {
  return (element, container, callback) => {
    ReactDOM.render(element, container, callback)
  }
}

After:

// gatsby-browser.js

const loadableReady = require("@loadable/component").loadableReady

exports.replaceHydrateFunction = () => {
  return (element, container, callback) => {
    loadableReady(() => {
      ReactDOM.render(element, container, callback)
    })
  }
}

Note on Fully Dynamic Imports

While loadable does support fully dynamic imports (e.g. const MyDynamic = loadable(() => import(/components/${myComponentVar}))), the plugin currently loses the relationship between that chunk and the webpack mapping so it 404s. The workaround is here using a hardcoded 'map' component. This works well, but does not scale as well as fully dynamic as the number of components grows. There is not a plan to resolve this, as the hope is to deprecate this library when React 18 gets a stable release and you could use the React.lazy() pattern described here.

