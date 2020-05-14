Add external libraries to your Gatsby website
npm install gatsby-plugin-load-script
or
yarn add gatsby-plugin-load-script
gatsby-config.js
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// https://docs.sentry.io/error-reporting/quickstart/?platform=browser
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-load-script',
options: {
disable: !process.env.SENTRY_DSN, // When do you want to disable it ?
src: 'https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/5.15.4/bundle.min.js',
integrity:
'sha384-Nrg+xiw+qRl3grVrxJtWazjeZmUwoSt0FAVsbthlJ5OMpx0G08bqIq3b/v0hPjhB',
crossorigin: 'anonymous',
onLoad: `() => Sentry.init({dsn:"${process.env.SENTRY_DSN}"})`,
},
},
],
}
More configuration options on sentry.io
Click here to create a new organisation on sentry.io and obtain a DSN
Learn how to use environment variables with Gatsby ?
In development, create a
.env.development file and add your own key obtained on sentry.io
SENTRY_DSN=https://<your-sentry-dsn-key>@sentry.io/<project>
Add dotenv to your
gatsby-config.js
require('dotenv').config({
path: `.env.${process.env.NODE_ENV}`,
})
/!\ You Probably don't want to use sentry during development, so be sure to remove SENTRY_DSN from your development environment variables once you are sure it works correctly.
In production, add the env variable to your netlify site / docker container.
https://docs.sentry.io/error-reporting/quickstart/?platform=browser
static at the root of your gatsby app
gatsby-config.js
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-load-script',
options: {
src: '/test-script.js', // Change to the script filename
},
},
Inspired by: load-script