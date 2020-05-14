Add external libraries to your Gatsby website

Installation

npm install gatsby-plugin-load-script

or

yarn add gatsby-plugin-load-script

Usage

SENTRY

Add the following plugin to your gatsby-config.js

module .exports = { plugins : [ { resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-load-script' , options : { disable : !process.env.SENTRY_DSN, src : 'https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/5.15.4/bundle.min.js' , integrity : 'sha384-Nrg+xiw+qRl3grVrxJtWazjeZmUwoSt0FAVsbthlJ5OMpx0G08bqIq3b/v0hPjhB' , crossorigin : 'anonymous' , onLoad : `() => Sentry.init({dsn:" ${process.env.SENTRY_DSN} "})` , }, }, ], }

More configuration options on sentry.io

Obtain a SENTRY DSN

Click here to create a new organisation on sentry.io and obtain a DSN

Add SENTRY_DSN to your environment variables

Learn how to use environment variables with Gatsby ?

In development, create a .env.development file and add your own key obtained on sentry.io

SENTRY_DSN=https://<your-sentry-dsn-key>@sentry.io/<project>

Add dotenv to your gatsby-config.js

require ( 'dotenv' ).config({ path : `.env. ${process.env.NODE_ENV} ` , })

/!\ You Probably don't want to use sentry during development, so be sure to remove SENTRY_DSN from your development environment variables once you are sure it works correctly.

In production, add the env variable to your netlify site / docker container.

More information on Sentry SDK

https://docs.sentry.io/error-reporting/quickstart/?platform=browser

Local script from static folder

Create a folder named static at the root of your gatsby app Place your script in it Add the following configuration in gatsby-config.js

{ resolve : 'gatsby-plugin-load-script' , options : { src : '/test-script.js' , }, },

Inspired by: load-script