openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpl

gatsby-plugin-load-script

by Abdullah Hilson
1.1.0 (see all)

Add external scripts to your html pages

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-plugin-load-script

Current npm package version Downloads per month on npm. Current CircleCI build status. Current tests coverage

Add external libraries to your Gatsby website

Installation

npm install gatsby-plugin-load-script

or

yarn add gatsby-plugin-load-script

Usage

SENTRY

Add the following plugin to your gatsby-config.js
// gatsby-config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    // https://docs.sentry.io/error-reporting/quickstart/?platform=browser
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-load-script',
      options: {
        disable: !process.env.SENTRY_DSN, // When do you want to disable it ?
        src: 'https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/5.15.4/bundle.min.js',
        integrity:
          'sha384-Nrg+xiw+qRl3grVrxJtWazjeZmUwoSt0FAVsbthlJ5OMpx0G08bqIq3b/v0hPjhB',
        crossorigin: 'anonymous',
        onLoad: `() => Sentry.init({dsn:"${process.env.SENTRY_DSN}"})`,
      },
    },
  ],
}

More configuration options on sentry.io

Obtain a SENTRY DSN

Click here to create a new organisation on sentry.io and obtain a DSN

Add SENTRY_DSN to your environment variables

Learn how to use environment variables with Gatsby ?

In development, create a .env.development file and add your own key obtained on sentry.io

SENTRY_DSN=https://<your-sentry-dsn-key>@sentry.io/<project>

Add dotenv to your gatsby-config.js

require('dotenv').config({
  path: `.env.${process.env.NODE_ENV}`,
})

/!\ You Probably don't want to use sentry during development, so be sure to remove SENTRY_DSN from your development environment variables once you are sure it works correctly.

In production, add the env variable to your netlify site / docker container.

More information on Sentry SDK

https://docs.sentry.io/error-reporting/quickstart/?platform=browser

Local script from static folder

  1. Create a folder named static at the root of your gatsby app
  2. Place your script in it
  3. Add the following configuration in gatsby-config.js
    {
      resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-load-script',
      options: {
        src: '/test-script.js', // Change to the script filename
      },
    },

Inspired by: load-script

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial