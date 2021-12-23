Gatsby plugin for styling with Linaria
Install the plugin and Linaria:
yarn add gatsby-plugin-linaria linaria
Next, add the plugin to
gatsby-config.js:
plugins: [
'gatsby-plugin-linaria',
]
Finally, make sure to add
.linaria-cache to your
.gitignore file.
If you're using TypeScript, make sure to include
gatsby-plugin-typescript before
gatsby-plugin-linaria in your config:
plugins: [
'gatsby-plugin-typescript',
'gatsby-plugin-linaria',
]
See #13 for more details.
You can customize linaria loader options
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-linaria',
options: {
loaderOptions: {
// ... Specify options here
},
},
}
GatsbyJS & Linaria extract your stylesheet and inject into the
<head> by default. So, you don't need to worry about the SSR & FOUC.
However, the extracted stylesheet would be huge for large site, because it includes css used by whole pages/components
This plugin provide an option
extractCritical that use
linaria/server API behind the scene
{
resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-linaria',
options: {
extractCritical: true, // false by default.
},
}
When you opt-in this feature, only Critical CSS is injected into the
<head>.
And loading full CSS will be deferred for later paint or navigations.
See this for more detailed explanation.
MIT
Happy styling! 🎨