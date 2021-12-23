openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpl

gatsby-plugin-linaria

by Hyeseong Kim
3.1.0 (see all)

Gatsby plugin for styling with Linaria

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Gatsby CSS-in-JS

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gatsby-plugin-linaria

npm npm downloads

Gatsby plugin for styling with Linaria

Install

Install the plugin and Linaria:

yarn add gatsby-plugin-linaria linaria

Next, add the plugin to gatsby-config.js:

plugins: [
  'gatsby-plugin-linaria',
]

Finally, make sure to add .linaria-cache to your .gitignore file.

TypeScript

If you're using TypeScript, make sure to include gatsby-plugin-typescript before gatsby-plugin-linaria in your config:

plugins: [
  'gatsby-plugin-typescript',
  'gatsby-plugin-linaria',
]

See #13 for more details.

Customize Loader Options

You can customize linaria loader options

{
  resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-linaria',
  options: {
    loaderOptions: {
      // ... Specify options here
    },
  },
}

Critical CSS Extraction

GatsbyJS & Linaria extract your stylesheet and inject into the <head> by default. So, you don't need to worry about the SSR & FOUC.

However, the extracted stylesheet would be huge for large site, because it includes css used by whole pages/components

This plugin provide an option extractCritical that use linaria/server API behind the scene

{
  resolve: 'gatsby-plugin-linaria',
  options: {
    extractCritical: true, // false by default.
  },
}

When you opt-in this feature, only Critical CSS is injected into the <head>.

And loading full CSS will be deferred for later paint or navigations.

See this for more detailed explanation.

LICENSE

MIT

Happy styling! 🎨

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gatsby-plugin-emotionBuild blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
GitHub Stars
52K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gts
gatsby-theme-stitchesA GatsbyJS plugin for styling with Stitches
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
40
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sty
style9CSS-in-JS compiler inspired by Facebook's stylex
GitHub Stars
405
Weekly Downloads
46
gpa
gatsby-plugin-aphroditeGatsby plugin that adds support for Aphrodite
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
232
gpt
gatsby-plugin-tailwindcssPlug Tailwind CSS to your Gatsby website
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
414
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial