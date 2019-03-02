Fetch JSON content from Gatsby with API-like static feeds that automatically update with your builds.
1) Can create individual JSON view of each generated static HTML file. For example:
/about/index.html would also have a
/about/index.json
2) Can create a set of JSON feed files
With NPM:
npm install gatsby-plugin-json-output
With Yarn:
yarn add gatsby-plugin-json-output
Setup requires the following being added to your
gatsby-config.js like below:
// gatsby-config.js
const siteUrl = `https://example.com`
plugins: [
{
resolve: `gatsby-plugin-json-output`,
options: {
siteUrl: siteUrl, // defined on top of plugins
graphQLQuery: `
{
allMarkdownRemark(limit: 1000) {
edges {
node {
excerpt
html
fields { path }
frontmatter {
title
created
updated
}
}
}
}
}
`,
serialize: results => results.data.allMarkdownRemark.edges.map(({ node }) => ({
path: node.fields.path, // MUST contain a path
title: node.frontmatter.title,
created: node.frontmatter.created,
updated: node.frontmatter.updated,
html: node.html,
})),
feedMeta: {
author: {
name: author,
},
description: siteDescription,
favicon: `${siteUrl}/icons/icon-48x48.png`,
title: siteTitle,
},
serializeFeed: results => results.data.allMarkdownRemark.edges.map(({ node }) => ({
id: node.fields.path,
url: siteUrl + node.fields.path,
title: node.frontmatter.title,
date_published: new Date(node.frontmatter.created).toISOString(),
date_modified: new Date(node.frontmatter.updated).toISOString(),
excerpt: node.excerpt,
})),
feedFilename: "exampleFeedFilename",
nodesPerFeedFile: 100,
}
}
];
siteUrl (required)
This should be a string of your site's URL.
graphQLQuery (required)
This needs to be a Gatsby GraphQL query string, that you would pass to
graphql(). The result of this query must be an array of objects including the path/slug to each static HTML page and the contents you will use to serialize into a JSON file.
For example, if I wanted to create a JSON file for each of the pages created using gatsby-transformer-remark, then I might use a query like:
{
allMarkdownRemark(limit: 1000) {
edges {
node {
html
fields { path }
frontmatter {
title
created
updated
}
}
}
}
}
The
fields { path } object having been created by something like gatsby-source-filesystem/#createfilepath.
serialize (optional)
Provide if you want to create individaul JSON files for each node.
This plugin uses this serialize function to structure the contents of the individual JSON files. You can use this function to restructure the nested nature of
graphQLQuery. This plugin will pass the results object of the
graphQLQuery to your
serialize function.
This function must return an array of objects with any structure you'd like your JSON files to be.
The only required field is
path - which must be the relative path from the root of
public (Gatsby's build output folder) of each static HTML file, like
/about or
/blog/post-1 etc.
For the example
graphQLQuery above, you might provide a function like:
// Using arrow functions
serialize: results =>
results.data.allMarkdownRemark.edges.map(({ node }) => ({
path: node.fields.path, // MUST contain a path
title: node.frontmatter.title,
created: node.frontmatter.created,
updated: node.frontmatter.updated,
html: node.html
}));
// Or traditional functions
serialize: function serialize(results) {
var nodes = [];
for (var i = 0; i < results.data.allMarkdownRemark.edges.length; i++) {
var node = results.data.allMarkdownRemark.edges[i].node;
nodes.push({
path: node.fields.path, // MUST contain a path
title: node.frontmatter.title,
created: node.frontmatter.created,
updated: node.frontmatter.updated,
html: node.html
});
return nodes;
}
}
Provide this to include meta into the JSON feed files. This is an optional object, and can be any key-pair shape. A standard feed meta object might be something like:
feedMeta: {
author: {
name: "Ex Ample",
},
description: "Read all the example blog posts from Ex Ample.",
favicon: `https://example.com/icons/icon-48x48.png`,
title: "Ex Ample's Blog",
}
serializeFeed (optional)
Include this if you want to create JSON feed files. If you want to create multiple feed files, add multiple
gatsby-plugin-json-output objects to
gatsby-config.js, specify a name using the
feedFilename field. This is useful if you want to provide feeds with different JSON structures or different data via GraphQL.
This plugin uses this serializeFeed function to structure the contents of the JSON feed files. You can use this function to restructure the nested nature of
graphQLQuery. This plugin will pass the results object of the
graphQLQuery to your
serializeFeed function.
This function must return an array of objects with any structure you'd like your JSON feed files to be.
For the example
graphQLQuery above, you might provide a function like:
// Using arrow functions
serializeFeed: results => results.data.allMarkdownRemark.edges.map(({ node }) => ({
id: nodes.field.path
url: path.join(siteUrl, node.fields.path),
title: node.frontmatter.title,
date_published: new Date(node.frontmatter.created).toISOString(),
date_modified: new Date(node.frontmatter.updated).toISOString(),
excerpt: node.excerpt,
}))
Or, a traditional function like the example in the (serialize)[#serialize] section.
You will find the feed files in the built assets starting from
public/feed-1.json, then
public/feed-2.json (etc) as required for the number of posts. For the
feedMata object and
serialiseFeed function examples above you would get a JSON feed files in a format like:
{
"author": {
"name": "Ex Ample",
},
"description": "Read all the example blog posts from Ex Ample.",
"favicon": "https://example.com/icons/icon-48x48.png",
"title": "Ex Ample's Blog",
"feed_url": "https://example.com/feed-1.json",
"home_page_url": "https://example.com",
"items": [
{
"date_modified": "2019-03-02T00:00:00.000Z",
"date_published": "2019-03-02T00:00:00.000Z",
"excerpt": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nunc at ultricies metus, vel hendrerit magna. Nullam iaculis faucibus feugiat. Mauris mollis, est eu congue placerat, ex odio auctor odio, sed viverra mi nulla in orci.",
"id": "/lorem-ipsum-dolor-sit-amet",
"title": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet",
"url": "https://example.com/lorem-ipsum-dolor-sit-amet",
}
],
"next_feed_url": "https://example.com/feed-2.json",
"previous_feed_url": null,
"version": "https://jsonfeed.org/version/1"
}
feedFilename (optional)
Default name is
feed followed by the page number. Example:
feed-1.json.
Use this option to set the name of the feed file. This is useful if you want to create multiple feed files for different JSON structures or different data via GraphQL.
To create multiple feed files, you must add a
gatsby-plugin-json-output object and options for each feed in
gatsby-config.js.
nodesPerFeedFile (optional)
This is an optional number (integer) of nodes to include per feed file. Defaults to 100.
Remove the config from your
gatsby-config.js, then:
With NPM:
npm uninstall gatsby-plugin-json-output
With Yarn:
yarn remove gatsby-plugin-json-output