gatsby-plugin-ipfs

by moxystudio
2.0.2 (see all)

Adds support for deploying Gatsby to IPFS by ensuring that assets are relative

Categories

Readme

gatsby-plugin-ipfs

Adds support for deploying Gatsby websites to IPFS by ensuring that assets are relative.

Installation

$ npm install --save gatsby-plugin-ipfs

Usage

Set prefixPath to __GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__ and include the plugin in your gatsby-config.js file:

module.exports = {
    pathPrefix: '__GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__',
    plugins: [
        'gatsby-plugin-ipfs',
    ],
};

And now, simply build the project with npm run build -- --prefix-paths. Better yet, set it by default in your package.json:

"scripts": {
  "build": "gatsby build --prefix-paths"
},

But how?

It turns out the Gatsby doesn't support relative paths. But I didn't gave up and came up with smart and ugly hacks to do so:

  • Adds a post-build step that iterates over files and transforms every __GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__ occurrence
  • Adds a very small code snippet to every HTML page that defines the __GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__ global based on the browser location

License

MIT License

