Adds support for deploying Gatsby websites to IPFS by ensuring that assets are relative.
$ npm install --save gatsby-plugin-ipfs
Set
prefixPath to
__GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__ and include the plugin in your
gatsby-config.js file:
module.exports = {
pathPrefix: '__GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__',
plugins: [
'gatsby-plugin-ipfs',
],
};
And now, simply build the project with
npm run build -- --prefix-paths. Better yet, set it by default in your
package.json:
"scripts": {
"build": "gatsby build --prefix-paths"
},
It turns out the Gatsby doesn't support relative paths. But I didn't gave up and came up with smart and ugly hacks to do so:
__GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__ occurrence
__GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__ global based on the browser location