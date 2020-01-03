Adds support for deploying Gatsby websites to IPFS by ensuring that assets are relative.

Installation

$ npm install --save gatsby-plugin-ipfs

Usage

Set prefixPath to __GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__ and include the plugin in your gatsby-config.js file:

module .exports = { pathPrefix : '__GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__' , plugins : [ 'gatsby-plugin-ipfs' , ], };

And now, simply build the project with npm run build -- --prefix-paths . Better yet, set it by default in your package.json :

"scripts" : { "build" : "gatsby build --prefix-paths" },

But how?

It turns out the Gatsby doesn't support relative paths. But I didn't gave up and came up with smart and ugly hacks to do so:

Adds a post-build step that iterates over files and transforms every __GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__ occurrence

occurrence Adds a very small code snippet to every HTML page that defines the __GATSBY_IPFS_PATH_PREFIX__ global based on the browser location

License

MIT License